Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Altmetrics @Durham (2) Senior Manager: (Library) Research Services https://tinyurl.com/DULC-Research
Where can I see Altmetric data? You will come into contact with altmetric data for many of the articles you read, although...
Durham Research Online (DRO), our open access publications repository, provides data from Altmetric.com
You may notice altmetric data alongside, or instead of, citation data in some online databases.
Scopus, for example, provides access to altmetric data from PlumX Metrics…
… as well as other databases, including those provided via the EBSCO platform, which also provide access to altmetric data...
And if the database you are using doesn’t… then our Connexions service does, with data from Altmetric.com.
Altmetric Plugins and look-ups You can also quickly check if key services hold any altmetric data for any publication you ...
For any article with a Digital Object Identifier (DOI), just type https://plu.mx/a/?doi= , followed by the DOI, into your ...
… or install the Altmetric.com Bookmarklet into your browser bookmarks bar, for free… Just visit… https://www.altmetric.co...
How do I find out more? In most cases, where you seen an altmetric badge or icon, you can click on it to see further detai...
Policy documents, official publications and grey literature citing the research. This example: Altmetric.com
Coverage in online newspaper and news services. This example: Altmetric.com
Mentions of, discussions around or commentary on the research in academic and professional blog posts… This example: PlumX...
… as well as mention in other media formats and platforms, including video and popular Q&A platforms. This example: Altmet...
It can highlight Wikipedia pages which have referenced the research... This example: Altmetric.com
… in multiple language editions of the online encyclopaedia. This example: PlumX Metrics
As well as provide an indication of past and recent mentions on social media (e.g. Twitter, Facebook)... This example: Plu...
… or a Geographic or Demographic breakdown of the identified activity… This example: Altmetric.com
Another tool at your disposal Overall, altmetric data just provides another tool for you to use to explore where an articl...
20172015 20162014 2018 2019 2020 Paper A Found article
20172015 20162014 2018 2019 2020 Paper A Found article Article B Article C Book1 Article D Book 2 Bibliography / Reference...
20172015 20162014 2018 2019 2020 Paper A Article B Article C Book1 Article D Book 2 Article G Article E Book4 Article F Bo...
20172015 20162014 2018 2019 2020 Paper A Article B Article C Book1 Article D Book 2 Article G Article E Book4 Article F Bo...
20172015 20162014 2018 2019 2020 Paper A Article B Article C Book1 Article D Book 2 Article G Article E Book4 Article F Bo...
20172015 20162014 2018 2019 2020 Paper A Article B Article C Book1 Article D Book 2 Article G Article E Book4 Article F Bo...
Altmetrics @Durham (2) Senior Manager: (Library) Research Services https://tinyurl.com/DULC-Research Altmetrics@Durham (1)...
Altmetrics @Durham (2)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Altmetrics @Durham (2)

34 views

Published on

Viewing altmetric data for an article you have found
- Altmetric in databases and repositories
- Altmetric plugins
- What you can see

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Altmetrics @Durham (2)

  1. 1. Altmetrics @Durham (2) Senior Manager: (Library) Research Services https://tinyurl.com/DULC-Research
  2. 2. Where can I see Altmetric data? You will come into contact with altmetric data for many of the articles you read, although you may not have noticed. Here are a few examples….
  3. 3. Durham Research Online (DRO), our open access publications repository, provides data from Altmetric.com
  4. 4. You may notice altmetric data alongside, or instead of, citation data in some online databases.
  5. 5. Scopus, for example, provides access to altmetric data from PlumX Metrics…
  6. 6. … as well as other databases, including those provided via the EBSCO platform, which also provide access to altmetric data from PlumX Metrics.
  7. 7. And if the database you are using doesn’t… then our Connexions service does, with data from Altmetric.com.
  8. 8. Altmetric Plugins and look-ups You can also quickly check if key services hold any altmetric data for any publication you find…
  9. 9. For any article with a Digital Object Identifier (DOI), just type https://plu.mx/a/?doi= , followed by the DOI, into your browser to see altmetric data from PlumX Metrics… For example:
  10. 10. … or install the Altmetric.com Bookmarklet into your browser bookmarks bar, for free… Just visit… https://www.altmetric.com/products/ free-tools/bookmarklet/
  11. 11. How do I find out more? In most cases, where you seen an altmetric badge or icon, you can click on it to see further details. This might be useful for authors trying to track the reach of their research, or identify pathways to evidencing the impact of their research… … or it could be useful for students and researchers reading around a research topic, and exploring how research is discussed or used outside of traditional scholarly publications. This might include…
  12. 12. Policy documents, official publications and grey literature citing the research. This example: Altmetric.com
  13. 13. Coverage in online newspaper and news services. This example: Altmetric.com
  14. 14. Mentions of, discussions around or commentary on the research in academic and professional blog posts… This example: PlumX Metrics
  15. 15. … as well as mention in other media formats and platforms, including video and popular Q&A platforms. This example: Altmetric.com
  16. 16. It can highlight Wikipedia pages which have referenced the research... This example: Altmetric.com
  17. 17. … in multiple language editions of the online encyclopaedia. This example: PlumX Metrics
  18. 18. As well as provide an indication of past and recent mentions on social media (e.g. Twitter, Facebook)... This example: PlumX Metrics
  19. 19. … or a Geographic or Demographic breakdown of the identified activity… This example: Altmetric.com
  20. 20. Another tool at your disposal Overall, altmetric data just provides another tool for you to use to explore where an article of interest to you (as author or reader) sits within wider scholarly, professional and public dialogue…
  21. 21. 20172015 20162014 2018 2019 2020 Paper A Found article
  22. 22. 20172015 20162014 2018 2019 2020 Paper A Found article Article B Article C Book1 Article D Book 2 Bibliography / Reference List
  23. 23. 20172015 20162014 2018 2019 2020 Paper A Article B Article C Book1 Article D Book 2 Article G Article E Book4 Article F Book 3 Citation Search and AlertBibliography / Reference List Found article
  24. 24. 20172015 20162014 2018 2019 2020 Paper A Article B Article C Book1 Article D Book 2 Article G Article E Book4 Article F Book 3 Citation Search and AlertBibliography / Reference List Found article
  25. 25. 20172015 20162014 2018 2019 2020 Paper A Article B Article C Book1 Article D Book 2 Article G Article E Book4 Article F Book 3 Citation Search and AlertBibliography / Reference List Found article Grey literature, news coverage, social media sharing, popular culture, alternative media
  26. 26. 20172015 20162014 2018 2019 2020 Paper A Article B Article C Book1 Article D Book 2 Article G Article E Book4 Article F Book 3 Citation Search and AlertBibliography / Reference List Found article Grey literature, news coverage, social media sharing, popular culture, alternative media
  27. 27. Altmetrics @Durham (2) Senior Manager: (Library) Research Services https://tinyurl.com/DULC-Research Altmetrics@Durham (1): What are Altmetrics? Altmetrics@Durham (2): Viewing Altmetric for articles you have found. Altmetrics@Durham (3): Institutional Explorer from Altmetric.com

×