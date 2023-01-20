SUMMARY ON FUNDAMENTALS OF ENGINEERING

2.
INTRODUCTION TO
ENGINEERING (HISTORY)
Engineering as we know it was not spoken into existence nor was it
brought about by a decree. Engineering is a practical art that has
evolved and developed since ancient times. Just as we are practicing
now, our forefathers used the forces of nature to help the public. They
did this by studying nature and using the knowledge acquired built
structures and facilities that helped mankind.
The ancient dwellers of Mesopotamia, Egypt, Greek, and the Romans
to are credited with some of the most significant engineering
achievements of their times. These countries and nations were able to
achieve engineering accomplishments some of which are hard to be
comprehended by modern-day engineers.
These nations and countries constructed roads, temples, constructed
drainage systems and many other engineering structures which is a
little hard to believe they did it in their time.
4.
ENGINEERING IN THE MIDDLE AGES
About 80 years after the fall of the roman empire, the advancement in engineering was quite a
few. The notable engineering progress around those times was structural designs and power-
enhancing machines. It was around these times that the windmill was developed, and water
mills were improved and used in new ways. In the late middle ages, important advances were
also made in transportation and communication which helped spread knowledge around the
world. Johann Gutenberg also invented the movable type fold and printed the first book. The
advancement of science during the 15th, 16th, and 17th centuries had a great impact on
technological and industrial development and the contributions of the scientists who did it
can be felt even today.
ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE. CIRCA. A.D 1300-1750
CIRCA. A.D 1750-1900
Getting close to the twentieth century, significant progress was seen in the mining,
transportation, and manufacturing sectors. With the help of manufacturer Mathew Boulton,
James Watt produced and developed a working model of the steam engine. Around the 1700s
the demand for coke for the smelting process increased over charcoal since it had a higher
advantage over it. Steam engines to drive boats had also been developed. At the peak of this,
all was the development of electricity which was built upon by the discoveries of men such as
George Ohm, ampere, Alessandra volta, and Charles coulomb.
5.
ENGINEERING IN THE TWENTIETH CENTURY
During the early years of the 20th century, the Wright
brothers made their first flight which lasted for 12 seconds.
After that, air transportation has become dominant till the
present. Other engineering feats after that were creating
dams namely the hoover dam and many others. Production
of nuclear energy also started after WORLD WAR II which
was a great turn for engineering.
The twentieth century has been described as unparalleled
to other ages in terms of technological development. In
this century transistor and semiconductors were
developed and has greatly reduced the size of computer
devices.
WHAT IS ENGINEERING
ENGINEERING is the application of science in the conversion of the
resources of nature to the uses of humankind. The term engineering can
sometimes also be defined as the manufacture or assembly of engines,
machine tools, machine parts, and the building of structures. People who
are into engineering are called engineers. Engineers always have to make a
professional judgment based on knowledge and experience to bring out or
produce the best solution. Engineering as a profession has many major
branches and a dozen minor branches. They are listed in the following
slides.
CIVIL ENGINEERING; the branch that deals with designing and constructing structural works.
MECHANICAL ENGINEERING; the branch concerned with machinery, power, and
manufacturing.
CHEMICAL ENGINEERING; this branch involves the application of chemistry, physics, and
engineering to the design and how plants operate.
AEROSPACE ENGINEERING; Aerospace engineers design primarily aircraft, spacecraft,
satellites, and missiles.
INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING; this branch is concerned with the design, analysis, and control
of production and service operations and systems
MATERIAL ENGINEERING; Materials engineering careers involve the study, development, and
testing of materials.
ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING; the largest of all the branches that deal with electricity.
COMPUTER ENGINEERING; branch of engineering responsible for the design and
implementation of digital systems and the integration of computers.
BRANCHES OF ENGINEERING
BRANCHES OF ENGINEERING (MAJOR)
CIVIL
ENGINEERING
MATERIAL
ENGINEERING
COMPUTER
ENGINEERING
CHEMICAL
ENGINEERING
MECHANICAL
ENGINEERING
INDUSTRIAL
ENGINEERING
AEROSPACE
ENGINEERING
ELECTRICAL
ENGINEERING
IMPORTANCE OF ENGINEERING
Engineering has been of great significance to humans
since the beginning. It forms the basis of our daily life.
The improvement of the health sector, visiting to space,
transportation, communication, tech devices, and many
others which are of great help to humans are all possible
because of engineering.
RESEARCH
Seeking of new
knowledge
OPERATIONS
Performance
of practical.
DESIGN
Using detailed
plans to finish a
product.
DEVELOPMENT
Involves turning
results into useful
products.
SALES
Making the best
recommendations
for customers
MANAGEMENT
They are responsible
for solving the
problems engineers
face.
CONSTRUCTION
Building of
structures and
facilities.
PRODUCTION
Developing products
from raw materials.
FUNCTIONS OF ENGINEERING
ENGINEERING CAREER PATHS
THE COOPERATE LEADER
THE INDEPENDENT ENTERPRENEUER
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN GOVERNMENT
ENGINEERING AND SOCIAL SERVICE BOARD
THE PROFESSOR ENGINEER
GRADUATE WOWRK OUTSIDE OF ENGINEERING
OR MIXING TWO OR MORE OF THE ABOVE.
There are many career paths in the field of engineering. This means one can
make a choice of what he or she wants to do. They can decide to work as
government officials, work for private companies or become entrepreneurs.
Below is a list of career path an engineer can follow.
ENGINEERING SUPPORT
PERSONNEL
ENGINEER.
They research, design,
plan projects, and
supervise the other
support personnel.
TECHNOLOGIST
They supervise
construction, making
of technical sales,
and develop
hardware.
TECHNICIANS CRAFTSMEN
Most of the time engineers work with a group of support personnel, though they can
decide to work alone. Together with this personnel, they become what is known as an
engineering team. These support personnel is described below.
They survey,
collect data, and
perform field
inspection.
The ones who does
most of the work,
specifically labor
works.
AN ENGINEERING TEAM
An engineering team is a group of developers and
managers that are responsible for the real production
and building of a given project. They do this by coming
together and bringing ideas. This has a lot of benefits
for engineers which include accomplishing tasks
earlier and, in both quality, and quantity too.
CHARACTERISTICS AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF A
PROFESSIONAL ENGINEER
Engineering is very different from other professions. This field is
mostly concerned with developing and or building structures and
facilities for human use. Their services don’t benefit them most
of the time compared to other professions. They posses a certain
type of knowledge that exceeds everyone, and most important of
all follow a particular code of conduct and ethics.
15.
IDEALS AND SOLEMN STATEMENTS OF
PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS
THEIR PLEDGE
Engineers have pledged to
give the highest peak of their
performance to help others
without looking for profit for
themselves.
THEIR FAITH
Engineers are very honest
and accept all challenges and
face it head on.
PROFESSIONAL
REGISTRATION.
All engineers has to be registered under a
professional organization. This is to make
sure that certain standards of engineering
are met, and it brings engineers together
and keeps them in check.
17.
ENGINEERING CODE OF ETHICS
These are the types of rules that engineers must follow.
This is to ensure professionalism and most important of all
to ensure the safety of the general public. These ethics
include avoiding deceptive acts such as taking bribes,
must be faithful to their clients, ensuring the safety of the
public, working in their area of expertise, and many others.
18.
ENGINEERING PSYCHOLOGY
HOW THE BRAIN WORKS
The brain together with the spinal cord controls the central
nervous system. It is a very complex organ that controls most of
what our body does. It is made up of fats, proteins, salts, and
water, with the adult brain containing up to 60% of fat. It can send
and receive messages throughout the body and tells the body
what to do.
The brain although consists of many parts are mainly divided into
three, namely
1. Cerebrum
2. Cerebellum
3. Brain stem
Each of which performs a specific function.
19.
LEARNING AND MEMORY
We learn in various forms and many times. Looking at it
carefully, it looks like learning is a lifelong process and never
stops. Whilst learning, we receive information from our various
senses and process the information to understand it. The
information received is either stored in the short or long-term
memory.
CREATIVITY
Engineers are very creative. Creativity is using ideas to
bring out a product through mental processes. Creativity
goes with a process. One must analyze and produce. This is
what is termed as being creative.
20.
THANK YOU
EDWARD OSEI-ANANG ANCIENT
