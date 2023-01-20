Successfully reported this slideshow.
SUMMARY ON FUNDAMENTALS OF ENGINEERING

Jan. 20, 2023
SUMMARY ON FUNDAMENTALS OF ENGINEERING

Jan. 20, 2023
Engineering

Summary on Engineering studies from Engineering History to Engineering Psychology

Summary on Engineering studies from Engineering History to Engineering Psychology

Engineering
SUMMARY ON FUNDAMENTALS OF ENGINEERING

  1. 1. 6.53 INTRODUCTION TO ENGINEERING A SUMMARY
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION TO ENGINEERING (HISTORY) Engineering as we know it was not spoken into existence nor was it brought about by a decree. Engineering is a practical art that has evolved and developed since ancient times. Just as we are practicing now, our forefathers used the forces of nature to help the public. They did this by studying nature and using the knowledge acquired built structures and facilities that helped mankind. The ancient dwellers of Mesopotamia, Egypt, Greek, and the Romans to are credited with some of the most significant engineering achievements of their times. These countries and nations were able to achieve engineering accomplishments some of which are hard to be comprehended by modern-day engineers. These nations and countries constructed roads, temples, constructed drainage systems and many other engineering structures which is a little hard to believe they did it in their time. 2
  3. 3. IMAGES FROM HISTORY OF ENGINEERING 3
  4. 4. ENGINEERING IN THE MIDDLE AGES About 80 years after the fall of the roman empire, the advancement in engineering was quite a few. The notable engineering progress around those times was structural designs and power- enhancing machines. It was around these times that the windmill was developed, and water mills were improved and used in new ways. In the late middle ages, important advances were also made in transportation and communication which helped spread knowledge around the world. Johann Gutenberg also invented the movable type fold and printed the first book. The advancement of science during the 15th, 16th, and 17th centuries had a great impact on technological and industrial development and the contributions of the scientists who did it can be felt even today. ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE. CIRCA. A.D 1300-1750 CIRCA. A.D 1750-1900 Getting close to the twentieth century, significant progress was seen in the mining, transportation, and manufacturing sectors. With the help of manufacturer Mathew Boulton, James Watt produced and developed a working model of the steam engine. Around the 1700s the demand for coke for the smelting process increased over charcoal since it had a higher advantage over it. Steam engines to drive boats had also been developed. At the peak of this, all was the development of electricity which was built upon by the discoveries of men such as George Ohm, ampere, Alessandra volta, and Charles coulomb.
  5. 5. ENGINEERING IN THE TWENTIETH CENTURY During the early years of the 20th century, the Wright brothers made their first flight which lasted for 12 seconds. After that, air transportation has become dominant till the present. Other engineering feats after that were creating dams namely the hoover dam and many others. Production of nuclear energy also started after WORLD WAR II which was a great turn for engineering. The twentieth century has been described as unparalleled to other ages in terms of technological development. In this century transistor and semiconductors were developed and has greatly reduced the size of computer devices.
  6. 6. WHAT IS ENGINEERING ENGINEERING is the application of science in the conversion of the resources of nature to the uses of humankind. The term engineering can sometimes also be defined as the manufacture or assembly of engines, machine tools, machine parts, and the building of structures. People who are into engineering are called engineers. Engineers always have to make a professional judgment based on knowledge and experience to bring out or produce the best solution. Engineering as a profession has many major branches and a dozen minor branches. They are listed in the following slides.
  7. 7.  CIVIL ENGINEERING; the branch that deals with designing and constructing structural works.  MECHANICAL ENGINEERING; the branch concerned with machinery, power, and manufacturing.  CHEMICAL ENGINEERING; this branch involves the application of chemistry, physics, and engineering to the design and how plants operate.  AEROSPACE ENGINEERING; Aerospace engineers design primarily aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, and missiles.  INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING; this branch is concerned with the design, analysis, and control of production and service operations and systems  MATERIAL ENGINEERING; Materials engineering careers involve the study, development, and testing of materials.  ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING; the largest of all the branches that deal with electricity.  COMPUTER ENGINEERING; branch of engineering responsible for the design and implementation of digital systems and the integration of computers. BRANCHES OF ENGINEERING
  8. 8. BRANCHES OF ENGINEERING (MAJOR) CIVIL ENGINEERING MATERIAL ENGINEERING COMPUTER ENGINEERING CHEMICAL ENGINEERING MECHANICAL ENGINEERING INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING AEROSPACE ENGINEERING ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
  9. 9. IMPORTANCE OF ENGINEERING Engineering has been of great significance to humans since the beginning. It forms the basis of our daily life. The improvement of the health sector, visiting to space, transportation, communication, tech devices, and many others which are of great help to humans are all possible because of engineering.
  10. 10. RESEARCH Seeking of new knowledge OPERATIONS Performance of practical. DESIGN Using detailed plans to finish a product. DEVELOPMENT Involves turning results into useful products. SALES Making the best recommendations for customers MANAGEMENT They are responsible for solving the problems engineers face. CONSTRUCTION Building of structures and facilities. PRODUCTION Developing products from raw materials. FUNCTIONS OF ENGINEERING
  11. 11. ENGINEERING CAREER PATHS  THE COOPERATE LEADER  THE INDEPENDENT ENTERPRENEUER  EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN GOVERNMENT  ENGINEERING AND SOCIAL SERVICE BOARD  THE PROFESSOR ENGINEER  GRADUATE WOWRK OUTSIDE OF ENGINEERING  OR MIXING TWO OR MORE OF THE ABOVE. There are many career paths in the field of engineering. This means one can make a choice of what he or she wants to do. They can decide to work as government officials, work for private companies or become entrepreneurs. Below is a list of career path an engineer can follow.
  12. 12. ENGINEERING SUPPORT PERSONNEL ENGINEER. They research, design, plan projects, and supervise the other support personnel. TECHNOLOGIST They supervise construction, making of technical sales, and develop hardware. TECHNICIANS CRAFTSMEN 12 Most of the time engineers work with a group of support personnel, though they can decide to work alone. Together with this personnel, they become what is known as an engineering team. These support personnel is described below. They survey, collect data, and perform field inspection. The ones who does most of the work, specifically labor works.
  13. 13. AN ENGINEERING TEAM An engineering team is a group of developers and managers that are responsible for the real production and building of a given project. They do this by coming together and bringing ideas. This has a lot of benefits for engineers which include accomplishing tasks earlier and, in both quality, and quantity too. 13
  14. 14. CHARACTERISTICS AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF A PROFESSIONAL ENGINEER 7/1/20XX 14 Engineering is very different from other professions. This field is mostly concerned with developing and or building structures and facilities for human use. Their services don’t benefit them most of the time compared to other professions. They posses a certain type of knowledge that exceeds everyone, and most important of all follow a particular code of conduct and ethics.
  15. 15. IDEALS AND SOLEMN STATEMENTS OF PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS THEIR PLEDGE Engineers have pledged to give the highest peak of their performance to help others without looking for profit for themselves. THEIR FAITH Engineers are very honest and accept all challenges and face it head on. 7/1/20XX Pitch deck title 15
  16. 16. PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATION. 16 All engineers has to be registered under a professional organization. This is to make sure that certain standards of engineering are met, and it brings engineers together and keeps them in check.
  17. 17. ENGINEERING CODE OF ETHICS These are the types of rules that engineers must follow. This is to ensure professionalism and most important of all to ensure the safety of the general public. These ethics include avoiding deceptive acts such as taking bribes, must be faithful to their clients, ensuring the safety of the public, working in their area of expertise, and many others.
  18. 18. Pitch deck title 18 ENGINEERING PSYCHOLOGY HOW THE BRAIN WORKS The brain together with the spinal cord controls the central nervous system. It is a very complex organ that controls most of what our body does. It is made up of fats, proteins, salts, and water, with the adult brain containing up to 60% of fat. It can send and receive messages throughout the body and tells the body what to do. The brain although consists of many parts are mainly divided into three, namely 1. Cerebrum 2. Cerebellum 3. Brain stem Each of which performs a specific function.
  19. 19. LEARNING AND MEMORY 7/1/20XX 19 We learn in various forms and many times. Looking at it carefully, it looks like learning is a lifelong process and never stops. Whilst learning, we receive information from our various senses and process the information to understand it. The information received is either stored in the short or long-term memory. CREATIVITY Engineers are very creative. Creativity is using ideas to bring out a product through mental processes. Creativity goes with a process. One must analyze and produce. This is what is termed as being creative.
  20. 20. THANK YOU EDWARD OSEI-ANANG ANCIENT ADS23A00085Y 20

