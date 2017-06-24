4. RESTRICTING AND SORTING DATA.
OBJECTIVES After completing this module, you will be able to 1.Restrict the rows that are retrieved by a query. 2.Properly...
 A simple SELECT statement would display all the rows in the specified columns of the stated table.
 However, when you want to limit or restrict the rows to be returned by a SELECT statement, you use the WHERE keyword. WH...
EXAMPLE:  This query returns only the employees that earn a salary of 17,000. FORMAT: SELECT * FROM table_name WHERE colu...
 Note that the name of the tested column is stated immediately after the WHERE keyword followed by a conditional operator...
THE IN CONDITION  The IN condition -also referred to as the membership condition- is used to specify a number of values t...
 The tested values are enclosed in brackets and separated by commas and only the rows that fit into one of those values a...
EXAMPLE:  Only the employees whose salary value are members of the IN condition are returned by this query.
 The IN condition can be used with any data type whatsoever but where the tested value is a character string, you must re...
THE LIKE CONDITION  The LIKE condition is most often used with the character data type.  Two symbols can be used to cons...
FORMAT: SELECT column_name FROM table_name WHERE column_name LIKE ‘%x’
EXAMPLE:
 The Oracle Server simply returns all those rows where the first_name column starts with any sequence of characters and e...
EXAMPLE: Query all the columns where the last name starts with the letter A and end with any sequence of characters whatso...
 Observe from the result that all the rows displayed have the last_name starting with the letter A and ending with any se...
FORMAT: SELECT column_name FROM table_name WHERE column_name LIKE ‘_xyz’
EXAMPLE:  Query the employees database for those employees whose last name start with and single character and ends with ...
EXAMPLE:  Let’s query the employees table to find the details of those employees whose last name start with any character...
 Observe the last_name column of all the rows returned by this query.
EXAMPLE : Query the employees table for those employees whose last_name starts with any single character, has the letter o...
NULL  A NULL is a value that is not assigned, not available, or inapplicable. It is not the same as a zero or a blank spa...
FORMAT: SELECT * FROM table_name WHERE column_name IS NULL;
EXAMPLE: Query the employees table for data of those employees without a manager_id.
 From the result that only one employee is returned and he is not that employee whose manager_id is zero, neither is he t...
EXAMPLE: Query the employees table for employees without a commission percentage.
FORMAT: SELECT * FROM table_name WHERE column_name NOT NULL
LOGICAL CONDITIONS  Logical conditions are used to place more than one restriction on a table.
EXAMPLE: Query the employees table for those employees whose salaries are above 15000 and do not earn a commission percent...
 All the employees returned have no commission_pct and a salary > 15000.  Three logical conditions are used in the WHERE...
THE AND CONDITION  The AND displays only the row that satisfy all the conditions stated in the WHERE clause. FORMAT: SELE...
EXAMPLE: Query the employees table for those employees whose do not earn a commissions percentage and whose salary is abov...
THE OR CONDITION  The OR displays the entire rows that satisfies any of the conditions stated in the WHERE clause. FORMAT...
EXAMPLE: Query the employees table for those who either do not earn a commission percentage or whose salary is more than 1...
THE NOT CONDITION  The NOT returns the rows that do not satisfy the conditions, stated in the WHERE clause i.e the invers...
EXAMPLE:
FORMAT: SELECT * FROM table_name WHERE column_name NOT BETWEEN Value1 AND Value;
EXAMPLE:
FORMAT: SELECT * FROM table_name WHERE column_name NOT LIKE Value
EXAMPLE
FORMAT: SELECT * FROM table_name WHERE column_name IS NOT NULL
EXAMPLE:
SORTING  By default, there is no definite order in which the rows returned by a SELECT statement are arranged.  The ORDE...
FORMAT: SELECT column_name FROM table_name ORDER BY column_name; EXAMPLE:
 When the ORDER BY clause is introduced to the SELECT statement, all the rows returned by the query block are displayed b...
 In this case, the rows where the first_name starts with ‘A’ come first, and the rows where the first_name starts with ‘Z...
EXAMPLE: Write a SELECT statement to display all the rows in the jobs table according to their min_salary .  This default...
