RETRIEVING DATA USING THE SQL SELECT STATEMENT.
OBJECTIVES At the end of this module, students should be able to: 1. List the capabilities of the SQL select statement. 2....
A SIMPLE SELECT STATEMENT  A basic SELECT statement is the simplest SQL statement. It is used to query a database and it ...
 SELECTS - chooses the rows to be returned by the query block.  JOINS - brings together data from different tables for d...
 When we want to display all the rows in all the columns in a table, we simply say:
FIG 2.1
 This simple select statement will display all the data in the employees table. However when we want to display specific ...
EXAMPLE
 Notice that this query returns the employee_id, first_name and the last_name column for all the rows in the employees ta...
 At such times, you may want to rename the column heading with a more meaningful name. You do this by using a column alia...
EXAMPLE  You would notice that when a column alias is used, the column heading changed from employee_id to staff code.
RULES  A column alias could be used with or without the AS keyword.  When writing a column alias, that contains spaces, ...
DESCRIBE  The DESCRIBE keyword is used to show the structure of a Schema object. It displays the column_names, data-type ...
EXAMPLE:
 The oracle server returns a detailed description of the structure of the specified table including the column names and ...
REVISION QUESTION 1.What are the basic functions of a SELECT statement? 2.Write a SELECT statement to display the content ...
3. The SQL select statement
×