Smart healthcare products are technology-based products, which offers benefit of advancements in IT hardware and software for better healthcare delivery.

  1. 1. Smart Healthcare Products Market - Size, Share, trends, and Forecast to 2026 Smart healthcare products are technology-based products, which offers benefit of advancements in IT hardware and software for better healthcare delivery. They are emerging set of products with positive prospects in near future due to increasing amalgation of information technology in health offerings services. They could save on ever-growing health care cost by imparting operational efficiency and could bring better clinical outcome with monitoring tools such as smart pill etc. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1982 Market Dynamics Increasing number of people above age 60 worldwide leads to higher requirement of healthcare needs with more emphasis on long term care and chronic disease care, which is one the major drivers for growth of the market. Developed economies such as U.S. and Europe are witnessing high number of population ageing 65 and above. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s report of 2017, around 47.8 million people were aged 65 and older in the U.S. in 2015 accounting for 14.9% of the total population, a 1.6 million increase from 2014. Europe is currently having highest 65 years and above age population, which is 25% of entire population, according to the Population Prospect Report of the United Nations published in 2017. Smart pill and smart syringe would prove to be important smart healthcare products platform for this population. Another important factor for growth of the smart healthcare products market would be high technological penetration in the smart healthcare products market domain. For instance, cloud- based electronic medical record, which could be shared amongst entire healthcare stakeholders would make entire health operation smooth and efficient.
  2. 2. Report includes chapters which deeply display the following deliverable about industry : • Smart Healthcare Products Market Research Objective and Assumption • Smart Healthcare Products Market Purview - Report Description, Executive Summary, and Coherent Opportunity Map (COM) • Smart Healthcare Products Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis - Market Dynamics, Regulatory Scenario, Industry Trend, Merger and Acquisitions, New system Launch/Approvals, Value Chain Analysis, Porter’s Analysis, and PEST Analysis • Global Smart Healthcare Products Market , By Regions • Smart Healthcare Products Market Competition by Manufacturers including Production, Share, Revenue, Average Price, Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type. • Smart Healthcare Products Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis including Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors. • Smart Healthcare Products Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis including Key Raw Materials and Key Suppliers of Raw Materials. • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers including Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders including Marketing Channel, Market Positioning and Distributors/Traders List. • Market Effect Factors Analysis including Technology Progress/Risk, Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change and Economic/Political Environmental Change. • Smart Healthcare Products Market Forecast including Production, Consumption, Import and Export Forecast by Type, Applications and Region. • Research Findings and Conclusion Increasing number of geriatric population and high prevalence of chronic disease for various parameters is expected to propel growth of the smart healthcare products market Population across globe is slowly observing growth in median age with higher number of people crossing age bracket of 60 and above. According to the Population Prospects Report of United Nations published in 2017, an estimated 962 million people were aged 60 or over in the world (13 per cent of the global population) in 2017. The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of around 3% annually and it is estimated to reach 1.4 billion by 2030. Such high number of aging population would be immensely benefitted with smart healthcare products.
  3. 3. Key players operating in smart healthcare products market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Medtronic, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, AirStrip Technologies, Cerner Corporation, Stanley Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and eClinicalWorks. Detailed Segmentation: • Global Smart Healthcare Products Market, By Product Type • Electronic Health Record • Smart Pill • Smart Syringes • RFID Systems • Other • Global Smart Healthcare Products Market, By Applications • Health Data Storage • Monitoring and Treatment • Inventory Management • Global Smart Healthcare Products Market, By Geography ◦ North America ◦ Europe ◦ Asia Pacific ◦ Latin America ◦ Middle East ◦ Africa
  4. 4. About Coherent Market Insights Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action- ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity. Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

