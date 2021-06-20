Successfully reported this slideshow.
Impulsado por nuestro
¡ UN AVANCE ESPECTACULAR!
INSPIRADO POR LA CIENCIA EPIGENÉTICA
¡Optimiza TUS antioxidantes!
¡El MERCADOTIENE UN ENORME POTENCIAL! $3,500 ,000,000 USD *Euromonitor 2018. Proyección del Valor del mercado de suplement...
¡Somos LOS expertos en antioxidantes! • Credibilidad • Ciencia • Immunocal precursor el GLUTATIÓN, el PRINCIPAL ANTIOXIDAN...
PROPUESTA ÚNICA DE VENTA
EL MEJOR mediador de Nrf2 • SULFORAFANO (extracto de semillas de brócoli) • EL de MAYOR respaldo científico • ACTIVA la de...
El complemento perfecto para Immunocal + Cisteína Consolidada Glutamato Glicina
LOS MEJORES componentes Básicos del glutatión TOME LA MISMA CANTIDAD DE IMMUNOCAL = Óptimo funcionamiento del glutatión + ...
El ÚNICO que contiene SUPERALIMENTOS • La tendencia más popular ultimamente • Más de 50 frutas y verduras orgánicas compon...
Empaque Nrf2 ÚNICO Formato en sobrecitos para llevarlo a donde vaya Excelente para compartir 30 sobrecitos por caja, id...
Y AÚN HAY MÁS…
OPTIMIZER impulsa la Experiencia Immunocal • Puede mezclarse con agua • Mejora las propiedades de mezclado • Delicioso sab...
METER MIXING INSTRUCTIONS ¿CÓMO MEZCLARLO?
Precio competitivo Mediador Nrf2 Superalimento + N R F 2 M E D I A D O R + A L I M E N TO N U T R I T I VO $1,100 MXN $600...
TESTIMONIOS “Es extraordinario! Amo su sabor! Es delicioso!” “El producto sabe genial con Immunocal. Mezclarlo con jugo es...
3 ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES 1 2 3
3 ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES 1. Optimiza los antioxidantes 2. 3. ACTIVA el gen Nrf2 Nutrición + Energía
HERRAMIENTAS DE VENTA VIDEO CAJA Hoja de Venta CATÁLOGO
Página de Optimizer en el centro de Negocios: ¡NUEVA HERRAMIENTA! Optimizer: Reunión en un kit  Presentación en Power Poi...
¡SORPRESA!
Jun. 20, 2021

Ppt optimizer (1)

immunocal

Ppt optimizer (1)

  1. 1. Impulsado por nuestro
  2. 2. ¡ UN AVANCE ESPECTACULAR!
  3. 3. INSPIRADO POR LA CIENCIA EPIGENÉTICA
  4. 4. ¡Optimiza TUS antioxidantes!
  5. 5. ¡El MERCADOTIENE UN ENORME POTENCIAL! $3,500 ,000,000 USD *Euromonitor 2018. Proyección del Valor del mercado de suplementos nurcionales en el mundo
  6. 6. ¡Somos LOS expertos en antioxidantes! • Credibilidad • Ciencia • Immunocal precursor el GLUTATIÓN, el PRINCIPAL ANTIOXIDANTE de tu cuerpo
  7. 7. PROPUESTA ÚNICA DE VENTA
  8. 8. EL MEJOR mediador de Nrf2 • SULFORAFANO (extracto de semillas de brócoli) • EL de MAYOR respaldo científico • ACTIVA la desintoxicación natural
  9. 9. El complemento perfecto para Immunocal + Cisteína Consolidada Glutamato Glicina
  10. 10. LOS MEJORES componentes Básicos del glutatión TOME LA MISMA CANTIDAD DE IMMUNOCAL = Óptimo funcionamiento del glutatión + Amplificador
  11. 11. El ÚNICO que contiene SUPERALIMENTOS • La tendencia más popular ultimamente • Más de 50 frutas y verduras orgánicas componen la fórmula
  12. 12. Empaque Nrf2 ÚNICO Formato en sobrecitos para llevarlo a donde vaya Excelente para compartir 30 sobrecitos por caja, ideales para el AutoEnvío mensual
  13. 13. Y AÚN HAY MÁS…
  14. 14. OPTIMIZER impulsa la Experiencia Immunocal • Puede mezclarse con agua • Mejora las propiedades de mezclado • Delicioso sabor a bayas cítricas • Endulzado naturalmente • Casi “Sin Calorías”
  15. 15. METER MIXING INSTRUCTIONS ¿CÓMO MEZCLARLO?
  16. 16. Precio competitivo Mediador Nrf2 Superalimento + N R F 2 M E D I A D O R + A L I M E N TO N U T R I T I VO $1,100 MXN $600-$1,000 MXN $950 MXN + = $1,700-2,100 MXN PRECIO DE VENTA AL MENUDEO PRECIO DE VENTA AL POR MENOR VC $794.39
  17. 17. TESTIMONIOS “Es extraordinario! Amo su sabor! Es delicioso!” “El producto sabe genial con Immunocal. Mezclarlo con jugo es fantástico. Un producto para siempre” DEBORAH GAUGER Diamante, Alberta, Canada “Me gusta el sabor, ya que lo puedo combinar con inmunocal sin necesidad de jugo.” MARIO ALBERTO HUERTA HERNÁNDEZ Platino, Guadalajara, México “Me gusta mucho. Ayudará a elevar el consumo de inmunocal ya que mejora el sabor y consistencia de la mezcla!” FRANCISCO CORRAL SILVA Platino, Chihuahua, México BRICIA LICARI Platino, Texas, USA
  18. 18. 3 ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES 1 2 3
  19. 19. 3 ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES 1. Optimiza los antioxidantes 2. 3. ACTIVA el gen Nrf2 Nutrición + Energía
  20. 20. HERRAMIENTAS DE VENTA VIDEO CAJA Hoja de Venta CATÁLOGO
  21. 21. Página de Optimizer en el centro de Negocios: ¡NUEVA HERRAMIENTA! Optimizer: Reunión en un kit  Presentación en Power Point  Video  Hoja de producto  Instrucciones para mezclarlo  Banner
  22. 22. ¡SORPRESA!

×