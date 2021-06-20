Ppt optimizer (1)

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
16.
Precio competitivo
Mediador Nrf2 Superalimento
+
N R F 2 M E D I A D O R + A L I M E N TO N U T R I T I VO
$1,100
MXN
$600-$1,000
MXN
$950 MXN
+
= $1,700-2,100
MXN
PRECIO DE
VENTA AL
MENUDEO
PRECIO DE
VENTA AL
POR MENOR
VC $794.39
17.
TESTIMONIOS
“Es extraordinario! Amo su sabor!
Es delicioso!”
“El producto sabe genial con Immunocal.
Mezclarlo con jugo es fantástico.
Un producto para siempre”
DEBORAH GAUGER
Diamante, Alberta, Canada
“Me gusta el sabor, ya que lo
puedo combinar con inmunocal
sin necesidad de jugo.”
MARIO ALBERTO
HUERTA HERNÁNDEZ
Platino, Guadalajara, México
“Me gusta mucho. Ayudará a elevar el
consumo de inmunocal ya que mejora el
sabor y consistencia de la mezcla!”
FRANCISCO
CORRAL SILVA
Platino, Chihuahua, México
BRICIA LICARI
Platino, Texas, USA
Be the first to comment