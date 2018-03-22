AudioBook AudioBook The Power of the Pussy - How to Get What You Want From Men: Love, Respect, Commitment and More!: (Dating and Relationship Advice) Review Epub by Kara King



Kara King s controversial dating and relationship advice book, "The Power of the Pussy", shares 12 powerful secrets that will transform any woman into the type of strong, desirable woman that can effortlessly obtain what she wants from men; including the love, respect, and relationship she desires.In this book you ll learn valuable lessons that will teach you how to...-Flip the switch in your female brain, so you can beat men at their own game...-Have men lining up to date you and desperate for your attention... -Learn how to get over a break up, heal from a broken heart, and never be sad over a man again!-Become the type of woman that commands respect from men...-Get the proposal, the ring, and the man of your dreams! Get what you want from men and have the time of your life while doing it! This book has empowered women and dramatically changed their lives and relationships by changing the way they think about men and dating… and it can change your life too!DISCLAIMER: This book contains strong language, sexual content, and subject matter that may be offensive to some readers.

