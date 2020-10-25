Casinos have always been associated with glitz and glamour, celebrity and excitement. It has long been a pursuit for the rich and famous, the high rollers staking vast fortunes against the casino. They have also often been used to prop up flagging communities all over the world, due to the huge revenues generated and the businesses and employment that is generated by their sheer presence. However now in the 21st century, the casinos have had a significant electronic facelift. The Internet has been used as a forum for all sorts of makeovers and facelifts. Because of its enormous size and worldwide audience, the Internet has become a playground for new and old ideas to be recreated. Online auctions have become huge, as has the e-commerce industry, but few can rival the huge financial and market gains generated by the online casinos. However much like their real life counterparts, the online version of the casino has been quick to help others profit from their success.

