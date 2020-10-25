Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Super Affiliates Generating Big Commissions With Online Casino Affiliate Programs Casinos have always been associated with...
necessary. This is because the affiliate program works on a reward basis; the affiliate supplies the customers the casinos...
100,000, the merchant is getting a good volume of traffic, so it’s possible that there may already be too many affiliates....
Finding the right affiliate program for you can be tough to do. The best advice is to do your own research, follow the adv...
already be too many affiliates. If it is ranked below 500,000 it may be no good, or it could be a golden opportunity to ma...
questions as an aid to finding an affiliate program that enables you to reach your financial goals. You never know… You mi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Super affiliates generating big commissions with online casino affiliate programs

27 views

Published on

Casinos have always been associated with glitz and glamour, celebrity and excitement. It has long been a pursuit for the rich and famous, the high rollers staking vast fortunes against the casino. They have also often been used to prop up flagging communities all over the world, due to the huge revenues generated and the businesses and employment that is generated by their sheer presence. However now in the 21st century, the casinos have had a significant electronic facelift. The Internet has been used as a forum for all sorts of makeovers and facelifts. Because of its enormous size and worldwide audience, the Internet has become a playground for new and old ideas to be recreated. Online auctions have become huge, as has the e-commerce industry, but few can rival the huge financial and market gains generated by the online casinos. However much like their real life counterparts, the online version of the casino has been quick to help others profit from their success.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Super affiliates generating big commissions with online casino affiliate programs

  1. 1. Super Affiliates Generating Big Commissions With Online Casino Affiliate Programs Casinos have always been associated with glitz and glamour, celebrity and excitement. It has long been a pursuit for the rich and famous, the high rollers staking vast fortunes against the casino. They have also often been used to prop up flagging communities all over the world, due to the huge revenues generated and the businesses and employment that is generated by their sheer presence. However now in the 21st century, the casinos have had a significant electronic facelift. The Internet has been used as a forum for all sorts of makeovers and facelifts. Because of its enormous size and worldwide audience, the Internet has become a playground for new and old ideas to be recreated. Online auctions have become huge, as has the e-commerce industry, but few can rival the huge financial and market gains generated by the online casinos. However much like their real life counterparts, the online version of the casino has been quick to help others profit from their success. THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST AFFILIATE TRAINING PROGRAMS I HAVE TO SEEN CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT IT The most prominent subsidiary business stemming from the online casino industry is that of affiliate m/arketing. The affiliate market is hugely important to businesses of all size because of the need to reach a huge audience. Affiliates allow casinos to reach out to huge audiences from around the world, the more affiliates that a site can utilise the greater their visibility becomes. From the casinos point of view this marketing asset is made all the better by the fact that they do not have to pay a penny up front for the pleasure of this advertising space. Their brand can be spread throughout the largest market place in the world and it is free. Unlike the rather more expensive pursuits of advertising on billboards, magazines or sponsoring events, there is no up front payment
  2. 2. necessary. This is because the affiliate program works on a reward basis; the affiliate supplies the customers the casinos supply the rewards. However this system of marketing does not simply work in the favour of the huge casinos. The affiliates are amply rewarded for their part in the business equation, with casinos offering anywhere up to 35% for the privilege. Unlike in other affiliate programs, most of the casinos will offer the percentage of a player’s revenue for their entire lifetime, rather than simply for a one off transaction or a couple of months. Therefore the program works adeptly at providing both parties with what they require. The affiliates earn their money by supplying customers, whilst the casinos profit from the new custom and all the potential income that brings. The onus is placed squarely on each affiliate to attract as many people as is possible, in order to generate more revenue for themselves. But in turn this also favours the casinos, which makes the affiliate program one of the most profitable and advertising systems around.​THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST AFFILIATE TRAINING PROGRAMS I HAVE TO SEEN CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT IT Affiliate marketing programs have sky-rocketed in popularity in the past few years. As one of the fastest and easiest ways to start an online home business people are jumping on this wave by the millions. Affiliate programs offer merchants the opportunity to employ vast armies of sales people who get paid for the results they achieve. The rewards for affiliates can be very good, and the skilled affiliate marketer can earn many thousands of dollars per month. This win-win situation has led to an explosion in the number of affiliate programs that are available to affiliate marketers. With this growth of affiliate opportunities have come many questions, such as: how do you go about choosing the right affiliate program for you? What qualities should you look for in a program and which gives you a good chance of making a sustainable income? Below are some tips that will help you to evaluate affiliate programs, and help you to avoid wasting time and money. What Commissions Does the Program Pay? It is very important that you know how much you can expect to earn from a sale. There is no point in spending time and money promoting a product that pays very small commissions. You could end up spending more on marketing than you make on sales. It is probably best to stick with marketing products with a high commission value, unless you have found a niche market where you can sell vast quantities of product, and make substantial commissions on your volume of sales. How Much Traffic is their Website Getting? THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST AFFILIATE TRAINING PROGRAMS I HAVE TO SEEN CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT IT Try to discover the amount of traffic the affiliate owner’s website is already receiving. Alexa.com is a very useful tool for doing this research. If the website is ranked in the top
  3. 3. 100,000, the merchant is getting a good volume of traffic, so it’s possible that there may already be too many affiliates. If it is ranked below 500,000 it may be no good, or it could be a golden opportunity to make some real money by becoming one of the first affiliates! Always research a merchant’s product if their website has a low traffic ranking. It may be a good idea to buy the product yourself if you can afford it. Otherwise you could do a search to find out if there are any negative reviews about it on the internet. Be careful who you listen to though because many people are in the habit of bashing affiliate programs with nothing to really support their comments. If you find a large amount of negative reviews with little positive ones then it would probably be a good idea to stay away from that affiliate program. How Often Are Affiliate Commissions Paid? Some affiliate programs pay commissions every week; some once a month, others only pay every quarter. It is important that you know how often you can expect a pay check if you are going to have financial control over your business. Do you have the financial resources to continue to market a product if you have to wait a long time before you get paid? It would also be wise to find out the minimum commission that you have to earn before you get paid. Does The Affiliate Program Use Tracking Cookies? Many customers do not buy on their first visit to a merchant’s website. It is important therefore that the merchant uses cookies for their affiliate program, so that you get credit if the customer returns and buys at a later date. Check out how long the cookies last. The longer the cookies lasts; the better the chances of you getting paid! Does the Affiliate Program Pay on Subsequent Sales? Some programs will only pay commission on sales that come through customers visiting their site via a direct link from your site. They pay you nothing for any subsequent purchases that the customer makes if they visit the merchants site directly. It is important that you get paid no matter what route the customer returns by if you are to build a sustainable affiliate business. What Marketing Resources Does the Affiliate Program Offer? THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST AFFILIATE TRAINING PROGRAMS I HAVE TO SEEN CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT IT Look at the type and quality of the marketing resources that they provide. Do they provide articles, advertisements, or other content that you can use to put on your site? Do they provide free guides, special offers, free viral e-books, or product samples that you can send to your list? If the marketing material they provide is good then it is likely that the business will provide good support for their affiliates.
  4. 4. Finding the right affiliate program for you can be tough to do. The best advice is to do your own research, follow the advice above, and listen to your instincts. Use the above questions as an aid to finding an affiliate program that enables you to reach your financial goals. You never know… You might just strike affiliate marketing gold! Affiliate marketing programs have sky-rocketed in popularity in the past few years. As one of the fastest and easiest ways to start an online home business people are jumping on this wave by the millions. Affiliate programs offer merchants the opportunity to employ vast armies of sales people who get paid for the results they achieve. The rewards for affiliates can be very good, and the skilled affiliate marketer can earn many thousands of dollars per month. This win-win situation has led to an explosion in the number of affiliate programs that are available to affiliate marketers. With this growth of affiliate opportunities have come many questions, such as: how do you go about choosing the right affiliate program for you? What qualities should you look for in a program and which gives you a good chance of making a sustainable income? Below are some tips that will help you to evaluate affiliate programs, and help you to avoid wasting time and money. What Commissions Does the Program Pay? It is very important that you know how much you can expect to earn from a sale. There is no point in spending time and money promoting a product that pays very small commissions. You could end up spending more on marketing than you make on sales. It is probably best to stick with marketing products with a high commission value, unless you have found a niche market where you can sell vast quantities of product, and make substantial commissions on your volume of sales. How Much Traffic is their Website Getting? Try to discover the amount of traffic the affiliate owner’s website is already receiving. Alexa.com is a very useful tool for doing this research. If the website is ranked in the top 100,000, the merchant is getting a good volume of traffic, so it’s possible that there may
  5. 5. already be too many affiliates. If it is ranked below 500,000 it may be no good, or it could be a golden opportunity to make some real money by becoming one of the first affiliates! Always research a merchant’s product if their website has a low traffic ranking. It may be a good idea to buy the product yourself if you can afford it. Otherwise you could do a search to find out if there are any negative reviews about it on the internet. Be careful who you listen to though because many people are in the habit of bashing affiliate programs with nothing to really support their comments. If you find a large amount of negative reviews with little positive ones then it would probably be a good idea to stay away from that affiliate program. How Often Are Affiliate Commissions Paid? THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST AFFILIATE TRAINING PROGRAMS I HAVE TO SEEN CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT IT Some affiliate programs pay commissions every week; some once a month, others only pay every quarter. It is important that you know how often you can expect a pay check if you are going to have financial control over your business. Do you have the financial resources to continue to market a product if you have to wait a long time before you get paid? It would also be wise to find out the minimum commission that you have to earn before you get paid. Does The Affiliate Program Use Tracking Cookies? Many customers do not buy on their first visit to a merchant’s website. It is important therefore that the merchant uses cookies for their affiliate program, so that you get credit if the customer returns and buys at a later date. Check out how long the cookies last. The longer the cookies lasts; the better the chances of you getting paid! Does the Affiliate Program Pay on Subsequent Sales? Some programs will only pay commission on sales that come through customers visiting their site via a direct link from your site. They pay you nothing for any subsequent purchases that the customer makes if they visit the merchants site directly. It is important that you get paid no matter what route the customer returns by if you are to build a sustainable affiliate business. What Marketing Resources Does the Affiliate Program Offer? Look at the type and quality of the marketing resources that they provide. Do they provide articles, advertisements, or other content that you can use to put on your site? Do they provide free guides, special offers, free viral e-books, or product samples that you can send to your list? If the marketing material they provide is good then it is likely that the business will provide good support for their affiliates. Finding the right affiliate program for you can be tough to do. The best advice is to do your own research, follow the advice above, and listen to your instincts. Use the above
  6. 6. questions as an aid to finding an affiliate program that enables you to reach your financial goals. You never know… You might just strike affiliate marketing gold! THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST AFFILIATE TRAINING PROGRAMS I HAVE TO SEEN CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT IT

×