Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TRANSDERMAL DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM
 INTRODUCTION  ADVANTAGES  DISADVANTAGES  STRUCTURE OF SKIN  PENETRATION PROCESS  FACTORS AFFECTING PERCUTANEOUS ABS...
 Continuous intravenous infusion at programmed rate has been recognized as superior mode of drug delivery.  Recently ,th...
Transdermal drug delivery system can be defined as a delivery device ,which upon application on a suitable skin surface wi...
 Avoid first pass effect.  Steady permeation of drug across the skin allowing consistent serum drug level.  Non invasiv...
 Drugs that cause gastrointestinal upsets can be good candidates.  Use for drugs with narrow therapeutic window  Provid...
 Skin irritation and hypersensitivity reaction may occur.  The barrier function of the skin changes from site to site, p...
 The skin of an average adult human covers a surface area of nearly 2m2 and receives about one third of blood circulating...
 Outer layer of skin,composed of stratified squamous epithelial cells  Held together by highly convoluted interlocking ,...
 .  Sc is the primary barrier to percutaneous absorption.  PH of skin surface is between 3&4. - Water content-20% Moist...
 Viable epidermis: • an aqueous solution of protien encapsulated into cellular compartments by thin cell membranes,which ...
 Made of network of robust collagen fibers of uniform thickness with regularly spaced cross striations → elastic properti...
 A sheet of fat containing areolar tissue where fat is manufactured and stored.  Act as heat insulator and shock absorbe...
PENETRATION PROCESS TRANSCORNEAL PENETRATION INTRACELLULAR PENETRATION INTERCELLULAR PENETRATION TRANSAPPENDAGEAL PENETRAT...
 Intracellular penetration - Here drug molecules passes through the intercellular spaces between cells of sc eg : hydroph...
 The drug molecule may transverse through the hair follicles ,sweat glands or sebaceous pathway.  Because of its relativ...
Diffusion of drug from drug reservoir to rate controliing membrane Diffusion of drug from rate limiting membrane to stratu...
Physicochemical properties of penetrant. • Molecular size • Partition coefficient • Solubility • Ionization • Penetrant co...
 Polymer matrix  Selection of drug  Permeation enhancer  Pressure sensitive adhesive  Backing laminates  Release lin...
 POLYMER MATRIX  Control the release of drug from the device.  Prepared by dispersion of drug in liquid or solid state ...
SELECTION OF DRUGS Extensive metabolism Narrow therapeutic index Short half life Low molecular weight Low dose Adequate so...
 Permeation enhancer :  Compounds increase permeabilty of SC to attain high therapuetic levels of the drug. a)Drug and v...
c) stratum corneum bypassed: - microneedle based devices -needle –less injection -radiofrequency - suction ablation -skin ...
e) vehicle & particles: -micro or nanocapsules -nanoemulsion -solid lipid nanoparticles -multiple emulsion -liposomes -nio...
 Pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) o Affixes TDS firmly to skin. o Adhere with applied finger pressure ,be tacky & exer...
 Backing Laminates:  Protect skin from outer environment.  Commonly used materials are – polyesters and elastomers in m...
 A part of primary packaging material.  Typically composed of of a base layer (occlusive or non- occlusive) and release ...
Single layer drug in adhesives. Multi-layer drug in adhesives. Vapour patch. Polymer membrane permeation controlled TDDS. ...
 Single layer Drug in Adhesive  The adhesive layer of this system also contains the drug.  Adhesive layer not only serv...
 Multi layer Drug in Adhesive  Here both adhesive layers are also responsible for the releasing of the drug.  One of th...
 Vapour Patch  Here the adhesive layer not only serves to adhere the various layers together but also to release vapour....
 Polymer Membrane permeation controlled TDDS:  Drug reservoir is embedded between an impervious backing layer & a rate c...
 Adhesive dispersion type systems  Drug reservoir : •Dispersing drug in an adhesive polymer. • Spread the medicated poly...
 Matrix diffusion controlled systems  Homogeneously dispersing the drug particles in a hydrophilic or lipophilic polymer...
 Micro-reservoir type controlled systems  Combination of reservoir & matrix diffusion type drug delivery systems.  Drug...
 Poroplastic type systems  It is made utilizing the concept of the water coagulation of cellulose triacetate solution in...
 Physico chemical evaluation:  Interaction studies:  Interaction between drug & excipient effect, bioavailability & sta...
 Thickness of patch: Thickness measured using digital micrometer Determine the average thickness And standard deviation t...
 Weight uniformity: Weigh 10 randomly selected patches Calculate the average weight individual weight should not deviate ...
 Folding endurance: Specific area of strip is cut & repeatedly folded at the same place till it breaks Number of times th...
 Percentage moisture content: Prepared patches are weigh individually Kept in desicator containing fused Cacl2 at room te...
 Water vapour permeability evaluation:  Determined by natural air circulation method WVP= W/A W=Amount of vapour permeat...
 Flatness study: Three longitudinal strips are to be cut from the centre & other two from each side of patches Length of ...
 Percentage elongation break test:  Noting the length just before the break point.  Elongation percentage= (final lengt...
 Drug content determination: An accuratly weighed portion of film is dissolved in 100 ml suitable solvent. shaken continu...
 Content uniformity test:  10 patches are selected &content is determined for individual patches  If 9 of 10 patches ha...
 In vitro evaluation:  Invitro release studies:  To study the drug release , paddle over disc method is used.  Procedu...
 Invitro skin permeation studies:  Study carried out using diffusion cell  Procedure: Skin of male wristar rats (200-25...
Temperatue of the cell was maintained at 32+-50c The isolated rat skin is mounted between the compartments of diffusion ce...
 In vivo evaluation:  Animal studies:  Animal studies are preferred at small scale.  Most common species used are mous...
 Skin irritation test:  Skin irritation &senzitised test can be performed on healthy rabbit.  Procedure: Dorsal surface...
 Stability studies :  Conducted according to ICH giudlines by storing TDDS samples at 40+-0.50c & 75 +-5% RH for 6 month...
 Peel adhesion test  Thumb crack test  Rolling ball test  Quick test  Probe tack test  Shear strength properties
Types of transdermal patches available today Nicotine patch Patch for severe pain Antihypert ensive patch Vitamin B12 patc...
SC
SC SC
SC SC
SC SC
SC SC
SC
SC
 An insulin patch  Sufentanil patch for chronic cancer pain  Varenicilin patch for smoking cessation  Seligiline patch...
 TDDS is useful for topical &local action of drugs  The drugs showing first pass metabolism & unstable in GI conditions ...
 S.P Vyas and Roop .K.Kumar; 2009.Control Drug Delivery Concepts and Advances ;Transdermal Drug Delivery; 10;411-446.  Y...
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Transdermal drug delivery system
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Transdermal drug delivery system

8 views

Published on

Transdermal drug delivery system

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Transdermal drug delivery system

  1. 1. TRANSDERMAL DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEM
  2. 2.  INTRODUCTION  ADVANTAGES  DISADVANTAGES  STRUCTURE OF SKIN  PENETRATION PROCESS  FACTORS AFFECTING PERCUTANEOUS ABSORPTION  BASIC COMPONENTS OF TDS  TYPES OF TRANSDERMAL PATCH  EVALUATION METHOD  APPLICATION AND FUTURE SCOPE  CONCLUSION  REFERENCES
  3. 3.  Continuous intravenous infusion at programmed rate has been recognized as superior mode of drug delivery.  Recently ,the i.v infusion is duplicated without its potential hazards by continuous transdermal drug administration through intact skin.
  4. 4. Transdermal drug delivery system can be defined as a delivery device ,which upon application on a suitable skin surface will able to deliver drug into the systemic circulation at sufficient concentration to ensure therapeutic efficacy.
  5. 5.  Avoid first pass effect.  Steady permeation of drug across the skin allowing consistent serum drug level.  Non invasive  Flexibility of terminating the drug administration by simply removing the patch from the skin.  As an alternate delivery system for patients who cannot tolerate oral dosage forms  Self administration is possible.
  6. 6.  Drugs that cause gastrointestinal upsets can be good candidates.  Use for drugs with narrow therapeutic window  Provide extended therapy with single application, improving compliance over other dosage form requiring frequent dose administration.  Allows continued drug administration permitting the use of a drug with short biological half life.
  7. 7.  Skin irritation and hypersensitivity reaction may occur.  The barrier function of the skin changes from site to site, person to person and with age.  Drugs with hydrophilic structures permeate the skin too slowly.  Only small lipophilic drugs can be delivered currently.  Not suitable for high drug doses.  Drug molecules must be potent because patch size limits amount that can be delivered.  Drugs which require high blood level cannot be administered.  High cost
  8. 8.  The skin of an average adult human covers a surface area of nearly 2m2 and receives about one third of blood circulating through body . EPIDERMIS DERMIS SUBCUTANEOUS TISSUE
  9. 9.  Outer layer of skin,composed of stratified squamous epithelial cells  Held together by highly convoluted interlocking , which are responsibe for the unique integrity of skin  Classified into two :  Non viable epidermis : - consist of multiple layers of horny dead cells which are compacted, flattened,dehydrated and keratinized.
  10. 10.  .  Sc is the primary barrier to percutaneous absorption.  PH of skin surface is between 3&4. - Water content-20% Moisture content 10% Maintain flexibility and softness
  11. 11.  Viable epidermis: • an aqueous solution of protien encapsulated into cellular compartments by thin cell membranes,which are fused together by tonofibrils. • s • Stratum lucidum lies just below sc is the site where nuclei disintegrate and keratinization occurs. • Removal of these three layers → water loss and enhancement of skin permeability. Germinal layer Stratum spinosum Stratum granulosum
  12. 12.  Made of network of robust collagen fibers of uniform thickness with regularly spaced cross striations → elastic properties of skin.  Dermis is the locus of blood vessels, sensory nerve segments of sweat glands & lymphatics.  Only nerve fibers reach into the germinative zone of epidermis.
  13. 13.  A sheet of fat containing areolar tissue where fat is manufactured and stored.  Act as heat insulator and shock absorber.  No effect on percutaneous absorption,since they lies below vascular system.
  14. 14. PENETRATION PROCESS TRANSCORNEAL PENETRATION INTRACELLULAR PENETRATION INTERCELLULAR PENETRATION TRANSAPPENDAGEAL PENETRATION
  15. 15.  Intracellular penetration - Here drug molecules passes through the intercellular spaces between cells of sc eg : hydrophilic drugs. -As sc hydrates ,water accumulates near the outer surface of the protien filament.  Intercellular penetration -Drug diffusion via continuous lipid matrix, where drug must sequentially partition into and diffuse through repeated aqueous and lipid domains. - eg : small uncharged molecules
  16. 16.  The drug molecule may transverse through the hair follicles ,sweat glands or sebaceous pathway.  Because of its relatively smaller area (≤ 0.1% of total surface area) minor importance.
  17. 17. Diffusion of drug from drug reservoir to rate controliing membrane Diffusion of drug from rate limiting membrane to stratum corneum Sorption by stratum corneum and peneteration through viable epidermis. Uptake of drug by capillary network Effect on target organ
  18. 18. Physicochemical properties of penetrant. • Molecular size • Partition coefficient • Solubility • Ionization • Penetrant concentration • Diffusion coefficient Physicochemical properties of drug delivery system • Release characteristics • Composition of drug delivery system • Modification of diffusional barrier Physiological properties • Site of application • Skin temperature • Skin condition • Blood supply • Skin metabolism • Hydration state of stratum corneum • Other biological factors like age,sex &race
  19. 19.  Polymer matrix  Selection of drug  Permeation enhancer  Pressure sensitive adhesive  Backing laminates  Release liner  Other exipients
  20. 20.  POLYMER MATRIX  Control the release of drug from the device.  Prepared by dispersion of drug in liquid or solid state synthetic polymer base.  Polymers used are :  Natural polymers eg:gelatin,cellulose derivatives,chitosan etc.  synthetic elastomer eg : silicone rubber,polybutadiene,neoprene,butyl rubber etc.  synthetic polymer eg :PVA, PVP,PVC,polyethylene
  21. 21. SELECTION OF DRUGS Extensive metabolism Narrow therapeutic index Short half life Low molecular weight Low dose Adequate solubility in oil & water Low melting point
  22. 22.  Permeation enhancer :  Compounds increase permeabilty of SC to attain high therapuetic levels of the drug. a)Drug and vehicle interaction: - selection of prodrug - chemical potential adjustment -ion pairs &complex coacervates -eutetic systems b)stratum corneum modification: -hydration -chemical penetration enhancers.
  23. 23. c) stratum corneum bypassed: - microneedle based devices -needle –less injection -radiofrequency - suction ablation -skin abrasion d)electrically assisted methods: -eletroporation - ionotophoresis -sonophorosis -magnetophorosis -laser radiation -thermophoresis
  24. 24. e) vehicle & particles: -micro or nanocapsules -nanoemulsion -solid lipid nanoparticles -multiple emulsion -liposomes -niosomes _transferosomes _ethosomes _ aquasomes
  25. 25.  Pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) o Affixes TDS firmly to skin. o Adhere with applied finger pressure ,be tacky & exert a strong holding face. o Additionally, should be removable without leaving a residue. o Commercially used PSAs: polyacrylate,polyisobutylene& silicones o Hot melt pressure sensitive adhesives(HMPSAs), melt to a viscosity suitable for coating , but when they are cooled generally stay in flawless state.
  26. 26.  Backing Laminates:  Protect skin from outer environment.  Commonly used materials are – polyesters and elastomers in metalized form.  Elastomeric material promote better adhesion. o Low water vapour transmission rate promote skin hydration and permeability.  Release Liner: o During storage the patch is covered by a protective liner that is removed and discharged before application to the skin.
  27. 27.  A part of primary packaging material.  Typically composed of of a base layer (occlusive or non- occlusive) and release coating layer (silicon or teflon).  Other Exipients:  Solvents such as chloroform, methanol, acetone etc used to prepare drug reservoir.  Plasticisers such as triethyl citrate,PEG,propylene glycol.
  28. 28. Single layer drug in adhesives. Multi-layer drug in adhesives. Vapour patch. Polymer membrane permeation controlled TDDS. Adhesive diffusion controlled TDDS. Matrix diffusion controlled TDDS. Micro reservoir controlled TDDS.
  29. 29.  Single layer Drug in Adhesive  The adhesive layer of this system also contains the drug.  Adhesive layer not only serves to adhere the various layers together, along with the entire system to the skin, but is also responsible for the releasing of the drug.  The adhesive layer is surrounded by a temporary liner and a backing.
  30. 30.  Multi layer Drug in Adhesive  Here both adhesive layers are also responsible for the releasing of the drug.  One of the layers is for immediate release of the drug and other layer is for control release of drug from the reservoir.  This patch also has a temporary liner-layer and a permanent backing.
  31. 31.  Vapour Patch  Here the adhesive layer not only serves to adhere the various layers together but also to release vapour.  Commonly used for releasing essential oils for up to 6 hours and are used in cases of decongestion mainly.  Also used to improve the quality of sleep and reduces cigarette smoking conditions.
  32. 32.  Polymer Membrane permeation controlled TDDS:  Drug reservoir is embedded between an impervious backing layer & a rate controlling polymeric membrane → microporous or non-porous.  Rate of drug release is affected by: •composition of polymer •permeability coefficient • thickness Example:- Transderm Nitro,Transderm scop
  33. 33.  Adhesive dispersion type systems  Drug reservoir : •Dispersing drug in an adhesive polymer. • Spread the medicated polymer by melting the adhesive on to impermeable metallic plastic baking. •The drug reservoir is then covered by a non medicated rate controlling adhesive polymer. Eg :Isosorbide dinitrate releasing TDDS (Frandol tape)
  34. 34.  Matrix diffusion controlled systems  Homogeneously dispersing the drug particles in a hydrophilic or lipophilic polymer matrix.  It is then pasted on to an occlusive base plate in a compartment fabricated from a drug impermeable plastic backing layer.  Adhesive polymer is then spread along the circumference to form a strip of adhesive rim Eg:Nitro Dur.
  35. 35.  Micro-reservoir type controlled systems  Combination of reservoir & matrix diffusion type drug delivery systems.  Drug reservoir is formed by first suspending the drug solids in an aqueous solution of a water soluble polymer.  Then dispersing the solution homogeneously in a lipophilic polymer to form thousands of microscopic spheres of drug reservoirs  Example: Nitro Dur.
  36. 36.  Poroplastic type systems  It is made utilizing the concept of the water coagulation of cellulose triacetate solution in organic acids at low temp.  The water may be exchanged subsequently for another vehicle by a diffusional exchange process.
  37. 37.  Physico chemical evaluation:  Interaction studies:  Interaction between drug & excipient effect, bioavailability & stability of the drug.  Studies are carried out by thermal analysis,FT-IR UV& chromatographic techniques.
  38. 38.  Thickness of patch: Thickness measured using digital micrometer Determine the average thickness And standard deviation to ensure the thickness of prepared patch.
  39. 39.  Weight uniformity: Weigh 10 randomly selected patches Calculate the average weight individual weight should not deviate significantly from average weight
  40. 40.  Folding endurance: Specific area of strip is cut & repeatedly folded at the same place till it breaks Number of times the film could be folded without breaking gives folding endurance
  41. 41.  Percentage moisture content: Prepared patches are weigh individually Kept in desicator containing fused Cacl2 at room temperature After 24 hrs films are reweighed Determine percentage moisture content by given formula: Percentage moisture content= (initial weight –final weight/final weight)*100
  42. 42.  Water vapour permeability evaluation:  Determined by natural air circulation method WVP= W/A W=Amount of vapour permeated through patch A=Surface area of exposed samples
  43. 43.  Flatness study: Three longitudinal strips are to be cut from the centre & other two from each side of patches Length of each strip is measured Variation in length is measuerd by determinig percentage constriction  Zero constriction is equilent to 100% flatness % constriction=(initial length-final length/initial length)*100
  44. 44.  Percentage elongation break test:  Noting the length just before the break point.  Elongation percentage= (final length-initial length/initial length )*100
  45. 45.  Drug content determination: An accuratly weighed portion of film is dissolved in 100 ml suitable solvent. shaken continuously for 24 hrs in shaker incubator whole solution is sonicated Solution is then filtered through a filter medium Drug in solution estimated spectroscopically.
  46. 46.  Content uniformity test:  10 patches are selected &content is determined for individual patches  If 9 of 10 patches have content 85%-115% patches passes the test  If 3 patches have content 75%-125%,additional 20patches are tested  Drug content of 20 patches -85%-115%,pass test.
  47. 47.  In vitro evaluation:  Invitro release studies:  To study the drug release , paddle over disc method is used.  Procedure: Dry films of known thickness is cut , weighed & fixed over a glass plate with an adhesive Placed the glass plate in 500ml phosphate buffer (ph7.4) maintained at 32+-5c Paddle set at a distance of 2.5 cm from glass plate & operated at 50rpm 5ml samples are withdrawn at appropriate time intervals upto 24 hrs &analyzed by UV spectrophotometer.
  48. 48.  Invitro skin permeation studies:  Study carried out using diffusion cell  Procedure: Skin of male wristar rats (200-250g) are taken. Hair removed from abdominal region & demal side,cleaned with distilled water Equilibrated for an hour in phosphate buffer& Placed on magnetic stirrer with small magnetic needle for uniform distribution of the diffusant.
  49. 49. Temperatue of the cell was maintained at 32+-50c The isolated rat skin is mounted between the compartments of diffusion cell. Equal volume of fresh samples are replaced Samples are filterd & analyzed spectrophotometrically o Permeability coefficient= flux/initial drug load o Flux - slope of the curve between steady state values of the amount of drug permeated vs time .
  50. 50.  In vivo evaluation:  Animal studies:  Animal studies are preferred at small scale.  Most common species used are mouse,guinea pig,rabbit,hairless rat, dog, rhesus monkey etc.  Human models:  Clinical trials are conducted to asses efficacy risk involved,side effects,patient compliance etc.
  51. 51.  Skin irritation test:  Skin irritation &senzitised test can be performed on healthy rabbit.  Procedure: Dorsal surface of rabbit is cleaned & removed the hair Clean the surface by rectified spirit & representative formulation can be applied over skin. Patch is to be removed after 24 hrs skin is observed & classified into 5 grades on the basis severity of skin injury.
  52. 52.  Stability studies :  Conducted according to ICH giudlines by storing TDDS samples at 40+-0.50c & 75 +-5% RH for 6 months.  Samples were withdrawn at 0,30,60,90,&180 days.  Analyze suitably for dug content.
  53. 53.  Peel adhesion test  Thumb crack test  Rolling ball test  Quick test  Probe tack test  Shear strength properties
  54. 54. Types of transdermal patches available today Nicotine patch Patch for severe pain Antihypert ensive patch Vitamin B12 patch Antideppe ressent patch Easy breath patch Patch for hyper activity disorder Patch for hormone therapy
  55. 55. SC
  56. 56. SC SC
  57. 57. SC SC
  58. 58. SC SC
  59. 59. SC SC
  60. 60. SC
  61. 61. SC
  62. 62.  An insulin patch  Sufentanil patch for chronic cancer pain  Varenicilin patch for smoking cessation  Seligiline patch for deppression in elderly & coccaine addiction  Dexamethasone iontophoretic delivery for the treatment of tennis elbow.  An iontophoretic sumatriptan patch for migrain treatment  Transdermal glyceryl trinitrate for acute stoke therapy
  63. 63.  TDDS is useful for topical &local action of drugs  The drugs showing first pass metabolism & unstable in GI conditions are suitable candidates for TDDS.  Due to recent advances in technology & the incorportion of drug to site of action without rupturing the skin membarane, transdermal route is becoming widely accepted route for drug administration.  Many new researches are going on in the present day to incorporate newer drugs via this system.  Thus tdds could be one day ,one of the best novel drug delivery system.
  64. 64.  S.P Vyas and Roop .K.Kumar; 2009.Control Drug Delivery Concepts and Advances ;Transdermal Drug Delivery; 10;411-446.  Yie W. Chien ; 2009.Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems ;second edition ; 301 -380.  Loyd V . Allen , Nicholas G Popovich,Howard C Ansel ; Ansels pharmaceutical dosage form and drug delivery systems ;8 ;298 -315.  Bhavesh pharma et al ; 2012.Transdermal drug delivery system : A Review : The Pharma Innovation;4;78-87.

×