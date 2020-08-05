Successfully reported this slideshow.
Binta Robinson
Three Popular Ethiopian Dishes

24 views

Published on

Published in: Food
Three Popular Ethiopian Dishes

  1. 1. Binta Robinson
  2. 2. Introduction An attorney licensed and active in the District of Columbia Bar, Binta Robinson received her juris doctor from George Washington University after earning a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Spelman College. When not engaged in her work as an attorney licensed in the District of Columbia Bar, Binta Robinson enjoys learning about travel to a variety of destinations and new types of cuisines. She has enjoyed trying a variety of cuisines, including Caribbean and Ethiopian dishes. Ethiopian food is marked by ample vegetarian options and unusual spices, with options for anyone to enjoy. Here are a few of the most popular Ethiopian dishes to try.
  3. 3. 1. Sambusas are Ethiopia’s answer India’s samosa or the popular empanada. Composed of a beef or lentil filling flavored with Ethiopian spices like turmeric, berbere, or cardamom and wrapped in pastry, these pockets are usually deep-fried and are frequently served at special occasions. 2. Wat is Ethiopia’s version of curry, and quite heavy while still spicy and flavorful. Doro wat, or chicken curry, is Ethiopia’s national dish, and is found on nearly every Ethiopian menu. It is typically cooked with large amounts of berbere powder and eaten with injera, Ethiopia’s pancake-like flatbread. 3. Kitfo, an excellent choice for fans of tartare, is made of minced raw beef marinated in “niter kibbeh” (a spiced clarified butter) and “mitmita” (a spice-blend based on chili powder). Typically, it is served alongside slow-cooked collard greens (called gomen) and salty cheese, and it too is eaten with injera.

