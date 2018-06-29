This books ( Stop Hiding! 10 Proven Strategies for Facing Debt Collectors Head On! [READ] ) Made by Netiva the Frugal Creditnista Heard

Are Debt Collectors Calling You? On Your Job? On Your Cell? Are You Receiving Threatening Collection Letters in the Mail? Threats to Sue You? Garnish Your Wages? STOP HIDING! Dodging Telephone calls and tossing unopened letters in the mail is NOT the answer! If you are tired of being harassed, insulted, and threatened by debt collectors; THIS EBOOK IS FOR YOU! You ll receive my 10 proven strategies that I have personally used as a Certified Credit Counselor to save my clients thousands of dollars and to FIGHT BACK and WIN against debt collectors! You ll learn the POWER that lies in your state and federal consume right laws, how to turn the tables on baseless threats, how to REMOVE COLLECTIONS from your credit reports, what VALIDATION is, how to spot violations during the initial telephone call and in your collection agency letters; CASE LAWS that give you the upper hand, DISPUTE LETTER templates for you to utilize immediately, AND MORE! Remember this, Financial Literacy is POWER. The more educated you are on your rights, the more powerful you are. I m going to teach you how to get your power back and pound annoying debt collectors in the sand!

