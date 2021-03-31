Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-bu...
3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-bu...
3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-bu...
3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-bu...
3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-bu...
3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-bu...
3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-bu...
3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-bu...
3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-bu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What is the Blue Cheese Cannabis Strain?

9 views

Published on

What is Blue Cheese marijuana, read this https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-buffalo-wings-anymore

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What is the Blue Cheese Cannabis Strain?

  1. 1. 3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-buffalo-wings-anymore 2/11 BLUE CHEESE CANNABIS STRAIN Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! The Blue Cheese cannabis strain is a scrumptious marijuana delight! Posted by: BehindTheWaves, today at 12:00am Blue Cheese Cannabis  - The Scrumptious Strain  Edit Article (https://cannabis.net/mycannabis/c-blog-entry/update/blue-cheese-not-just-for-bu alo-wings-anymore)  Article List (https://cannabis.net/mycannabis/c-blog)
  2. 2. 3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-buffalo-wings-anymore 3/11 Do you want to enjoy cannabis? Get a avorful weed! Blue Cheese is at the top of the list of delicious cannabis strains (https://cannabis.net/strains/indica/blue-cheese) and its terpene pro le gives users that irresistible high. There are a lot of cannabis strains, but Blue Cheese has always managed to maintain a top spot, and you're about to nd out why.  What is Blue Cheese cannabis? Blue Cheese is a fantastic hybrid comprising blueberry genetics from Oregon and Cheese. Think about the last cheesecake you had (so yummy, right?) now picture blueberry spread on the cake, an absolute delight!  That delightsome feeling with the cheesecake and blueberry toppings is what you get with the Blue Cheese cannabis strain. Blue Cheese comprises 60% Indica and 40% Sativa genetics and o ers a relaxed, lazy yet strong e ect after use.  The genetic makeup of Blue Cheese 
  3. 3. 3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-buffalo-wings-anymore 4/11 Cannabis growers and breeders are constantly looking for ways to bring something new to the market because users enjoy the wide range of marijuana on o er. Blue Cheese is a product of growers who seek to o er something unique to the cannabis market.  Therefore breeders have invested their e orts into chasing maximal THC levels with custom cannabinoids that will stand out. So Blue Cheese creators were looking for an exotic strain with distinctive taste, and they got what they wanted.  Blueberry is a popular strain. It is an Indica-dominant strain that produces a lot of THC content at 25%; it is also very creative with a sedating highness and therapeutic e ect. This strain was created by a famous breeder DJ Short (https://blog.seedsman.com/the-origins-of-blueberry-cannabis- strain/) and has garnered recognition globally for its unique aromatic specimen.  On the other hand, Cheese is an older strain from the United Kingdom. This strain is also very delicious, an Indica-dominant variety, and the right match for the Blueberry. The Cheese strain also gives o a strong, rich, and creamy taste; hence, it is dubbed one of the most delicious cannabis strains. Cheese is also a mood-enhancer, so if you are taking cannabis because you want to feel energized, this is the strain you need.  Now a combination of these two formidable strains (Cheese and Blueberry) birthed one of the tastiest cannabis strains ever produced: the Blue Cheese.  The herbal e ects of the Blue Cheese Have you ever been in your home on a rainy day and got a furry blanket to stay comfortable and warm? That feeling of being wrapped in the blanket describes the e ects Blue Cheese has on its users. Shortly after inhaling this cannabis or vaping it, you will feel a sense of relief sweep through your body.  Whatever tension, stress, or anxiety you may have been dealing with is bound to dissipate as you enjoy the Blue Cheese. Your mind becomes so free with worries becoming meaningless as you enter a world of calm, peace, and tranquility.  The THC levels of Blue Cheese are at 19%, which means the e ects last for hours. You can remain in that euphoric state in quiet evenings or with close friends. Here's a fun fact, Blue Cheese is the best cannabis strain for conversing around the camp re with friends.  Blue Cheese is also known for its therapeutic e ects on the body as it eases pain, lifts depression, and assists with loss of appetite.  Terpene pro le of Blue Cheese; a tornado of avors!  The terpenes within Blue Cheese are diverse, and your tongue will feel the distinctiveness of the di erent avors this strain o ers. When you take it for the rst time, you will feel the burst of cheddar and earth on your tongue. After the initial inhalation, you will also get the sweet aftertaste of Blueberry, the climax. 
  4. 4. 3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-buffalo-wings-anymore 5/11 Growing Blue Cheese cannabis  Blue Cheese is also one of the most accessible cannabis strains to grow, and it is perfect for beginner growers. This strain is quite hardy; it will continue to grow even with initial minor errors and grows well in a mild climate. Growers will achieve tremendous results and bountiful harvests regardless of where they grow (indoors or outdoors).  The plant will peak at 160cm in height for indoor planters, which will yield 550g/m and a owering time of 7-8 weeks. For plants cultivated outdoors, they wouldn't grow beyond 2m and would produce 500-550g per plant. All of these will be ready for harvest in late September.  Blue Cheese as the strain for beginners  Although veterans enjoy the Blue Cheese cannabis strain, it is also the go-to strain for people taking cannabis for the rst time. Beginners will enjoy this strain's incredible taste and get a most pleasant high. Newbies are most likely to feel comfortable with cannabis if they try and fall in love with this one rst. If you are a cannabis veteran, this strain won't disappoint you.  Mind and body e ect of Blue Cheese  Think relaxation! Blue Cheese is mainly known for its relaxing e ects on the mind and body. Anyone that tries this dynamic strain will feel elevated and happy.  You will experience a sedative-like sleepy feel after inhaling this strain which encourages you to lie down. This sedative feeling explains why it is the cannabis strain to take before bedtime.  Patients dealing with psychological issues such as PTSD, ADHD, and depression will nd Blue Cheese highly helpful. They will experience instant relief with this strain, but please remember to discuss with your doctor before going ahead with this cannabis recommendation.  The come-up experience with this weed is gradual, so don't expect an instant high. However, it does enable changes in the brain chemicals that lead to a reduction in body stress levels.  Bottom line  Many cannabis strains out there will help you maximize the bene ts marijuana has to o er, but some strains are a timeless classic. The Blue Cheese strain is one of such timeless classics that ticks all the boxes.  Tasty, avorful, bountiful harvest for growers with nutritional bene ts, this is the strain we all need. The next time you're searching for a cannabis strain for recreational or medicinal uses, please remember the Blue Cheese! STRAIN REVIEW, READ MORE..
  5. 5. 3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-buffalo-wings-anymore 6/11 (https://cannabis.net/strains/indica/blue-cheese) WHAT IS THE BLUE CHEESE MARIJUANA STRAIN, CHECK OUR GUIDE HERE! (https://cannabis.net/strains/indica/blue-cheese) What did you think?   Keep reading... click here   (https://cannabis.net/blog) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Leave a Comment: Submit What are your thoughts?
  6. 6. 3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-buffalo-wings-anymore 7/11 (https://premiumseedmarket.com/? utm_source=cannanet&utm_medium=cannanetbanners&utm_campaign=cannanet2021) HOW TO (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/HOW-TO) PERSONAL STORY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/PERSONAL-STORY) HISTORY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/HISTORY) RECIPES (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/RECIPES) EVENTS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/EVENTS) TECHNOLOGY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/TECHNOLOGY) VIDEOS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/VIDEOS) LOCATIONS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/LOCATIONS) VOTE (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/VOTE) SEXY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/SEXY) VAPING (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/VAPING) NEWS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/NEWS) OPINION (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/OPINION) SPORTS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/SPORTS) INTERVIEW (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/INTERVIEW) MEDICAL (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/MEDICAL) STRAINS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/STRAINS) FUNNY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/FUNNY) B2B (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/B2B) DABS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/DABS) SMOKE (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/SMOKE) CATEGORIES
  7. 7. 3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-buffalo-wings-anymore 8/11 (https://cannabis.net/blog/history/12-cbd-facts-you-need-to-know-right-now) FEATURED HISTORY 12 CBD Facts You Need To Know Right Now CBD has helped convince more people about the potent therapeutic, even life-saving properties of cannabis.
  8. 8. 3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-buffalo-wings-anymore 9/11 (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/what-does-sinsemilla-mean-and-why-is-it-so-important) OPINION What Does Sinsemilla Mean and Why is It So Important? In Spanish, cannabis owers with no seeds (sinsemilla) were coined from the literal meaning ('without') "sin" and ('semilla') "seed". Sinsemilla is a highly concentrated special breed of cannabis. It is described as a pure strain of deeply potent weed. Sinsemilla is different from other kinds of weed because it contains no seeds at all. Every seed needs fertilization but interestingly sinsemilla…
  9. 9. 3/31/2021 Blue Cheese - Not Just For Buffalo Wings, Anymore! https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/blue-cheese-not-just-for-buffalo-wings-anymore 10/11 (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/who-should-you-vote-for-if-you-want-weed-legalized) OPINION Who Should You Vote for if You Want Weed Legalized? It’s important to keep in mind that politicians are politicians and it may not be fair to call them at-out liars, but it would be remiss in failing to recognize that they frequently make promises to earn check marks by their name come election day. In this day and age, any presidential candidate, including Trump, would nd opposition from a majority of voters on the issue if he or she came out… Home (https://cannabis.net/) Blog & News (https://cannabis.net/blog) Strains (https://cannabis.net/strains) Jobs (http://jobs.cannabis.net) Shop (https://cannabis.net/shop) Events (https://cannabis.net/events) About Us (https://cannabis.net/about-us) Advertising (https://cannabis.net/advertising) Af liates (http://cannabisnet.refersion.com/) Contact Us (https://cannabis.net/contact-us)  (https://www.facebook.com/Canabisnet/)  (https://twitter.com/Cannabis_Net)  (https://www.instagram.com/cannabis_net/) 

×