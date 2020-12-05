Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Forget Defund the Police, Defund the DEA First
Forget Defund the Police, Defund the DEA First
Forget Defund the Police, Defund the DEA First
Forget Defund the Police, Defund the DEA First
Forget Defund the Police, Defund the DEA First
Forget Defund the Police, Defund the DEA First
Forget Defund the Police, Defund the DEA First
Forget Defund the Police, Defund the DEA First
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Forget Defund the Police, Defund the DEA First

26 views

Published on

Why the DEA needs to go first, read this https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/forget-defund-the-police-we-should-start-with-defunding-the-dea

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×