Asian Americans Embrace the Cannabis Industry

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
5/23/2021 Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi 2/15
Edit Article (https://cannabis.net/mycannabis/c-blog-entry/update/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi)
Article List (https://cannabis.net/mycannabis/c-blog)
2.
5/23/2021 Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi 3/15
ASIAN AMERICANS IN THE MARIJUANA INDUSTRY
Asian Americans are Warming Up to the
Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs
about Cannabis
The Asian American community is embracing legalization despite cultural hurdles
Posted by:
Joseph Billions , today at 12:00am
Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry
Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
3.
5/23/2021 Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi 4/15
Certain things have taken the world by storm and still haven’t been embraced by the Asian community not because they
are not “Good enough” but because they are not culturally accepted. However, there has been a shift in the way Asians
view, receive and utilize cannabis. To strengthen marijuana’s place in the Asian community, one must understand what
led to this shift.
Asian Americans and the cannabis discourse
The Asian culture is a largely conservative space that had previously shunned cannabis and drug use. The pressure from
the United Nations treaties, which the West promoted, birthed an era of cannabis prohibition in Asia, making it di cult
for cannabis companies to penetrate the Asian market.
For example, people who lived in South Korea in the early ’80s faced decades in prison for cannabis possession.
Currently, smokers can face up to ve years in jail with nes starting at $40,000 to more than $50 million. The South
Korean government also threatened to arrest its citizens for marijuana usage in other countries where recreational
cannabis was legal. Now the people from the ’80s and the prior generation accepted these rules by discouraging their
children from using “Drugs” because they feared the pitfalls of addiction and public humiliation associated with a jail
term.
Young Asians who migrated to America felt the burdens of making their parents proud and not disappointing them by
using cannabis. From one Asian generation to another, the same message was preached “Cannabis is dangerous.”
4.
5/23/2021 Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi 5/15
With the enormous potentials cannabis o ers and the younger Asian generation wholesomely embracing it, one has to
wonder why. Why is there so much focus on cannabis such that the “taboo” has become the most talked-about
phenomenon? Let us start getting answers to the impact of COVID-19 on the world.
The pandemic situation and an awakening to the value of cannabis
Globally, we have lived through a pandemic that has resulted in the separation of families and friends. The impact of
the COVID-19 pandemic caused a massive shift in the way we live, such that people now know they need to be healthy
to avoid becoming vulnerable to the virus.
5.
5/23/2021 Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi 6/15
Research has shown that cannabis has strong anti-in ammatory properties, protecting your immune system even with
the virus gaining tentacles. With these proven remedies from cannabis, the Asian community could longer deny its
impact, which has led to many people embracing it despite cultural hurdles.
The Asian community realized that what works and what makes an impact on their wellness trumps cultural
preferences at the end of the day. Through the years, cannabis has also had a bad reputation (this is about Asian
culture). The lousy rep happened because of the ignorance of people on the potentials cannabis o ers.
Cannabis started to gain a positive reputation after the medical community began to pay close attention to its e ective
compounds, and now the Asian community has joined the cannabis “Revolution.”
Changing tide: why they chose cannabis
The new cannabis wave with Asian communities originated from Asians in the diaspora who experienced the positive
and uplifting impact of cannabis rsthand in a foreign land. While they still had the initial skepticisms they imbibed from
home; they started to experiment, research, and adopt an open-minded approach towards marijuana.
They saw cannabis as their opportunity to break free from the conservatism that prevented them from harnessing the
bene ts marijuana o ered. The cannabis sector is the fastest-growing market in the United States of America, with a
100% job growth in the last three years.
Due to its growing medicinal value and diverse medical applications, more states in America are legalizing cannabis,
making it a more socially acceptable substance. The cannabis industry in America is projected to be worth over $90
billion by the year 2026. (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/18/2177949/0/en/The-Worldwide-
Cannabis-Industry-is-Projected-to-Reach-90-4-Billion-by-2026.html) Such statistics give Asians in the diaspora con dence
in the future of marijuana.
Asian leaders and people venturing into the cannabis market
The Asians accepting cannabis doesn’t end with social acceptance, as more and more leaders and people are taking the
bold step to invest in the marijuana sector.
6.
5/23/2021 Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi 7/15
Most notable are former business analysts Mia Park and Dae Lim, who moved from the analytical sector to selling craft
cannabis. The partners launched a collection of cannabis edibles mixed with Asian avors such as milk tea, sour yuzu,
and lychee. Additionally, the CFO of Papa and Barkley, Zeeshan Hyder, exited the banking sector to contribute to the
nancial aspect of cannabis companies.
These are a few Asian business leaders and people who have awakened to the tremendous impact of cannabis on
health and the economy and joining the community. It is di cult to provide an exact number on the number of Asian-
Americans who have gained employment in cannabis companies.
But there are records to show that more people of Asian descent are getting out of traditional work and pursuing
careers in cannabis. Interestingly, the Asians born in the ’80s against cannabis are begging to reach out to the younger
generation for CBD remedies for some common ailments.
From arthritis to chronic pain and nausea, some members of the older Asian community are beginning to embrace the
value of cannabis as a plant-based medicine. They are beginning to appreciate the bene cial aspects of the marijuana
plant, leading to a cultural shift regarding marijuana amongst Asians.
Although a sudden mindset transformation on the value of marijuana will not happen, this gradual move from Asian-
Americans is laying a good foundation for the future.
Bottom line
The conservative nature of the Asian community towards marijuana deprived them of maximizing its advantages for
many years. But unlike in the past, young Asian-Americans who have been exposed to the health and economic-
boosting impact of marijuana are beginning to change that narrative.
They are quitting traditional jobs to join cannabis rms and create cannabis products because they have seen how
cannabis contributes to American society and economy. As they embrace cannabis despite cultural hurdles, they are
paving the way for the future generation to accept and become innovative with marijuana.
ASIA GOES GREEN, READ MORE...
7.
5/23/2021 Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi 8/15
(https://cannabis.net/blog/news/which-asian-countries-will-bene t-the-
most-from-the-cbd-boom)
WHICH ASIAN COUNTRIES ARE SET TO BENEITS FROM THE CBD BOOM? (https://cannabis.net/blog/news/which-asian-
countries-will-bene t-the-most-from-the-cbd-boom)
What did you think?
Keep reading... click here
(https://cannabis.net/blog)
0 0 0 0 0 0
8.
5/23/2021 Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi 9/15
Leave a Comment:
Submit
What are your thoughts?
CATEGORIES
9.
5/23/2021 Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi 10/15
VOTE (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/VOTE) NEWS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/NEWS)
VAPING (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/VAPING) RECIPES (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/RECIPES)
OPINION (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/OPINION) SEXY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/SEXY)
HISTORY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/HISTORY) PERSONAL STORY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/PERSONAL-STORY)
FUNNY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/FUNNY) STRAINS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/STRAINS)
VIDEOS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/VIDEOS) MEDICAL (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/MEDICAL)
LOCATIONS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/LOCATIONS) HOW TO (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/HOW-TO)
B2B (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/B2B) SMOKE (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/SMOKE)
EVENTS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/EVENTS) SPORTS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/SPORTS)
INTERVIEW (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/INTERVIEW) DABS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/DABS)
TECHNOLOGY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/TECHNOLOGY)
FEATURED
10.
5/23/2021 Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi 11/15
NEWS
Why the UK Approved Cannabis Based Medicines as a Nation
The United Kingdom government has just announced that laws regarding access to cannabis-based medicine will be relaxed, nally allowing doctors to prescribe
them to the thousands of citizens with drug-resistant conditions, says home secretary Sajid Javid.
11.
5/23/2021 Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi 12/15
(https://cannabis.net/blog/news/why-the-uk-approved-cannabis-based-medicines-as-a-nation)
OPINION
How to Make Cannabis Eco-Friendly
Finally, to be even more eco-friendly, there should be large scale hemp plantations all around. Not only does hemp help clean out carbon from the air, it also helps
revitalize the ground where its grown.
12.
5/23/2021 Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi 13/15
(https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/how-to-make-cannabis-ecofriendly)
13.
5/23/2021 Asian Americans are Warming Up to the Marijuana Industry Despite Cultural Beliefs about Cannabis
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/asian-americans-are-warming-up-to-the-marijuana-industry-despite-cultural-beliefs-about-cannabi 14/15
(https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/a-guide-to-the-top-10-cannabis-sativa-strains-in-2020)
OPINION
A Guide to the Top 10 Cannabis Sativa Strains in 2020
Over the past couple of years the cannabis industry has grown into a global phenomenon and all projections show that the ride is only just beginning. If you aren't
into cannabis yet, now is the time to become a member of the marijuana business community. If you're setting out into 2020 as a weed grower, you have to seek
out the best cannabis strains and as always you can trust cannabis.net to be there to guide you in the right direction. Below is a list of the best cannabis sativa…
Be the first to comment