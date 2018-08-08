-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Lets you revitalize your architectural visualizations by bringing various levels of realism to them with an enhanced command of the mental ray toolset in 3ds Max. This book features full-color step-by-step tutorials that give you an understanding of the processes and techniques needed to create interior and exterior visualizations.
Author : Jamie Cardoso
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Jamie Cardoso ( 9✮ )
Link Download : https://dhfhnygmfhkt567tujygb.blogspot.com/?book=0240812298
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment