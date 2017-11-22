บทที่ 3 วิธีดำเนินกำรโครงงำน ในการจัดทาโครงงาน เรื่อง “ อันชันแปรรูป” ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 5/4 ประจาปีการศึกษา 2...
2. วัสดุและอุปกรณ์ 2.1 อันชัน 2.2 แบะแซ 2.3 หม้อ 2.4 น้าเปล่า 2.5 แม่พิมพ์ 2.6 กะระมัง 2.7เตาแก๊ส 2.8ทัพพี 3. วิธีกำรดำเนิ...
ขั้นตอนกำรผลิตน้ำอัญชันแปรรูป 1. นาอันชันไปต้มกับน้าเปล่า 2.กลองเอาแต่น้าของอันชัน 3. รอให้น้าอันชันเย็นตัวลง 4. พอน้าอันช...
  1. 1. บทที่ 3 วิธีดำเนินกำรโครงงำน ในการจัดทาโครงงาน เรื่อง “ อันชันแปรรูป” ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 5/4 ประจาปีการศึกษา 2560 มีวิธีดาเนินการดังต่อไปนี้ 1. ขั้นตอนเตรียมกำร ในการจัดทาโครงงานมีขั้นตอนการเตรียมการดังนี้ 1. ประชุมอภิปรายการจัดทาโครงงาน แต่งตั้งประธาน รองประธาน เลขาธิการ และเหรัญญิก 2. กาหนดชื่อเรื่องโครงงานในหัวข้อการรักษาสุขภาพของคนในชุมชน ซึ่งสมาชิกได้มีความเห็นร่วมกัน แต่งชื่อเรื่องในการจัดทาโครงงานคือ “อันชันแปรรูป” 3. ตั้งวัตถุประสงค์ตามแผนการดาเนินงาน เพื่อเป็นเป้าหมายในการศึกษา ซึ่งผู้จัดทาได้ได้ตั้งวัตถุประสงค์ ดังนี้ 1. เพื่อต้องการ แปรรูปอันชันให้ดูน่าสนใจมากขึ้น 2. เพื่อต้องการให้ผู้ที่รับประทาน สามารถทาน้าอันชันทานเองได้ง่าย 4. มอบหมายและแบ่งภาระงานให้กับสมาชิก รำยชื่อผู้ร่วมงำน ตาแหน่ง ชื่อ-นามสกุล หน้าที่การ รับผิดชอบ ประธาน ธนพล สีโคตร มอบหมายงาน รองประธาน นันทพงษ์ สมสา ประสานงาน เลขาธิการ วโรดม อินเจริญ จดบันทึก สมาชิก รชานนท์ หนองเสนา ดาเนินงาน รณกร เบรญจขรณีกุล
  2. 2. 2. วัสดุและอุปกรณ์ 2.1 อันชัน 2.2 แบะแซ 2.3 หม้อ 2.4 น้าเปล่า 2.5 แม่พิมพ์ 2.6 กะระมัง 2.7เตาแก๊ส 2.8ทัพพี 3. วิธีกำรดำเนินกำร 3.1 ประชุมวางแผน 3.2 ออกปฏิบัติการ 3.3 ค้นคว้าข้อมูลจากอินเตอร์เน็ต 3.4 ทดลองทาอันชันแปรรูป 3.5 ทาแบบสารวจความพึงพอใจ 3.6 สรุปผลและรายงานโครงงาน
  3. 3. ขั้นตอนกำรผลิตน้ำอัญชันแปรรูป 1. นาอันชันไปต้มกับน้าเปล่า 2.กลองเอาแต่น้าของอันชัน 3. รอให้น้าอันชันเย็นตัวลง 4. พอน้าอันชันเย็นแล้วให้ใส่แบะแซลงไป 5.น้าไปคนอีกรอบ โดยใช้เตาแก๊ชให้ความร้อน เพื่อให้น้าแบะแซเป็นเนื้อเดียวกันกับอันชัน

