Starfinder Adventure Path: Soldiers of Brass (Dawn of Flame 2 of 6): Starfinder Adventure Path by Crystal Fraiser

















Book details







Title: Starfinder Adventure Path: Soldiers of Brass (Dawn of Flame 2 of 6): Starfinder Adventure Path

Author: Crystal Fraiser

Pages: 64

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781640781177

Publisher: Paizo Inc.









Description



Hired guns Now employees of the Deep Cultures Institute, the heroes are set to investigate what's happening in the sun. Burglars in the DCI museum throw that plan askew by stealing the institute's data. The missing files are compiled and cross-referenced rumors on potential intelligent life inside the Pact Worlds'

star, none of them substantiated. Who might want such speculation, and why?

Following the robbers' path takes the heroes to the bubble-city of Corona and the infamous, unstable Brass Bazaar, where they learn the thieves weren't the only ones interested in the DCI's guesswork. The heroes must uncover who has the stolen data, find out where it's stored, and extract it. In the process, they discover more than they bargained for! This volume of Starfinder Adventure Path continues the Dawn of Flame Adventure Path and includes: • “Soldiers of

Brass,” a Starfinder adventure for 3rd-level characters, by Crystal

Frasier. • An array of quirky locations in the Brass Bazaar, along with the people and items found in them, by Adrian

Ng. • A tourists' survey of the Burning

Archipelago, by Kate Baker. • An archive of elemental creatures, from mischievous mephits to cruel salamanders, by Crystal

Frasier and Owen K.C. Stephens. •

Statistics and deck plans for an efreeti starship, by Thurston Hillman, and a vignette of a desert world that serves as a haven for damaged starships, by

Christopher Carey.













