Corpus study design

Quantitative Research Design Corpus Study Bikash Chandra Taly PhD in English Language bikashchndrataly@gmail.com
There are Three questions you may answer while you are listening this presentation. 1. Why do we need corpus Study in Lan...
Corpus Study  A collection of texts assumed to be representative of a given language put together so that it can be used ...
Collocation Analysis
Why Corpus Linguistics  More reliable than intuition.  Language patterns are easily identified.  Deconstruct texts to d...
Corpus linguistics: Why in Language study  Insights into the internal workings of real language -Knowledge in turn also u...
Branches of Corpus Linguistics  Phonetics  Morphology  Syntax  Semantics  Pragmatics  Lexicography  Dialects  Mino...
Types of Corpus in Linguistics  General corpora  A general corpus: written texts, spoken texts, or both, and very often ...
 A specialized corpus: Targets one text type (or genre), say, political speeches, newspaper editorials, master’s theses, ...
Learner’s Corpora  Aim at representing the language as produced by the learners of a language, and they include spoken or...
Pedagogic Corpora Contains language used in classroom settings. Include academic textbooks, transcripts of classroom int...
Corpus Analysis for Quantitative Research  Quantitative data shows what occurs frequently and what occurs rarely in the l...
Written Corpora  Obtaining/creating, Storing, Organizing  Discursive and typically at least several pages long  Integra...
Spoken Corpora  Speech corpora: -sound recordings (started in previous corpora) -SPOKEN ENGLISH CORPUS (e.g., MICASE) -de...
Programs for Corpus  corpus linguistics involves a variety of independent (analysis) methods, including frequency lists, ...
Programs for Corpus
Corpus Design  Corpus linguistics is a methodology to obtain and analyze the language data either quantitatively or quali...
Program used for corpus  Concordance Lines:  Are a useful tool for investigating corpora, but their use is limited by th...
Text Analysis Tools  Wordsmith Tools ( Scott,2013): Most widely used corpus software. Any text can be subjected to the sa...
Academic Word List (Coxhead, 2000)  Research purpose:  To develop and evaluate a new academic word list  Factors consid...
Academic Word List (Coxhead, 2000  Representation  Not only textbooks, but also a range of academic texts  158 journal ...
Academic Word List (Coxhead, 2000  Organization  4 disciplines  arts, commerce, law, science  28 subject areas
Academic Word List (Coxhead, 2000  Size  3.5 million running words  so as to identify 100 occurrences of a word family ...
Academic Word List (Coxhead, 2000 Cohead, 2000, p. 220
Academic Word List (Coxhead, 2000)  Word selection  What a word is  Morphologically different words (e.g. –s and – ed) ...
Academic Word List (Coxhead, 2000  Methods:  Range (Heatley & Nation, 1996)  Criteria for a member of a word family  S...
Taking “analyze” as an example  regular inflections analysed, analysing, analyses  derivations analyser, analysers, anal...
Academic Word List (Coxhead, 2000)  Results  570 word families  12% word coverage for commerce  9.3% word coverage for...
 TextAnalyticalTools
Feature of Program
Feature of Program
References
