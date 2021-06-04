PDF Download The Complete How to Speak Southern

The laugh sensation that swept the nation bHow to Speak Southernb and bMore How to Speak Southernb is now collected in one complete8211and completely hilarious8211volume. Embraced by Southerners everywhere and dedicated to all Yankees in the hope that it will teach them to talk right this uproarious book decodes 8220Suthun8221 wit and wisdom for 8220Nawthun8221 upstarts everywhere. From 8220aig8221 (a breakfast food that may be fried scrambled boiled or poached) to 8220zackly8221 (as in 8220precisely8221) here8217s just a sampling of what you8217ll find insideATTAIR Contraction used to indicate the specific item desired. 8220Pass me attair gravy please.8221EVERWHICHAWAYS To be scattered in all directions. 8220You should have been there when the train hit that chicken truck. Them chickens flew everwhichaways.8221YONTNY Do you want any. 8220Yontny more corn bread8221 Funny as well as informative this laughoutloud dictionary will keep you laughing and learning8211no matter where you fall