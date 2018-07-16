History lovers you can head to Murfreesboro to get a close brush with a historical city. Go straight to the Stones River National Battlefield that is a huge spread out park sprawling across nearly 570 acres and just about 5km from Murfreesboro and learn about the historical American Civil war and Battle of Stones River. Sport lovers can head to the Barfield Crescent Park for community park hiking and field trails. You can spend hours lazing in the warm sunlight.