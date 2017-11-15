BigML Education DEEPNETS October 2017
BigML Education Program 2Deepnets In This Video • Introduction to deepnets • Exploration of deepnets on the BigML Dashboar...
BigML Education Program 3Deepnets DNN Myths • Next step in evolution that will either save or destroy humanity • Such outs...
BigML Education Program 4Deepnets Logistic Level Up Outputs Inputs
BigML Education Program 5Deepnets Logistic Level Up wi Class “a”, logistic (w, b)
BigML Education Program 6Deepnets Logistic Level Up Outputs Inputs Hidden layer
BigML Education Program 7Deepnets Logistic Level Up Class “a”, logistic (w, b) Hidden node 1, logistic (w, b)
BigML Education Program 8Deepnets Logistic Level Up Class “a”, logistic (w, b) Hidden node 1, logistic (w, b) n hidden no...
BigML Education Program 9Deepnets Logistic Level Up Class “a”, logistic (w, b) Hidden node 1, logistic (w, b) n hidden no...
BigML Education Program 10Deepnets Logistic Level Up Class “a”, logistic (w, b) Hidden node 1, logistic (w, b) n hidden ...
BigML Education Program 11Deepnets BigML Dashboard Demo Predicting health inspection scores for restaurants in San Francis...
BigML Education Program 12Deepnets Algorithm Comparison
BigML Education Program 13Deepnets Caveat Emptor • Remember deep learning is just another sort of supervised learning algo...
BigML Education Program 14Deepnets Review • Deepnets complement the other supervised learning methods on BigML • BigML’s a...
BigML Education - Deepnets
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BigML Education - Deepnets

16 views

Published on

Learn how BigML Deepnets help you automatically find the best neural network to solve your supervised learning problems.

Published in: Data & Analytics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

BigML Education - Deepnets

  1. 1. BigML Education DEEPNETS October 2017
  2. 2. BigML Education Program 2Deepnets In This Video • Introduction to deepnets • Exploration of deepnets on the BigML Dashboard • Evaluate and make predictions with deepnets • Comparison of other supervised learning methods
  3. 3. BigML Education Program 3Deepnets DNN Myths • Next step in evolution that will either save or destroy humanity • Such outstanding performance that other supervised learning methods are now irrelevant • Great for the established niche applications (e.g., vision and speech recognition) but less interesting for general use
  4. 4. BigML Education Program 4Deepnets Logistic Level Up Outputs Inputs
  5. 5. BigML Education Program 5Deepnets Logistic Level Up wi Class “a”, logistic (w, b)
  6. 6. BigML Education Program 6Deepnets Logistic Level Up Outputs Inputs Hidden layer
  7. 7. BigML Education Program 7Deepnets Logistic Level Up Class “a”, logistic (w, b) Hidden node 1, logistic (w, b)
  8. 8. BigML Education Program 8Deepnets Logistic Level Up Class “a”, logistic (w, b) Hidden node 1, logistic (w, b) n hidden nodes?
  9. 9. BigML Education Program 9Deepnets Logistic Level Up Class “a”, logistic (w, b) Hidden node 1, logistic (w, b) n hidden nodes?
  10. 10. BigML Education Program 10Deepnets Logistic Level Up Class “a”, logistic (w, b) Hidden node 1, logistic (w, b) n hidden layers?
  11. 11. BigML Education Program 11Deepnets BigML Dashboard Demo Predicting health inspection scores for restaurants in San Francisco: https://www.kaggle.com/datasf/sf-restaurant-inspection-scores/data
  12. 12. BigML Education Program 12Deepnets Algorithm Comparison
  13. 13. BigML Education Program 13Deepnets Caveat Emptor • Remember deep learning is just another sort of supervised learning algorithm “…deep learning has existed in the neural network community for over 20 years. Recent advances are driven by some relatively minor improvements in algorithms and models and by the availability of large data sets and much more powerful collections of computers.” — Stuart Russell • Deep learning is less useful for: • Small data (where that could still be thousands of instances) • Problems where you could beneﬁt by iterating quickly (better features always beats better models) • Problems that are easy, or for which top-of-the-line performance isn’t absolutely critical
  14. 14. BigML Education Program 14Deepnets Review • Deepnets complement the other supervised learning methods on BigML • BigML’s automatic parameterization options ﬁnd the best network to solve your problem with 1-Click • BigML’s PDP visualization and Evaluation Comparison Tool make it easy to interpret your deepnet results • Deepnets can outperform other BigML methods and diﬀerent oﬀ-the-shelf algorithms from popular ML libraries

×