Best Seller Audiobooks Domain

  2. 2. Domain An�asteroid�impacts�Earth,�forever�changing�life�on�our�planet.�Only�the�object�wasn't�an�asteroid�... For�thirty�two�years,�archaeologist�Julius�Gabriel�investigated�the�Mayan�calendar,�a�2,500�year�old�enigma�of�time and�space�that�predicts�humanity�will�perish�on�December�21,�2012�(the�winter�solstice).�Julius�believes�that�certain mysterious�sites:�the�Great�Pyramid�of�Giza,�Stonehenge,�the�giant�desert�drawings�of�the�Nazca�Plateau,�the temple�of�Angkor�Wat,�the�Pyramid�of�the�Sun,�and�the�key�site�the�Kukulc�n�Pyramid�at�Chich�n�Itz�in�the�Yucat�n Peninsula,�site�of�the�ancient�asteroid�impact�represent�pieces�of�a�global�puzzle�linked�to�the�salvation�of�our species.�Ridiculed�by�his�peers,�Julius�dies�before�he�can�solve�the�doomsday�prophecy.�Now,�only�one�person�can prevent�our�annihilation�Julius'�son,�Michael,�a�patient�locked�up�in�a�Miami�mental�asylum. Miami,�2012.�Psychology�major�Dominique�Vazquez�reports�to�a�Miami�asylum�to�complete�her�graduate�internship. The�new�director�assigns�her�to�a�special�patient�Mick�Gabriel,�a�paranoid�schizophrenic�with�a�high�IQ.�Mick attempts�to�charm�her�into�believing�his�father's�theories�of�the�apocalypse�so�he�can�escape.�What�Dominique doesn't�realize�is�that�she�represents�Mick's�last�hope�of�saving�humanity. Fall�equinox,�2012.�As�it�has�done�for�a�thousand�years,�a�serpent's�shadow�appears�on�the�northern�balustrade�of the�Kukulc�n�Pyramid.�As�a�rare�galactic�alignment�occurs,�a�deep�space�radio�transmission�reaches�Earth, activating�the�remnants�of�an�object�buried�long�ago�in�the�Gulf�of�Mexico.�It�is�the�beginning�of�the�end. "Jarring,�frightening,�thrilling."�James�Rollins,�New�York�Times�bestselling�author
