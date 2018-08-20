[BEST BOOKS] Ged(R) Test Flash Cards by Kelly Battles Online

Synnopsis :

Test takers preparing for the GED High School Equivalency exam can brush up on their academic skills with this brand-new set of flash cards. The 450 cards are divided into categories that reflect the GED s four test areas: Reading through Language Arts (RLA), Social Studies, Math, and Science. Approximately 125 English flash cards cover grammar, correct sentence usage, and reading comprehension. Approximately 100 Social Studies cards cover history, geography, civics and government, and economics. Approximately 125 Math cards present questions with answers covering numbers and operations, geometry, measurement and data analysis, and algebra; and approximately 100 Science cards cover fundamentals of biology, Earth science, chemistry, and physics. The cards present questions and answers, as well as terms and definitions. All cards have a punch hole in one corner to accommodate a metal key-ring-style card holder enclosed in the card box. Test takers can use the ring to arrange their flash cards in any sequence that suits their study needs.



Author : Kelly Battles

Language : English

