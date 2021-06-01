READ ONLINE Laughter A Scientific Investigation

Do men and women laugh at the same thingsIs laughter contagiousHas anyone ever really died laughingIs laughing good for your healthDrawing upon ten years of research into this most commonyet complex and often puzzlinghuman phenomenon Dr. Robert Provine the world's leading scientific expert on laughter investigates such aspects of his subject as its evolution its role in social relationships its contagiousness its neural mechanisms and its health benefits. This is an erudite wideranging witty and longoverdue exploration of a frequently surprising subject.