Без віз в ЄС: все, що треба знати
11 травня Рада міністрів Євросоюзу схвалила остаточне рішення про безвізовий режим для України. 17 травня у будинку Європа...
Як скористатися правом безвізових поїздок? 1. Потрібно оформити закордонний біометричний паспорт (в підрозділах Державної ...
Умови безвізу Безвізовий режим дозволяє короткострокове перебування у державах- членах ЄС (за винятком Великобританії та І...
Країни, в які можна без віз Можно в'їжджати без віз в усі держави- члени ЄС (за винятком Великобританії та Ірландії), а та...
Умови відмови в перетині кордону з ЄС Так, у в'їзді в країни ЄС на безвізовій підставі може бути відмовлено за умови, якщо...
Німеччина Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - 45 євро. Посольство/ Контактна інформація: Albrec...
Франція Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - 65 євро, або 32,50 євро (для осіб, які мають докази...
Італія Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - 270 євро Посольство/Контактна інформація: Via Guido ...
Іспанія Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - 66,52 євро / день (мінімальна сума, яка повинна бут...
Австрія Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - встановлюється індівідуально. Посольство/ Контактна...
Бельгія Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - 45 євро (для іноземців, які будуть проживати у прив...
Болгарія Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - 50 євро / день або 500 євро на весь час перебуванн...
Швейцарія Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - 100 швейцарських франків (30 франків - для студен...
Швеція Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - 450 шведських крон. Посольство/Контактна інформація:...
Греція Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - 50 євро, або 25 євро (для неповнолітніх) або 300 євр...
Данія Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - 350 датських крон. Посольство/Контактна інформація: T...
Нідерланди Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - 34 євро. Посольство/Контактна інформація: Zeestr...
Ісландія Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - 4000 ісландських крон/ день або 20 000 ісландських...
Кіпр Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів – встановлюється індівідуально. Посольство/Контактна інф...
Латвія Гроші, які потрібно мати під час перетину зовнішніх кордонів - 14 євро. Посольство/Контактна інформація: LV- 1010, ...
Вітаємо Україну з безвізом! БАЖАЄМО ПРИЄМНИХ ПОДОРОЖЕЙ!
×