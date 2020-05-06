Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ABRIL 2020 Nascente do Saber Centro Escolar Ourém Nascente Nesta edição: C 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 St Patrick’s day 9 10 Caro Aluno/...
Página 2 Nascente do Saber No dia 6 de Janeiro festejámos, uma vez mais, o dia de Reis, aquele dia em que os reis chegaram...
Página 3 No dia 17 de janeiro as crianças/ alunos foram cantar as janeiras e desejar a todos um bom ano. Revivendo as trad...
Página 4 Nascente do Saber Desfile de Carnaval Concurso de máscaras Neste ano, o tema do desfile de Carnaval foi a recicla...
Página 5 No dia 09 de fevereiro de 2020, no decorrer da semana da leitura, a educadora Cristina e a educadora Rosa, com a ...
Página 6 Nascente do Saber Semana da leitura - A Bruxa Esbrenhuxa Os alunos da turma CEN3, no 2º dia da Semana da Leitura ...
Semana da Leitura - “ Lendas Portuguesas Contadas de Novo” Página 7 Foi no dia 11 de março, que tivemos o prazer de recebe...
E no fi- nal foi a Página 8 Nascente do Saber Semana da leitura - Joanico em Ourém Nascente O nosso amigo Joanico Viageiro...
St Patrick’s day Página 9 Foi com grande entusiasmo que o CEON recebeu no dia 19 de janeiro, o 4º Festival de Sopas organi...
Passatempos Pinta o arco-íris Ajuda o coelhinho a encontrar o caminho para o chegar ao ovo da Páscoa
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nascente do saber - jornal escolar, 2o_periodo

21 views

Published on

Jornal escolar 2o_periodo_marco-_2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nascente do saber - jornal escolar, 2o_periodo

  1. 1. ABRIL 2020 Nascente do Saber Centro Escolar Ourém Nascente Nesta edição: C 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 St Patrick’s day 9 10 Caro Aluno/Enc. Educação Como é do conhecimento geral, terça-feira, dia 14 de abril, iniciaremos o terceiro período com a modalidade de Ensino a Distância (E@D). Reconhecemos que não temos as condições ideais, tanto para ensinar como para aprender. A nossa vasta experiência baseia-se no modelo de ensino presencial mas, face à situação em que nos encontramos, os professores do Agrupamento de Escolas Conde de Ourém organizaram-se para preparar as atividades na modalidade E@D, que vão propor semanalmente aos seus alunos, de acordo com a faixa etária e ano de escolaridade. Não ignoramos que nem todos os alunos têm as mesmas condições de acesso à Internet e a um computador. Não vamos esquecer essas diferenças e vamos esforçar-nos por respeitar os tempos de cada um. Propomos três momentos semanais distintos: a) apresentação das tarefas semanais; b) acompanhamento dos trabalhos; c) Entrega e/ou apresentação dos mesmos. Desejo um bom terceiro período, com aprendizagens e desafios novos para todos nós, mas onde nenhum de nós ficará sozinho. Vamos estar sempre juntos a apoiar-nos, a ensinar e a aprender uns com os outros. Excelente Páscoa! O Diretor Diogo Alves Mensagem aos encarregados de educação Os tempos que se avizinham não vão ser fáceis. Diferentes de tudo o que já vivemos. São tempos novos, em que temos de aprender a trabalhar e ensinar de maneira inovadora. Para todos irão ser momentos de novas aprendizagens. A utilização de novas ferramentas traz alguns constrangimentos, mas todos estamos a aprender. Neste tempo mais do que nunca os Pais têm um papel primordial, devem acompanhar os filhos nas suas tarefas diárias e manter o contacto com os professores e educadores. Só assim conseguimos chegar a bom porto. “A colaboração formal e informal é fundamental para estarmos à altura do que nos espera! O desafio de ensino à distância é um passo de gigante para as nossas pernas… mas a persistência, perseverança, com- petência e audácia que carateriza o povo português em geral, e os professores do AECO em particular, serão recon- fortantes ao olharmos para tal desafio.” No sentido de nos mantermos ligados foi elaborado o jornal do CEON do 2º período, aqui fica a compilação de algumas atividades. A coordenadora Fátima
  2. 2. Página 2 Nascente do Saber No dia 6 de Janeiro festejámos, uma vez mais, o dia de Reis, aquele dia em que os reis chegaram ao pé do menino e lhe deram os presentes: ouro incenso e mirra. Também nós, no nosso centro escolar, quisemos dar à nossa comunidade educativa, um presente. Este veio com poesias e jograis, representação do presépio e canções que falavam dos reis, dos seus presentes e da sua jornada. Seguiu-se um pequeno lanche com um chá e bolo Rei. Foi um serão muito bem passado na companhia dos pais, avós e ainda repre- sentantes das Juntas de Freguesias e da ACRA, que sempre nos acompanham nestas atividades, ao longo do ano letivo. A todos o nosso bem haja. Um bom ano 2020. Chá dos Reis
  3. 3. Página 3 No dia 17 de janeiro as crianças/ alunos foram cantar as janeiras e desejar a todos um bom ano. Revivendo as tradições foram até à Escola sede do Agrupamento, à Câmara Municipal, Centro de Dia de Seiça, junta de Freguesia de Alburitel e junto do centro de saúde de Sabacheira, localidades da proveniência dos alunos deste Centro Escolar. Uma manhã muito preenchida mas enriquecedora. Cantar as Janeiras Concurso Nacional de Leitura Decorreu no dia 10 de janeiro a 1ª fase do concurso Nacional de Leitura, tendo todos os alu- nos do 3º e 4º ano participado. Para isso tiveram de ler e estudar muito bem o livro “ O Pin- guim”. Passou à fase seguinte o Henrique, aluno do 4º ano que se preparou e leu o livro “O Homem de Água”. No dia 10 de fevereiro rumou até ao auditório da Câmara Municipal para prestar provas… e não é que ficou em 4º Lugar. ?! Parabéns Henrique!
  4. 4. Página 4 Nascente do Saber Desfile de Carnaval Concurso de máscaras Neste ano, o tema do desfile de Carnaval foi a reciclagem e a reutilização, ou seja cada um vinha fantasiado como queria. Foi muito giro, porque havia fantasias muito variadas e muito coloridas. Como de costume tivemos a ajuda da GNR, para não haver problemas com o trânsito. Tivemos ainda a comparência de muitos pais e familiares para nos acompanharem no desfile, sempre animado com música típica desta quadra festiva. Foi animado e correu bem. E para terminar o dia em beleza realizamos um desfile de máscaras, com direito a júri e prémios. Foi uma tarde muito animada.
  5. 5. Página 5 No dia 09 de fevereiro de 2020, no decorrer da semana da leitura, a educadora Cristina e a educadora Rosa, com a ajuda preciosa do Tomás e do Salvador (sala B) assim como do Mateus e da Carolina (sala A), dramatizaram a história a todos os meninos do Centro Escolar Ourém Nascente. É uma historia simples e divertida, cheia de movimento, uma vez que se trata de animais na selva, ou melhor, casais de namorados. Um animal, estranho que mais parece um novelo de lã preta, de seu nome Cuquedo. Cuquedo chegou à selva e reparou que os animais tinham todos namoradas, decidiu então com a sua canção: - “Quem quer, quem quer casar com o Cuquedo, que se esconde no arvoredo e prega sustos que metem medo?” encontrar a sua cara metade também. Foram surgindo muitas candidatas, mas nenhuma era tão assustadora como o Cuquedo pre- tendia. Até que um dia finalmente apareceu a Cuqueda. Era realmente o grande amor procurado e juntos pregavam sustos de meter medo pela selva acima, selva abaixo. Semana da leitura -“O Cuquedo e um amor que mete medo” No dia 9 de março, englobada na Semana da Leitura, tivemos o prazer de receber as nossas colegas, a educadora Rita e a professora Lena, no nosso Centro escolar, para nos dramatizarem a história “ A Bruxinha e o Castelo dos Dentes”, história inserida no projeto “ECO ESCOVINHAS”. Foi um momento muito interessante, em que as crian- ças se divertiram bastante e interiorizaram a necessidade de uma correta higiene da boca. Parabéns pela criatividade e disponibilidade. Semana da leitura -“A bruxinha e o castelo dos dentes”
  6. 6. Página 6 Nascente do Saber Semana da leitura - A Bruxa Esbrenhuxa Os alunos da turma CEN3, no 2º dia da Semana da Leitura (dia 10 de março), apresentaram aos alunos do Centro Escolar, a história da Bruxa Esbrenhuxa, adaptada para teatro de fantoches. Durante alguns dias, treinaram a leitura e o momento certo de aparecerem no fantocheiro, coisa nada fácil, que exigiu muita persis- tência e atenção. O espaço atrás era pequeno para tanta personagem e a forma como se moviam requeria alguma técnica. A ceno- grafia ficou a cargo de três alunos (Xavier, Mariana e Nelson) que não interpretaram nenhuma personagem. Estes, durante os ensaios construíram alguns elementos do cenário e desempenharam os efeitos sonoros. Todos deram o seu melhor, para que tudo corresse bem e o resultado foi positivo. Todos gostaram muito desta experiência de dramatização e receberam muito aplausos, sinal de que todos gostaram da história. Semana da Leitura - “O Cuquedo” No âmbito da campanha “Miúdos a Votos”, os alunos do 1º ano elegeram o livro O Cuquedo. Como forma de divulgação junto dos colegas, decidiram dramatizar a história. Os ensaios foram momentos alegres e divertidos. Todos se empenharam em tra- zer um fato de casa adequado à sua personagem e em fazer o seu melhor na construção da máscara. No dia 12 de março, apresentaram essa dramatização para todos os alunos do Centro Escolar. Todos se podem orgulhar do trabalho realizado.
  7. 7. Semana da Leitura - “ Lendas Portuguesas Contadas de Novo” Página 7 Foi no dia 11 de março, que tivemos o prazer de receber no nosso Centro Escolar, a escritora Ana Ventura e os alunos do 3º e 4º anos do Centro Escolar das Misericórdias, que se juntaram aos nossos alunos. A escritora veio para nos presentear com a sua pre- sença e apresentar-nos duas bonitas histórias da sua autoria. Os alunos da turma CEN3, alguns dias antes, motivados pela sua vinda, pesquisaram e fizeram cartazes em grupo com a biografia da autora. Ficaram a saber algumas informações e a conhecê-la um pouco melhor. A forma como ela apresentou uma das Lendas do seu livro “Lendas Portuguesas Contadas de Novo”, foi espetacular. Contou e ence- nou, à sua maneira, a Lenda do Galo de Barcelos, que fascinou todos os presentes. No final, estávamos muito felizes e gratos por termos a possibilidade de ver de perto uma escritora que escreve histórias tão bonitas. Semana da Leitura - “O Cato quer Mimos” Na tarde do dia 11 de março, também na Semana da Leitura, mal sabíamos que íamos viver mo- mentos verdadeiramente mágicos com a escritora Ana Ventura. Esta, esteve connosco e contou, aos mais pequenos, uma das história que escreveu, “O Cato quer Mimos”. Enquanto contadora de histórias envolveu todos, com muito amor, tal foi a forma encantadora como contou e dramatizou a história. Muito agradecemos a sua presença, e esperamos poder voltar a ouvi-la, em breve.
  8. 8. E no fi- nal foi a Página 8 Nascente do Saber Semana da leitura - Joanico em Ourém Nascente O nosso amigo Joanico Viageiro (filho de João Andante e Anica Caminheira) veio contar histórias a Ourém Nascente. Não veio de carro, nem de mota ou avião, veio mesmo a pé e trouxe alguns dos seus bonecos para nos contar histórias. Contou-nos histórias de alguns locais que já visitou: - O País das Sonoras Gargalhadas, onde todos têm de rir a bom rir e até as zangas se resolvem à gargalha- da. - A rua das figuras geométricas, onde um quadrado mal disposto acha que é mais importante do que as outras figuras geométricas, mas no fim descobre que são to- dos importantes. - Planeta XR312, onde um dia foi almoçar e descobriu que lá tudo se podia comer: ele comeu uma sandes de alcatrão com doce de semáforo intermitente. - Planeta da Verdade, onde existia um cientista chamado Brun, que tinha inventado a máquina de dizer menti- ras. E como a máquina tinha dito todas as mentiras do mundo, as pessoas, viram-se obrigadas a dizer sempre a verdade. - A aldeia ao contrário onde as histórias eram todas trocadas e ele contou a história da Branca Verde. - Também foi à escola onde aprendeu a fazer contas de dividir, mas por causa de uma discussão com o núme- ro 9, acabou por errar a conta e teve uma má nota. - Visitou também a Tricidade, onde tudo era a triplicar e as pessoas tinham tempo para tudo, porque com uma só coisa faziam três ao mesmo tempo. Foi ainda ver a sua avó, que lhe deu muitos conselhos, um dos quais para não andar com a cabeça ao sol. Deve ser por isso que ele tem tantos chapéus.
  9. 9. St Patrick’s day Página 9 Foi com grande entusiasmo que o CEON recebeu no dia 19 de janeiro, o 4º Festival de Sopas organizado pela APCEON, em parce- ria com a CATL/AAAF-ACRA. Mais uma vez a grande variedade e elevada qualidade das sopas atraíram muitos participantes a este evento que já faz parte das ativi- dades de eleição da APCEON. Como é do conhecimento de todos, as sopas foram oferecidas pelos encarregados de educação e familiares, bem como, por alguns restaurantes do concelho. A juntar às sopas estavam as deliciosas sobremesas para acompanhar com um café ou chá. A APCEON fica grata por proporcionar aos participantes um domingo de convívio entre famílias e amigos. O workshop do dia 6 de março orientado pela Eng. Sara Correia, da Associação ZERO, com o tema “Resíduos: Separar; Reduzir; Reutilizar” foi um evento cívico sobre a necessidade de todos contribuírem para um planeta mais sustentável. Após a apresentação de dados estatísticos acerca da produção de lixo pela população portuguesa, a palestrante explicou todo o circuito de recolha de resíduos e o seu processamento final nas empresas recicladoras. Cabe aos cidadãos praticar uma economia circular dos resíduos que visa recusar, refletir, reduzir, reutilizar e reciclar, ou seja, redu- zir o desperdício ao mínimo alargando o ciclo de vida dos materiais e produtos existentes através da venda ou doação, emprestar ou pedir emprestado em vez de comprar novo, repensando os nossos hábitos de consumo. Devido ao fecho das escolas anunciado no dia 12 de março motivado pela pandemia do Coronavírus, não se realizou o sorteio dos Cabazes da Páscoa. Assim que for oportuno, a APCEON irá comunicar uma resolução. Boas férias da Páscoa a todos e cuidem-se! A APCEON O dia de S. Patrício comemora-se anualmente no dia 17 de março, data da sua morte. S. Patrício é o Santo padroeiro da Irlanda. Nasceu na Grã Bretanha e aos 16 anos foi raptado e levado para a Irlanda. Anos mais tarde fugiu da Irlanda. Mas acabou por regres- sar com o objetivo de levar o Cristianismo aos Irlandeses. A cor associada a S. Patrício é o verde. Há várias lendas e histórias associadas a S. Patrício, uma delas é a forma como ele explicava a Santíssima Trindade. Utilizava uma folha de trevo para a explicar – Pai, Filho e Espírito Santo. A primeira comemoração foi em 1601 na Flórida – Estados Unidos da América. A pouco e pouco, a tradição de comemorar esta data foi crescendo nos EUA o que mostrava o elevado número de irlandeses aí residentes. No ano de 1995, o governo Irlandês criou uma campanha para impulsionar o turismo e mostrar a cultura irlandesa a todo o mundo. O duende é o representante deste feriado. Como já vimos nas aulas, muitas tradições do Reino Unido estão ligadas à cultura Cel- ta. Os duendes, as fadas e outros seres do mundo mágico, que tanto poderiam fazer o bem como o mal. Diz a lenda que o duende Leprechaun esconde o seu tesouro, o pote de ouro, no final do arco- íris. Como nunca conseguimos encontrar o "fim" do arco-íris, também não se consegue encontrar o pote de ouro. Mas não deixes nunca de acreditar na magia do Arco Íris. Podes encontrar mais desenhos neste link: https://happyeventday.com/st-patricks-day-coloring-pages/ Associação de Pais
  10. 10. Passatempos Pinta o arco-íris Ajuda o coelhinho a encontrar o caminho para o chegar ao ovo da Páscoa

×