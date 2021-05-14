Curs Bibliosalut per a infermeria: recursos i cerca bibliogràfica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bibliosalut per a infermeria. Recursos i cerca bibliogràfica www.bibliosalut.com (0,7 crèdits) #FormacioBibliosalut @bibli...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA DINÀMICA DEL CURS
BIBLIOSALUT COMPARTEIX ALLÒ QUE T’INTERESSA http://facebook.com/bibliosalut http://twitter.com/bibliosalut https://flickr....
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA MATERIALS DEL CURS
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA MATERIALS DEL CURS
On cerques informació?
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA OBJECTIU DEL CURS Capacitar els professionals de la infermeria amb els coneixements necessari...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA SUMARI 1. Introducció a la Biblioteca Virtual de Ciències de la Salut de les Illes Balears. 2...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA INTRODUCCIÓ A BIBLIOSALUT Facilitar als professionals del sistema sanitari públic de les Ille...
2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 20...
ACCÉS A BIBLIOSALUT http://www.bibliosalut.com
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS AL SEU CONTINGUT
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS AL SEU CONTINGUT
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA E-REVISTES
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA E-REVISTES
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA GPC
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA GPC • GuíaSalud. Biblioteca de Guies de Pràctica Clínica del Sistema Nacional de Salut- Infer...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA BASES DE DADES
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA BASES DE DADES • Biblioteca Cochrane Plus • CINAHL Complete • Cuidatge • CUIDENPlus • Embase....
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CINAHL
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CINAHL • Base de dades bibliogràfica produïda per EBSCO Publishing, especialitzada en inferme...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS A CINAHL
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS A CINAHL • Pots accedir a la versió mòbil de CINAHL Complete des del mateix accés de Bi...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA IDENTIFICAR LA PREGUNTA D’INVESTIGACIÓ La pregunta clínica és l’eina per elaborar l’estratègi...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA PREGUNTA D’INVESTIGACIÓ Un exemple a millorar: Prevenció de caigudes
Un exemple a millorar: Prevenció de caigudes de gent gran, majors de 80 anys, a Petra BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA PREGUNT...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA PREGUNTA D’INVESTIGACIÓ Un exemple a millorar: Prevenció de caigudes de gent gran que pateix ...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA PREGUNTA D’INVESTIGACIÓ Un exemple a millorar: Prevenció de caigudes de gent gran que pateix ...
Pots utilitzar una metodologia anomenada PICO per a que el procés d’elaboració de la pregunta d’investigació sigui més sen...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA QUINS TIPUS D’ESTUDIS CONSULTAR? L'estratègia de cerca bibliogràfica per a una consulta clíni...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA QUINS TIPUS D’ESTUDIS CONSULTAR? Teràpia Determinació de l'efecte d'una intervenció sobre el ...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA TIPUS D’ESTUDI EN FUNCIÓ DE LA PREGUNTA Teràpia Pronòstic Dany Diagnòstic Prevenció Revisions...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA FUNCIONAMENT D’UNA BASE DE DADES
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA FUNCIONAMENT D’UNA BASE DE DADES
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA FUNCIONAMENT D’UNA BASE DE DADES
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CINAHL HEADINGS Els tesaurus són eines de control terminològic, vocabularis controlats i dinà...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CINAHL HEADINGS • Són exclusius de la base de dades CINAHL. • Cada referència bibliogràfica a...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CINAHL HEADINGS Imatge del descriptor Fall prevention a la llista d’encapçalaments de CINAHL.
Els tesaurus associats a bases de dades admeten: un únic terme = un únic concepte. BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CINAHL HEA...
PubMed BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CINAHL HEADINGS El mateix concepte pot canviar de terme segons el tesaurus de la base ...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA AVANTATGES DE CINAHL HEADINGS Paraules clau (Termes lliures del llenguatge natural, suficient...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA PROTOCOL DE CERCA
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA PROTOCOL DE CERCA La necessitat d’informació requereix la construcció d’una pregunta simple i...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA PROTOCOL DE CERCA Es tracta de determinar, mitjançant el llenguatge lliure, les idees clau qu...
Haurem d’utilitzar els encapçalaments de CINAHL. Es tracta d’identificar els termes més apropiats que aquesta eina ofereix...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA DICCIONARIS I TRADUCTORS
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA PROTOCOL DE CERCA Una vegada identificats els termes (MeSH o DeCS) més pertinents, s’han de c...
"Patient Positioning" / "Prone Position“ / "Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Acute“ Amb l’operador “AND” s’obtenen només les...
COVID-19 OR Sars-Cov-2 Amb l’operador “O” s’obtenen les referències que contenen un dels dos termes, o l’altre o els dos. ...
Pneumonia NOT COVID-19 Amb l’operador “NO” s’obtenen totes les referències relatives a un dels dos termes, havent exclòs l...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA PROTOCOL DE CERCA "Patient Positioning" / "Prone Position“ / "Respiratory Distress Syndrome, ...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA PROTOCOL DE CERCA "Patient Positioning" / "Prone Position“ / "Respiratory Distress Syndrome, ...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CERCA BÀSICA
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CERCA AVANÇADA
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA LIMITAR ELS RESULTATS
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA LIMITAR ELS RESULTATS
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA SELECCIÓ DE RESULTATS
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA SELECCIÓ DE RESULTATS
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA OPCIONS PER DESAR ELS RESULTATS
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA HISTORIAL DE CERCA
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA GUARDAR CERCA / ALERTES
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA GUARDAR CERCA / ALERTES
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA GUARDAR CERCA / ALERTES
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS AL TEXT COMPLET
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS AL TEXT COMPLET
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA SERVEI D’OBTENCIÓ DE DOCUMENTS (SOD)
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA SERVEI D’OBTENCIÓ DE DOCUMENTS (SOD)
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA SERVEI D’OBTENCIÓ DE DOCUMENTS (SOD)
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA SERVEI D’OBTENCIÓ DE DOCUMENTS (SOD) Quins documents puc demanar? Qualsevol tipus (articles d...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA SERVEI D’OBTENCIÓ DE DOCUMENTS (SOD)
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA SERVEI D’OBTENCIÓ DE DOCUMENTS (SOD)
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CITATION MATCHER Serveix per cercar la referència d’un article del qual no en tenim tota la i...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CITATION MATCHER
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CITATION MATCHER Com puc recuperar aquell article que vaig llegir l’any passat a Enfermería C...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CUIDEN Plus
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CUIDEN Plus CUIDEN PLUS és la base de dades bibliogràfica sobre infermeria de la Fundació Índ...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS A CUIDEN Plus
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS A CUIDEN Plus
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA VISUALITZACIÓ DELS RESULTATS
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA VISUALITZACIÓ DELS RESULTATS Al costat dret es classifiquen els resultats pel tipus de docume...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA VISUALITZACIÓ DELS RESULTATS Al costat dret es poden limitar els resultats a uns anys concret...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA VISUALITZACIÓ DELS RESULTATS De cada referència trobarem: Títol Autors Dades de la publicació...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA VISUALITZACIÓ D’UN REGISTRE CONCRET
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA VISUALITZACIÓ D’UN REGISTRE CONCRET A la pestanya “Datos adicionales”, trobarem informació de...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA VISUALITZACIÓ D’UN REGISTRE CONCRET A la pestanya “Bibliografia” trobarem totes les referènci...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS AL TEXT COMPLET CUIDEN Plus té al seu abast la col·lecció Cantárida de la Fundación Ind...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS AL TEXT COMPLET
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS AL TEXT COMPLET
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS AL TEXT COMPLET
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS AL TEXT COMPLET Si no trobes l’article a text complet a CuidenPlus pots consultar el ca...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ACCÉS AL TEXT COMPLET Escriurem el títol de la revista o posarem el número d’ISSN si el tenim...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CREACIÓ D’UN COMPTE PERSONAL CuidenPlus ens permet crear un compte personal, des del qual pod...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CREACIÓ D’UN COMPTE PERSONAL
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA CREACIÓ D’UN COMPTE PERSONAL Una vegada emplenat el formulari amb les nostres dades, ja podre...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA COMPTE PERSONAL Quan comencem a seleccionar registres de la cerca, apareixerà al menú de la d...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA COMPTE PERSONAL Si cream una cerca favorita, podrem tornar a llançar-la automàticament en qua...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA GESTORS BIBLIOGRÀFICS
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA Mendeley Mendeley és un gestor de referències bibliogràfiques multiplataforma (web i desktop)...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA Mendeley Permet introduir documents i les seves referències, arrossegant l’original en PDF.
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA Web Importer 1 2
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA PLUG-IN MS WORD
INFOSALUT.COM UN SERVEI DE BIBLIOSALUT
INFOSALUT.COM UN SERVEI DE BIBLIOSALUT
#PublicaSalutIB UN SERVEI DE BIBLIOSALUT
AGENDA INFOSALUT UN SERVEI DE BIBLIOSALUT
✔ Quins recursos ofereix Bibliosalut per a infermeria. ✔ Accedir a través de www.bibliosalut.com i des de qualsevol dispos...
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA PREGUNTA A BIBLIOSALUT. Un servei 24x7
BIBLIOSALUT PER A INFERMERIA ENQUESTA DE SATISFACCIÓ http://www.bibliosalut.com/satisfaccio-cursos
GRÀCIES #FormacioBibliosalut @bibliosalut
Curs Bibliosalut per a infermeria: recursos i cerca bibliogràfica
Health & Medicine
48 views
May. 14, 2021

Curs Bibliosalut per a infermeria: recursos i cerca bibliogràfica

Presentació del curs de Bibliosalut per a residents actualizada a data 06/05/2021

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
Curs Bibliosalut per a infermeria: recursos i cerca bibliogràfica

