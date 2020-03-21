Module 2 Entrepreneurship Development

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Module 2
Entrepreneurial Process
1. Discovery • An entrepreneurial process begins with the idea generation, wherein the entrepreneur identifies and evaluat...
• An entrepreneur can evaluate the efficiency of an opportunity by continuously asking certain questions to himself, such ...
2. Developing a Business Plan • Once the opportunity is identified, an entrepreneur needs to create a comprehensive busine...
• Whether you’re planning to open a shop that makes the best coffee around or you want to sell eco-friendly office supplie...
3. Resourcing • The third step in the entrepreneurial process is resourcing, wherein the entrepreneur identifies the sourc...
4. Managing the company • Once the funds are raised and the employees are hired, the next step is to initiate the business...
5. Harvesting • The final step in the entrepreneurial process is harvesting wherein, an entrepreneur decides on the future...
Deciding to Become an Entrepreneur • The desire to become an entrepreneur may be triggered by any on the following factors...
Business opportunity identification & project idea generation • A new venture has to solve a problem and meet a genuine ne...
Consumers • No business enterprise can be thought of without consumers. Consumers demand for products and services to sati...
Existing Products and Services • One way to have an enterprise idea may be to monitor the existing products and services a...
Distribution Channels: • Distribution channels called, market intermediaries, also serves as a very effective source for n...
Government • At times, the Government can also be a source of new product ideas in various ways. For example, government f...
Brainstorming • Brainstorming means using the brain to storm the issue/problem. Brainstorming ultimately boils down to gen...
Interests and hobbies • A hobby is an activity that you enjoy doing during your leisure-time and is one of the primary sou...
Personal experience and talents • Most of the ideas and opportunities for successful businesses are a result of the experi...
Trade fairs and exhibitions • Trade fairs and exhibitions are among the top sources of developing business ideas. They are...
Evaluating the idea as a business opportunity • Here are a few important initial questions to ask yourself as part of a bu...
• If a business idea does have initial merit, you should also perform a more detailed business opportunity evaluation. One...
1. Return • The big question that an entrepreneur should ask is whether a business opportunity will generate revenue, and ...
2. Advantages • To identify the advantages of pursuing this potential business opportunity, look at factors that this idea...
3. Market • Another pillar in your business evaluation process is analyzing the market. If there isn’t a big enough market...
4. Potential • The bottom line of any business is to make money. Without positive cash flow, you won’t succeed. Business o...
SCREENING • Compatibility with the Promoter • It Fits the Personality of the Entrepreneur • It is Accessible to Him • It o...
SCREENING • Consistency with the Government Priorities • Is the Project Consistent with the National Goals and Priorities?...
SCREENING • Availability of Inputs • Are the Capital Requirements of the Project within Manageable Limits? • Can Technical...
SCREENING • Adequacy of Market • Total Present Domestic Market • Competitors and Their Market Share • Export Markets • Sal...
SCREENING • Acceptability of Risk Level • Technological Changes • Competition from Substitutes • Competition from Imports ...
Project rating index After considering all the above factors, the peak of the preliminary screening may culminate construc...
Environmental scanning External analysis Internal analysis Macro environment Micro environment PESTEL analysis Five force ...
Political Factors :-Political factors include government regulations and legal issues and define both formal and informal ...
Economic Factors :-Economic factors affect the purchasing power of potential customers and the firm's cost of capital. The...
Social Factors Social factors include the demographic and cultural aspects of the external macroenvironment. These factors...
• Environmental Factors • These factors have only really come to the forefront in the last fifteen years or so. They have ...
Porters five force analysis • Threat Of New Entrants • Threat Of Substitutes • Bargaining Power Of Buyers • Bargaining Pow...
Supplier Power • This refers to the power the suppliers have to jack up their prices. This will depend on a litany of fact...
2] Buyer Power • This is an examination of how easily the buyers can bring down the prices of the product and services ava...
3] Competitive Rivalry • This is an important factor in Porter’s approach. The number of competitors and their capability ...
4] Threat of Substitution • This refers to the customer finding an alternative way to fulfil their requirements. So they a...
5] Threat of New Entry • This refers to how easy it is for new players to enter the market. If it is fairly easy to enter ...
(a) Porter 5 forces Model– It helps in analyzing profit potential of an industry depending upon strength of – i. Threat of...
(b) Life cycle Approach → There are four stages a product goes through during his life cycle: (a)Pioneering Stage – In thi...
(c) Experience Curve → Experience curve analyzes how cost per unit changes with respect to accumulated volume of productio...
• If the Experience Curve concept is valid, then it has some significant implications for growth strategy: • Business with...
Opportunity Analysis • An opportunity is a favorable juncture of circumstances with a good chance for success or progress....
Characteristics of an attractive opportunity •  Timely ◦ - a current need, unmet demand or problem (e.g. vaccine for bird...
• Important – The customer deems their problem or need important to them (e.g. energy-saving air conditioner or petrol sav...
•  Opportunity analysis is the verification of the proposed business that is viable before entrepreneur spends their time...
Opportunity discovery Evaluate the opportunity Go Decision Technology-based idea blueprint Exploitation of opportunity Rej...
ASPECTS OF TECHNICAL ANALYSIS 1. Material inputs and utilities 2. Manufacturing process/technology 3. Product mix 4. Plant...
1. MATERIAL INPUTS AND UTILITIES It involves defining the requirements for materials and utilities, specifying their prope...
2.MANUFACTURING PROCESS/TECHNOLOGY Taking a decision on manufacturing process and technology to be used is one of the most...
3.PRODUCT MIX • An important aspect in technical analysis of a project is product mix decision. It is essential to choose ...
4. PLANT CAPACITY It refers to the volume or no. of units that can be manufactured during given time period. It is also kn...
5.LOCATION AND SITE Location refers to a broad area within the city and while site means a specific piece of land where pr...
6.MACHINERIES AND EQUIPMENTS • Machinery and Equipment requirement depends upon the production technology and plant capaci...
7. STRUCTURES AND CIVIL WORKS Technical analysis of a project for buildings, structures and civil works involves preparati...
8.PROJECT CHARTS AND LAYOUTS • Once the project manager has sufficient data related to market size, plant capacity, produc...
Entry Strategies
Licensing • Definition: A business arrangement in which one company gives another company permission to manufacture its pr...
• For example, about 90 percent of the $160 million a year in sales at Calvin Klein Inc. comes from licensing the designer...
• The downside of licensing is that you settle for a smaller piece of the pie. • On the other side of the coin, you could ...
Franchising • Franchising is an arrangement where franchisor (one party) grants or licenses some rights and authorities to...
• In return, the franchisee pays a one-time fee or commission to franchisor and some share of revenue. Some advantages to ...
Functioning of Franchising • Under a franchise, the two parties generally enter into a Franchise Agreement. This agreement...
• The franchisor may grant franchising rights to one or several individuals or firms. Consequently, if just one person get...
Advantages and Disadvantages of Franchising • Advantages to Franchisors • Firstly, franchising is a great way to expand a ...
• Disadvantages for Franchisors • The most basic disadvantage is that the franchise does not possess direct control over t...
Strategic Alliance • A strategic alliance in business is a relationship between two or more businesses that enables each t...
Advantages of Strategic Alliances • Strategic alliances usually are only formed if they provide an advantage to all the pa...
• Strategic advantages • You may join with your rivals to cooperate instead of compete. You can also create alliances to c...
Disadvantages of Strategic Alliance • Cultural and Language Barriers • Uneven Alliances: When the decision powers are dist...
• Damage to Goodwill: In case you create an alliance with another organization, the other business’s poor public relations...
• Loss of Autonomy: The business gets focused not only to a goal of its own but that of the other business. This demands c...
Examples for strategic alliances • Spotify and Uber • Not every Spotify consumer uses Uber, nor does every Uber rider have...
Contract Manufacturing • Contract manufacturing is an outsourcing of certain production activities that were previously pe...
Examples for contract manufacturing • Foxconn Technology Group served as the contract manufacturing firm for several top e...
Joint Venture • A joint venture (JV) is a business arrangement in which two or more parties agree to pool their resources ...
Examples for joint venture • BMW and Toyota co-operate on research into hydrogen fuel cells, vehicle electrification and u...
Mergers and Acquisitions • Mergers is the combination of two companies to form one, while Acquisitions is one company take...
• A merger describes two firms of approximately the same size, who join forces to move forward as a single new entity, rat...
Benefits of Mergers and Acquisitions • Some of the benefits of M&A deals have to do with efficiencies and others have to d...
Drawbacks of mergers and acquisitions • Although mergers and acquisitions are expensive undertakings, there are potential ...
Intellectual Property • Intellectual Property (IP) refers to creations of the mind: inventions, literary and artistic work...
Copyrights • Copyright is a form of intellectual property protection granted under Indian law to the creators of original ...
• Copyright rights can be exercised only by the owner of copyright or by any other person who is duly licensed in this reg...
• Trademark is a symbol, word, or words legally registered or established by use as representing a company or product • Tr...
• Trade secret is a formula, process, device, or other business information that is kept confidential to maintain an advan...
• According to Chambers 21st Century Dictionary, (Reprint on 2000, page 1491) the term Trade Secret means – an ingredient,...
• Example: Most famous example of trade secret is the coca-cola formula. This formula is kept locked in a bank vault in At...
• A patent is a form of intellectual property that gives its owner the legal right to exclude others from making, using, s...
• Indian Patent Act, 1970 grants exclusive right to the inventor for his invention for limited period of time. Generally 2...
