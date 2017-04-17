EL DÍA MUNDIAL DEL AGUA 5º “A”
El Día Mundial del Agua • En 1992 la Asamblea General Naciones Unidas estableció que el 22 de Marzo de cada año se celebra...
El Día Mundial del Agua • El día del agua es una ocasión única para recordar que, aunque a veces no valoramos un bien tan ...
 Este año 2017 al tema es : “Afrontado a la escasez del agua”. Gino Manenti y Agustín Casagrande
¿Qué es el Agua? • Es el líquido más abundante de nuestro planeta. Es el sustento de la vida sobre nuestro planeta. Luna A...
 Todos los seres vivos necesitan agua para vivir y están formados por agua. En el ser humano casi el 65% es agua. Gino Ma...
• El compuesto químico formado por dos átomos de hidrógeno (H) y uno de oxígeno (O) Augusto Raíz y Felipe Vega Rinaldi
¿Dónde se encuentra el agua ? Se encuentra en los océanos donde se encuentra el 96,5% del agua total . Luz Rozsypalek
 Los glaciares y casquetes polares, los depósitos subterráneos (acuíferos), y los glaciares continentales suponen el3,46%...
 El-restante 0,04% se reparte entre lagos, humedad del suelo, atmósfera, río y seres vivos. ¿Dónde se encuentra el agua? ...
¿Dónde se encuentra el agua ? • Aproximadamente un 5% del total es agua dulce y se encuentra en los continentes. Luz Rozsy...
¿Dónde se encuentra el agua ? El 95% restante es agua salada y se encuentra en mares y océanos Luz Rozsypalek
 Los seres humanos usamos y necesitamos el agua para vivir y para nuestras actividades, pero no toda el agua del planeta ...
 El uso del agua altera de alguna forma la naturaleza. Joaquín Vuelta Molina y Juan Ignacio Esponda
 Un impacto medioambiental importante es la contaminación del agua debido a los vertidos domésticos, industriales, agrope...
Impacto ambientales del uso del agua  Las aguas residuales domésticas son ricas en residuos orgánicos, detergentes, medic...
 Las aguas residuales industriales son vertidos ricos en sustancias tóxicas o aguas muy calientes, procedente de los circ...
 Las aguas de uso agropecuario son ricas en pesticidas, fertilizantes y materia orgánica. Impacto ambientales del uso del...
AGUA DULCE • Es agua que contiene cantidades mínimas de sales disueltas, especialmente cloruro de sodio, distinguiéndose a...
AGUA SALADA • El agua de mar es la que se puede encontrar en los océanos y mares de la Tierra. El océano contiene un 97,25...
AGUA POTABLE • Se denomina agua potable (del latín potus, bebida, potabilis, bebible, potare= beber) al agua “bebible” en ...
AGUA SUPERFICIAL • Agua procedente de la lluvia, deshielos o nieve, que corre por la superficie de la tierra, formando los...
AGUA SUBTERRÁNEA • Es el agua situada por debajo de la superficie del suelo en los espacios porosos de suelo y en las frac...
PEQUEÑOS actos , GRANDES beneficios: • Cerrá la canilla cada vez que te laves los dientes. LUCIO CELIS Y LUCIO MARTINI
PEQUEÑOS actos, GRANDES beneficios: • Date una ducha. No llenes tu bañadera. LOLA SUÑER LAGOSTENA
PEQUEÑOS actos, GRANDES beneficios: • Encendé el lavarropas y el lavavajillas cuando estén llenos. VICTORIA TURCATTI Y CON...
PEQUÑOS actos , GRANDES beneficios: • Revisá las canillas de tu casa. Evitá que goteen. LUCIO CELIS Y LUCIO MARTINI
PEQUEÑOS actos, GRANDES beneficios: Utilizá un recipiente para lavar las frutas y las verduras. LOLA SUÑER LAGOSTENA
PEQUEÑOS actos, GRANDES beneficios: • Regá a la mañana bien temprano o cuando cae el sol. VICTORIA TURCATTI Y CONSTANZA SU...
PEQUEÑOS actos, GRANDES beneficios: • Utilizá balde y esponja para lavar los autos. LOLA SUÑER LAGOSTENA
