Web development trends bhivetechnologies

Jan. 24, 2022
We are one of the leading Web Development Companies in Madurai that offers top-rated Software Development Services due to our vast experience & with a team of skilled professionals. Click here for a free consultation: https://bhivetechnologies.in/web-development/

  1. 1. https://bhivetechnologies.in/web-development/
  2. 2. 1. PROGRESSIVE WEB APPS (PWAS) Though not a new trend of 2022, progressive web apps (PWAs) in their latest iteration are going to replace web apps for good. PWAs help websites to load in no time and can also work offline in apps like Google Maps. Companies like Starbucks, Uber, Pinterest, and Twitter have already been using PWAs for a better user experience. 2. AI CHATBOTS In 2022, AI chatbots are expected to become even more sophisticated in meeting the needs of and matching the behavior of users by leveraging machine learning, natural language processing, and information retrieval techniques. Besides assisting companies in performing faster operations using voice or text chats, AI-enabled chatbots also help improve the customer experience. https://bhivetechnologies.in/web-development/
  3. 3. 3. ACCELERATED MOBILE PAGES First launched by Google in 2015, accelerated mobile page — or AMP — was designed to provide mobile users with lightning-fast digital experiences. In addition to providing seamless user experiences and decreasing bounce rate, Google’s AMP can help improve core business metrics, such as the number of conversions on web pages. 4. SINGLE-PAGE APPLICATIONS Considered one of the most significant recent trends in web development, single-page applications (SPAs) are JavaScript-based web applications that load a single HTML page in a visitor’s browser and dynamically update content as needed without refreshing the page. SPAs have been widely adopted by the development community, as well as Google, Facebook, and Twitter. https://bhivetechnologies.in/web-development/
  4. 4. 5. OPTIMIZED VOICE SEARCH First introduced by Google in 2011, voice search is rapidly rising in popularity. Intelligent virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri showed unprecedented market growth in 2019 and are forecasted to continue to grow rapidly, according to an analysis by Grand View Research. 6. WORDPRESS DEVELOPMENT The WordPress CMS powers over 40% of all websites, and a presence that large demands attention. An open-souce platform, WordPress continually adds more features to meet users' needs. WordPress devlopers should be aware of how WordPress evolves over time. https://bhivetechnologies.in/web-development/
  5. 5. 7. MOTION UI Today, consumers not only expect faster and mobile-friendly digital experiences — they also expect richer and more interactive experiences. That’s one reason Motion UI has become so popular. Motion UI is a front- end framework that enables developers to build fully responsive websites and mobile applications and to use predefined motions within a native app setting. 8. SERVERLESS ARCHITECTURE There has been an ongoing search for technology that helps to reduce system overloading, data loss, and development costs. This search has resulted in serverless technology. Serverless architecture runs on cloud technology, allowing users to run code for virtually any type of application or backend service with zero administration. https://bhivetechnologies.in/web-development/
  6. 6. 9. MOBILE-FRIENDLY DEVELOPMENT As mentioned, mobile devices account for over half of web traffic worldwide. Plus, nearly three-quarters of global ecommerce sales are completed on mobile. From these stats, it's clear that taking a mobile-first approach to web development has become essential. 10. DARK MODE STANDARDIZATION In recent years, dark and low-light websites have gained popularity. 2022 will continue to see websites and apps offering dark mode user interfaces (UIs), as studies have found that at least 8 in 10 users prefer to use dark mode whenever possible. https://bhivetechnologies.in/web-development/
  7. 7. https://bhivetechnologies.in/

