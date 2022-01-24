Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

Seo for absolute beginners bhivetechnologies

Jan. 24, 2022
1 like 1 view

1

Share

Download to read offline

Marketing

Being the Best SEO Service Provider in Madurai, we usually aim to boost our client’s virtual sales through practising the niceness of search engine marketing techniques. Click here for a free consultation: https://bhivetechnologies.in/seo-2/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(5/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
I Am My Brand: How to Build Your Brand Without Apology Kubi Springer
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life Luke Burgis
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Findaway
(5/5)
Free
Viral Loop: From Facebook to Twitter, How Today's Smartest Businesses Grow Themselves Adam L. Penenberg
(3/5)
Free

Seo for absolute beginners bhivetechnologies

  1. 1. https://bhivetechnologies.in/seo-2/
  2. 2. SEO is an abbreviation for the term search engine optimization. Search engine optimization (SEO) is what you do to increase the traffic to your website from organic search results on platforms such as Google and Bing. Whenever a person types something into a search engine, they are presented with a page containing search results for the term they were searching for. Each search results page contains two types of results: paid and organic. Organic search results are listings on search engine results pages that appear because of their relevance to the searched term. In contrast, paid search results are advertisements where an advertiser pays to have their ad displayed whenever someone runs a search query matching the advertiser’s criteria. https://bhivetechnologies.in/seo-2/
  3. 3. Website traffic is anything that visits your website. This includes both, actual human visitors and automated programs (called bots). Website traffic is measured through a specialized website analytics service by adding a short piece of computer code to your webpages. This code is normally generated by the service you are using to measure website traffic. Depending on what service you use, the code may track all kinds of things, including, for example: the number of visitors to your website, how long they stay, which pages they visit, what browsers they use, where are they located, etc. Currently, Google Analytics is perhaps the most popular website analytics service out there. Also, it’s free. https://bhivetechnologies.in/seo-2/
  4. 4. When a user enters a query, the Google algorithm searches the index for matching web pages and returns the results they believe are the most relevant to the user. Relevancy is determined by over 200 factors. Google doesn’t release a list of their ranking factors to the public. Therefore, SEO experts have to rely on their own testing and (sometimes) guessing. However, one thing you can do is to ensure Googlebot knows about you. Here’s how: •Make sure Googlebot isn’t blocked. •Use the Submit URL option in Google Search Console. •Create a Sitemap and submit it to Google Search Console. •If you’ve recently added or made changes to a page on your site, you can ask Google to (re)index it using the Fetch as Google tool. https://bhivetechnologies.in/seo-2/
  5. 5. 1. Improving Site Structure Simple-to-understand URLs can lead to better crawling of your pages by Googlebot. The navigation of a website is important in helping Google understand what content is important. 2. Optimizing Content Besides being an important element of SEO, the title tag will usually also appear in the first line of the search results. If the words in the title tag match the words in the search query, those words are bolded. Description meta tags are important because Google might use them as snippets for your pages in the search results. Compelling and useful content will positively influence your website more than any other SEO factor, because satisfied users will likely want to direct other users to it through blog posts, social media, email, forums, etc. Using optimized images can help improve web page’s rankings and also bring extra traffic from the image search. Headings create a hierarchical structure for your content. https://bhivetechnologies.in/seo-2/
  6. 6. 3. Dealing with Crawlers A “robots.txt” file is one way to tell search engines whether they can access and therefore crawl parts of your site. Using the rel=”nofollow” attribute tells Google that certain links on your site shouldn’t be followed or pass reputation to the pages linked to. This is particularly useful for sites that have user-generated content, such as message boards or blog comments. 4. SEO for Mobile Phones Mobile sites not only use a different format from normal desktop sites, but the management methods and expertise required are also quite different. One of the most common problems for webmasters who run both mobile and desktop versions of a site is that the mobile version of the site appears for users on a desktop computer, or that the desktop version of the site appears when someone accesses it on a mobile device. 5. Promotions and Analysis Effective promotion will lead to faster discovery by those who are interested in the same subject. Google’s Search Console helps webmasters better control how Google interacts with their websites. Web analytics programs like Google Analytics are a valuable source of insight for traffic analysis. https://bhivetechnologies.in/seo-2/
  7. 7. https://bhivetechnologies.in/

×