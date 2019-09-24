Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Strindberg's Star horror and thriller
A multilayered international thrill ride at breakneck pace,
reminiscent of The Rule of FourThe Arctic, 1897: Nils Strindberg crashes his
hydrogen balloon during the mysterious Andrée Expedition to the North Pole.
Germany, 1942: Gruesome and inexplicable experiments are performed on
concentration camp prisoners.
Sweden, present-day: Cave diver Erik Hall finds a dead body wearing an ancient
ankh, buried deep in an abandoned mine. Religious symbol expert Don Titelman
seeks out Erik to study the ankh—but finds Erik dead. Don is the prime suspect, and
soon he’s being chased across Europe to escape a secret society that will do anything
to get their hands on the ankh. . . .
In this international bestseller, each of these fascinating strands weaves together to
create a mind-blowing cross-genre thriller that includes arctic explorers, a secret
railroad network, Norse mythology, Nazis, and ancient symbols—and a shocking
secret that’s been hidden for centuries.
Written By: Jan Wallentin
Narrated By: Graeme Malcolm
Publisher: Penguin Audio
Date: May 2012
Duration: 13 hours 18 minutes
