JEE Admission Process
NTA (National Testing Agency) is just is conducting authorities of the JEE examination. After the declaration of result, t...
system Seat Allotment 7th round Within 4th week of July 2021 or 1st week of Aug 2021 Acceptance of Seat allotment 7th roun...
Open for all candidates throughout India IITs and IIITs Open for all NRI candidates Home State Other State NITs Some colle...
In this tab, firstly choose your dream college and stream in which you want to take admission. For later modification, can...
Once payment is done, and verification of the essential documents done, provisional admission will be provided. Step 5: Re...
FAQ JEE Admission Process: Answer 1: . All the eligible candidates will be able to register for the JEE Main counselling o...
Useful JEE Main Links You Should Not Miss: Top Engineering Streams in India to choose from How Distance Learning Program H...
Scholarships for admission of NRI, PIO , OCI Students in Indian Engineering Colleges JEE Preparation Strategy for NRI, PIO...
JEE Main & Advance Preparation Resources: JEE Physics JEE Chemistry JEE Mathematics Mathematics In Physics Atom & Molecule...
Electromagnetic Induction & Alt. Current Hydroxy Compounds Ethers Permutation & Combination Alternating Current Aldehydes ...
Statistics Dynamics Numerical Methods Linear Programming How to register for JEE Online Preparation Courses: Fill up the f...
Leave You Comment Comments author image An IIT-Madras alumnus with CS as a specialization, An avid education blogger and c...
NRI students can get into IIT and NITs by giving JEE exam. After clearing the JEE exam students are called for JEE Main counseling. JEE admission process is discussed...

  JEE Admission Process
by Abhinav Kapoor | by July,21,2020
  2. 2. NTA (National Testing Agency) is just is conducting authorities of the JEE examination. After the declaration of result, the whole activity is handed over to Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) or concerned state government so that further seat allotment process can proceed. Important Dates of JEE Main 2021 Counseling & Seat Allotment Name of the Event Important Dates (Tentative) Registration Process Within 2nd week of June 2021 Round 1 Mock Allotment Within 3rd week of June 2021 Round 2 Mock Allotment Within 3rd week of June 2021 Seat Allotment 1st Round With 4th week of June 2021 Acceptance of Seat allotment 1st round and updating it in system Within 4th week of June 2021 Seat Allotment 2nd round Within 1st week of July 2021 Acceptance of Seat allotment 2nd round and updating it in system Within 1st week of July 2021 Seat Allotment 3rd round Within 2nd week of July 2021 Acceptance of Seat allotment 3rd round and updating it in system Within 2nd week of July 2021 Seat Allotment 4th round Within 3rd week of July 2021 Acceptance of Seat allotment 4th round and updating it in system Within 3rd week of July 2021 Seat Allotment 5th round Within 4th week of July 2021 Acceptance of Seat allotment 5th round and updating it in system Within 4th week of July 2021 Seat Allotment 6th round Within 4th week of July 2021 Acceptance of Seat allotment 6th round and updating it in Within 4th week of July 2021
  3. 3. system Seat Allotment 7th round Within 4th week of July 2021 or 1st week of Aug 2021 Acceptance of Seat allotment 7th round and updating it in system Within 4th week of July 2021 or 1st week of Aug 2021 JEE Main 2021 Seat Matrix of IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs: Seats in top-notch colleges such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs are very limited. So it’s become quite important that candidates should know the exact number of available seats, to take admission in the desired college. In the upcoming table, we will be providing you complete details about seat matrix for IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs -: S.No Name of the Institute Desired number of seats available 1 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) 13,583 2 National Institutes of Technology (NITs) 21,133 3 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) 4713 4 Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) 5806 Some of NITs and CFTIs also give preference to their state candidates, so the candidate should be aware of this concept also -: Categories Institution Name
  4. 4. Open for all candidates throughout India IITs and IIITs Open for all NRI candidates Home State Other State NITs Some colleges are only open for home candidates who are from the same sate and eligible for that particular institute. If seats are not filed with home candidates, then candidates from other states are eligible to take admission. GFTIs Open for all aspirants, but priority is given to state candidates, and if seats are not filled, other states candidates are also eligible. NRI is not eligible for these colleges. The procedure of JEE Main Counseling & Seat Allotment 2021 For JEE Main seat allotment and counseling process JoSAA( Joint Seat Allocation Authority). JEE main seat allotment and counseling process are completely based upon the All India Rank (AIR) which is obtained by the candidates in the entrance exam. Step 1: Seat Matrix Go to the official website of JoSAA. After that, Login by the application number and password of JEE Main 2021. Carefully read all the given instructions and tick on “I Agree” box After that, fill all the essential details in the JoSAA counseling form. Tick on the declaration box and click the submit button. Before Confirming the Registration, do verify the all filled details. Step 2: Filling and Locking Online College Choice
  5. 5. In this tab, firstly choose your dream college and stream in which you want to take admission. For later modification, candidates can choose the options like change/edit/delete Lock the selected choices of college before the last date. Locking of the college choice can be done after every JEE 2021 counseling. Step 3: JoSAA 2021 Seat Allotment Process Following important points will be taken into consideration before finalizing the seat as per candidate’s choice -: All India Rank in JEE 2021 Category of the Candidate -: General, OBC, SC/ST, and NRI Seat availability as per category and quota for the candidates. Step 4: Document Verification and Fee payment Once a candidate gets their desired college, then they need to pay a seat acceptance fee, which can be done through e-Challan or Net banking. While paying fees candidates can opt for following options -: Ø Freeze -: If a candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat at that point, he/she can choose this option and cannot take the further process in seat allotment process. Ø Float -: This option is for those candidates who desire to keep the seat and wishes to upgrade their college. Ø Slide -: If a candidate wants to have the same allotted seat but has the desire to change its stream, then he can opt for this option. Ø Withdraw -: If the candidate wants to withdraw the allotted seat, then he can choose this option, but this is done before the last date of the counseling process. Verification of documents will be done at the reporting center.
  6. 6. Once payment is done, and verification of the essential documents done, provisional admission will be provided. Step 5: Reporting to the Allotted College Once you all process is completed, you need to visit the college on the assigned date and given time slot. You should carry all the original documents. Documents needed at the time of verification The final stage and important stage of the JEE 2021 counseling process is the Document Verification process. Once the seat allotment process is over, their documents will be checked and verified by the responsible authorities. Here we are providing a list of required documents at the help centers -: Date of Birth certificate Class 12th Mark sheet JEE Main Mark sheet Admit card of JEE Main Exam Photo identity proof 3 Passport Size Photographs which should be same when the form was submitted Seat allotment Provisional Letter in counseling Certificate of the Caste/Category (if applicable) Fees Payment Receipt
  FAQ JEE Admission Process:

Question 1: When and where can I register for JEE Main 2020 Counselling?
Answer 1: All the eligible candidates will be able to register for the JEE Main counselling on the official website i.e. www.nta.ac.in as soon as the counselling process will start.

Question 2: On what basis are the JEE Main seats allotted?
Question 3: Do I have a choice to accept or reject the seat allotted?
Question 4: What is meant by Slide option in seat acceptance process?
Question 5: What is meant by Float option in seat acceptance process?
Question 6: If I have accepted my seat at NIT but my seat is upgraded to IIT and I do not report at IIT, then will my seat at NIT be considered?
Question 7: What is meant by dual reporting?
  Useful JEE Main Links You Should Not Miss:
Top Engineering Streams in India to choose from
How Distance Learning Program Helps Students Abroad
Complete Guide to JEE Paper 2 for B.Arch
JEE Main 2021 Syllabus & Exam Pattern
Which Books should NRI JEE Aspirants Refer?
Will JEE 2021 be tougher?
  Scholarships for admission of NRI, PIO , OCI Students in Indian Engineering Colleges
JEE Preparation Strategy for NRI, PIO, OCI Students
JEE Preparation for NRI Students

JEE Details You Should Not Miss:
JEE Main Exam Dates
JEE Main 2021-22 Eligibility
JEE Main Important Dates
About JEE Advanced- Eligibility, Registration & Important Dates
  10. 10. JEE Main & Advance Preparation Resources: JEE Physics JEE Chemistry JEE Mathematics Mathematics In Physics Atom & Molecules Relations Unit, Dimension & Measurement Atomic Structure Sets Theory Motion In One Dimension Chemical Bonding Continuity Circular Motion Solutions Differentiability Projectile Motion Solid State Functions Newtons Law of Motion Gaseous State Limits Friction Nuclear Chemistry Differentiation Work, Energy & Power Chemical Equilibrium Application of Derivative Rotational Motion Thermodynamics & Thermochemistry Difinite Integrals Gravitation Chemical Kinetics Indefinite Integrals Properties of Bulk Matter Redox Reaction Area Under The Curve Surface Tension Electrochemistry Differential Equations Simple Harmonic Motion Surface Chemistry Indices & Surds Wave Motion Purification Logarithm Transmission of Heat Organic Chemistry Partial Fractions Electrostatics Aliphatic Hydrocarbons Complex Numbers Capacitor Aromatic Hydrocarbons Progression Current Electricity & Heating Effect Halogen Derivatives Quadratic Equation
  11. 11. Electromagnetic Induction & Alt. Current Hydroxy Compounds Ethers Permutation & Combination Alternating Current Aldehydes & Ketones Binomial Theorem Kinetic Theory of Gases Carboxylic Acids & Derivatives Exponential Logarithmic Series Atomic Structure Nitrogen Containing Compounds Determinants Electron, Photon & X-Ray Polymers Matricies Nuclear Physics Bio Molecules Binary Operations Solid Semi Conductor Chemistry In Action Computing Valve Electronics Periodic Classification of Element Regular Cartesian Coordinate Electromagnetic Waves Extraction of Metals Straight Lines Optical Instrument S & P Block Elements Ellipse Optics Photometry D & F Block Element Hyperbola Reflection of Light Coordination Chemistry Parabola Refraction of Light Chemical Analysis Vectors Wave Optics Coordinate Geometry Trigonometrical Ratio Function Identities Trigonometrical Equations Inequations Height & Distances Inverse Trigonometrical Functions Hyperbolic Functions Probability Correlation Regression Measure of Central Tendency
  12. 12. Statistics Dynamics Numerical Methods Linear Programming How to register for JEE Online Preparation Courses: Fill up the form above on right-hand side. On receiving your information, you will be called up by JEE counselor for course explanation. After filing up enrolment form link and fee submission your classes will start. You can directly call us on +91 8800 1234 92 or write us at info@testprepkart.com About The Author  share Facebook Twitter Google Plus Abhinav Kapoor
  About The Author
Abhinav Kapoor
An IIT-Madras alumnus with CS as a specialization, An avid education blogger and counselor for students who wants to pursue JEE.
