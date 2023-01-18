Lumbar spondylitis & spondylosis by Dr.Bhavin

2.
Cervical spondylitis
Cervical Spondylitis is an inflammation of any of the joints between the vertebrae
of the spine.
This may occur in OA,Rheumatoid arthritis or in Ankylosing spondylitis.
Although spondylitis and spondolyis have many symptoms in common,they are
two different conditions.
3.
Types of cervical spondylitis (Due to
infection)
1.tuberculous cervical spondylitis-rare
2.pyogenic cervical spondylitis
4.
CERVICAL SPONDYLOSIS
This is a degenerative condition of the cervical spine found almost universally in
persons over 50 years of age.
It occurs primarily due to aging
Affects the vertebral bodies,IV disks,facetal joints,ligaments and the laminae.
Common in the 5th decade of life.
5.
Pathology
Degeneration of disc
Reduction of disc space &peripheral osteophyte formation
Degeneration occurs in central IV joint,followed by posterior intervertebral joints(facet
jonts)
Neck pain and radiating pain in the upper limb.
6.
Risk factors:
1. Age above 40 years
2. Female> males
3.Occupation:repeted trauma at work; white collar jobs
4.Congenital anomalies
5.Neck injuries
7.
Clinical features:
1.neck pain
2.pain radiating in arms
3.suboccipital headache
4.damage to spinal cord: numbness, incoordination,gait problems,weakness of
hand grip,bowel/bladder involved
5.Dizziness
6.Parasthesia in neck,shoulder and upper extremity
8.
Clinical syndromes seen in cervical
spondylosis
1.NECK PAIN
2.CERVICAL RADICULOPATHY
3.CERVICAL MYELOPATHY
9.
Diagnosis
Plain radiograph:show bone osteophytes,reduced joint space,sclerosis
CT SCAN:provide more visualization of the bony structures such as fractures,and
help to detect tumors,internal bleeding,etc
MRI:helpful to detect aneurysm,tumor,and trauma
myelography
EMG
10.
Pain provocation test
Spurling test:used to differentiate between shoulder disorders and cervical spondylosis
11.
Outcome measures
VAS
Neck disability index
Neck pain & disability scale
SF-36