Lumbar spondylitis & spondylosis by Dr.Bhavin

Jan. 18, 2023
Lumbar spondylitis & spondylosis by Dr.Bhavin

Jan. 18, 2023
Health & Medicine

-Dr.Bhavin Chauhan

Lumbar spondylitis & spondylosis by Dr.Bhavin

  1. 1. Spondlytis and spondylosis BY BHAVIN CHAUHAN
  2. 2. Cervical spondylitis  Cervical Spondylitis is an inflammation of any of the joints between the vertebrae of the spine.  This may occur in OA,Rheumatoid arthritis or in Ankylosing spondylitis.  Although spondylitis and spondolyis have many symptoms in common,they are two different conditions.
  3. 3. Types of cervical spondylitis (Due to infection)  1.tuberculous cervical spondylitis-rare  2.pyogenic cervical spondylitis
  4. 4. CERVICAL SPONDYLOSIS  This is a degenerative condition of the cervical spine found almost universally in persons over 50 years of age.  It occurs primarily due to aging  Affects the vertebral bodies,IV disks,facetal joints,ligaments and the laminae.  Common in the 5th decade of life.
  5. 5. Pathology  Degeneration of disc Reduction of disc space &peripheral osteophyte formation Degeneration occurs in central IV joint,followed by posterior intervertebral joints(facet jonts) Neck pain and radiating pain in the upper limb.
  6. 6. Risk factors:  1. Age above 40 years  2. Female> males  3.Occupation:repeted trauma at work; white collar jobs  4.Congenital anomalies  5.Neck injuries
  7. 7. Clinical features:  1.neck pain  2.pain radiating in arms  3.suboccipital headache  4.damage to spinal cord: numbness, incoordination,gait problems,weakness of hand grip,bowel/bladder involved  5.Dizziness  6.Parasthesia in neck,shoulder and upper extremity
  8. 8. Clinical syndromes seen in cervical spondylosis  1.NECK PAIN  2.CERVICAL RADICULOPATHY  3.CERVICAL MYELOPATHY
  9. 9. Diagnosis  Plain radiograph:show bone osteophytes,reduced joint space,sclerosis  CT SCAN:provide more visualization of the bony structures such as fractures,and help to detect tumors,internal bleeding,etc  MRI:helpful to detect aneurysm,tumor,and trauma  myelography  EMG
  10. 10. Pain provocation test Spurling test:used to differentiate between shoulder disorders and cervical spondylosis
  11. 11. Outcome measures  VAS  Neck disability index  Neck pain & disability scale  SF-36
  12. 12. Thank you

