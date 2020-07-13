Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE ROLE OF A PUBLIC PROSECUTOR BY BHARAT CHUGH FORMER JUDGE | ADVOCATE PARTNER L&L PARTNERS
ROLE – ELSEWHERE IN THE WORLD  Crime is an offence against the State. State represented by the Prosecutor.  Earlier pros...
ROLE – ELSEWHERE IN THE WORLD  In Australia, Canada, England and Wales, Hong Kong, Northern Ireland and South Africa, the...
ROLE HERE IN INDIA  Who is the client for the prosecutor?  Sarkari Vakil?  Lawyer for the Police?  Lawyer for the Accu...
ROLE DURING INVESTIGATION  Duties upon first production.  Seek and argue for police custody/judicial custody (or release...
ROLE DURING INQUIRY  Power to vet the police report/charge-sheet. (Legality from the standpoint of CrPC, Judgments and ci...
DUTY OF DISCLOSURE…(CONTD).  Rule 16 of the Chapter II, part VI of the Bar Council of India Rules under the Advocates Act...
ROLE DURING INQUIRY  Role during framing, and thereafter, alteration of charges.  Warrants Cases  Scope of scrutiny.  ...
ROLE DURING TRIAL  Power to withdraw prosecutions. (Section 321 CrPC)  Power to file applications u/s 319 of the CrPC se...
ROLE DURING TRIAL  Examine, cross-examine and re-examine witnesses.  Power of Prosecutor in leading the evidences in a c...
ROLE AT THE END OF TRIAL:  Assist the court in respect of matters of sentencing:  Bring on record important factors : ag...
BY BHARAT CHUGH (WWW.BHARATCHUGH.IN) Thank you! Happy to take questions. Presented by Bharat Chugh: Bharat is a Former Jud...
Role of Public Prosecutors in the Indian Legal System

Role of Public Prosecutors in the Indian Legal System

  THE ROLE OF A PUBLIC PROSECUTOR BY BHARAT CHUGH FORMER JUDGE | ADVOCATE PARTNER L&L PARTNERS
  2. 2. ROLE – ELSEWHERE IN THE WORLD  Crime is an offence against the State. State represented by the Prosecutor.  Earlier prosecutions were private but that gradually changed. Administration of criminal justice can’t be left in private hands.  United States:  District Attorneys are elected. Play a crucial part not just in prosecution but also investigation.  Some states bring criminal cases in the name of the “people”.  Bound by the ABA Rules. For example Rule 3.8 of the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct requires prosecutors to "make timely disclosure to the defense of all evidence or information that tends to negate the guilt of the accused or mitigates the offense.”  DA must disclose exculpatory evidence to the defense; must disclose matters affecting the credibility of prosecution witnesses, such as an agreement to dismiss the witness's own charges in exchange for her testimony. BY BHARAT CHUGH (WWW.BHARATCHUGH.IN)
  3. 3. ROLE – ELSEWHERE IN THE WORLD  In Australia, Canada, England and Wales, Hong Kong, Northern Ireland and South Africa, the head of the prosecuting authority is typically known as the DPP, and is appointed, not elected.  Singapore – Role akin to that of a Minister of Justice than an Advocate.  France – Prosecutor generally initiates preliminary investigations and works closely with examining magistrate.  China – Prosecutor (known as Procurator) is essentially a detective + a prosecutor. BY BHARAT CHUGH (WWW.BHARATCHUGH.IN)
  4. 4. ROLE HERE IN INDIA  Who is the client for the prosecutor?  Sarkari Vakil?  Lawyer for the Police?  Lawyer for the Accused?  Lawyer for the Victim?  Lawyer for the Society?  Minister of Justice/Officer of Justice. A Public Servant.  Inherent right to appear and conduct prosecutions.  Responsibility : Not merely to secure conviction but place before the court whatever evidence is in their possession, whether exculpatory or inculpatory and to leave it to the court to decide guilt or no guilt.BY BHARAT CHUGH (WWW.BHARATCHUGH.IN)
  5. 5. ROLE DURING INVESTIGATION  Duties upon first production.  Seek and argue for police custody/judicial custody (or release of the accused).  Oppose bail applications.  Considerations  Importance of ‘gravity of crime’ as a ground for denial of bail.  Bail in ‘Socio-Economic Offences’ & Bail under Special Statutes.  Use of sealed envelops?  Notice to the informant.  Pursue application(s) for search/seizure etc.  Interim compensation. BY BHARAT CHUGH (WWW.BHARATCHUGH.IN)
  6. 6. ROLE DURING INQUIRY  Power to vet the police report/charge-sheet. (Legality from the standpoint of CrPC, Judgments and circulars).  Power to file applications seeking further investigation. (Vinubhai v. State of Gujarat – 2019 SCC OnLine SC 1346)  Duty of disclosure:  Documents withheld by the IO and material to the case. Applicability of Section 91 at the stage of discharge (Nitya Dharmananda v. Gopal Sheelum Reddy, (2018) 2 SCC 93)  Documents filed but not relied upon (marked or exhibited). (V K Sasikala v. State (2012) 9 SCC 771.)  ”Documents” includes e-records (Latest SC) right to clone copies/inspection (Gopalakrishnan v. State of Kerala, AIR 2020 SC 1). BY BHARAT CHUGH (WWW.BHARATCHUGH.IN)
  7. 7. DUTY OF DISCLOSURE…(CONTD).  Rule 16 of the Chapter II, part VI of the Bar Council of India Rules under the Advocates Act, 1961 reads is as under: “16. An advocate appearing for the prosecution of a criminal trial shall so conduct prosecution that it does not lead to conviction of the innocent. The suppression of material capable of material capable of establishing the innocence of the accused shall be scrupulously avoided.” avoided.”  Manu Sharma v. State (NCT of Delhi) (2010) 6 SCC 1 - prosecution has a duty to make fair disclosure of all material that she relies upon, even if such material has not been placed in evidence before the court. However, the court then curtailed the breadth of this principle, by requiring the prosecutor to disclose evidence relied upon only when the document was ‘bona fide obtained by the investigating agency and in the opinion of the prosecutor is relevant and would help in arriving at the truth’  If something is disclosed – the impact on case is dependent on ‘factual prejudice test’. BY BHARAT CHUGH (WWW.BHARATCHUGH.IN)
  8. 8. ROLE DURING INQUIRY  Role during framing, and thereafter, alteration of charges.  Warrants Cases  Scope of scrutiny.  Requirement to record reasons. (Bhawna Bai v. Ghanshyam (2020-SC)  Summons cases (including Summary Trials)- Permissibility of discharge. (Permissibility?)  Ways to expedite:  Admissions/Denials. (Section 294 CrPC)  Evidence of formal character on affidavits (Section Section 296 CrPC)  Reports of certain government scientific experts (Section 293 CrPC).  Separation of trial, if certain accused, either absconding, or otherwise can’t be reached out.BY BHARAT CHUGH (WWW.BHARATCHUGH.IN)
  9. 9. ROLE DURING TRIAL  Power to withdraw prosecutions. (Section 321 CrPC)  Power to file applications u/s 319 of the CrPC seeking additional cognizance. (Hardeep Singh v. State (2014) 3 SCC 92)  Power to file applications u/s 311 CrPC to call/recall witnesses.  Use of S.91 of the CrPC to seek documents and records.  Role during plea bargaining.  Powers in connection with someone tendered pardon and one who breaches conditions of pardon (S.308 CrPC) BY BHARAT CHUGH (WWW.BHARATCHUGH.IN)
  10. 10. ROLE DURING TRIAL  Examine, cross-examine and re-examine witnesses.  Power of Prosecutor in leading the evidences in a certain way. (Vijay Kumar v. State – 2017 SCC OnLine Del 9012)  Prosecutor’s power to drop witnesses. (Hukam Singh And Ors v. State Of Rajasthan (2000) 7 SCC 490)  Power to interview witnesses before deposition (Bala v. State 2014 (1) MLJ (Crl) 385.)  Taking of objections (objections relating to admissibility and those of mode of proof).  Importance of re-examination. (Putting Humpty Dumpty back together again?).  Getting remarks as to demeanor noted.  Position w.r.t illegally obtained evidence. BY BHARAT CHUGH (WWW.BHARATCHUGH.IN)
  11. 11. ROLE AT THE END OF TRIAL:  Assist the court in respect of matters of sentencing:  Bring on record important factors : aggravating and mitigating.  Argue on ‘Concurrent or Consecutive running’ of sentences;  Sentencing beyond 3 years (in JM trials) in the cases of joinder of charges;  Submissions to CJM for extended sentencing - in certain cases.  Quantum of fine.  Compensation. (Restorative Justice)  Reports of probation officers  Possibility of community service orders. BY BHARAT CHUGH (WWW.BHARATCHUGH.IN)
  12. 12. BY BHARAT CHUGH (WWW.BHARATCHUGH.IN) Thank you! Happy to take questions. Presented by Bharat Chugh: Bharat is a Former Judge and an Advocate practicing in Delhi Courts with a strong focus on White Collar Crime, Arbitration, Cyber Laws and Commercial Disputes. He is currently a Partner at L & L Partners and a member of the YSIAC. Bharat can be reached at bharat.law06@gmail.com or through www.bharatchugh.in

