Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TYPES OF GEOSYNTHETICS Presented By A.Bharat kumar
GEOSYNTHETICS Geosynthetics are human made materials made from various types of polymers used to enhance, augments and mak...
TYPES OF Geosynthetics 1) Geotextiles 2) Geogrids 3) Geonets 4) Geomembranes 5) Geosynthetic clay liner 6) Geocells 7) Geo...
Geotextiles Geotextiles are permeable fabrics which when used in association with soil, have the ability to separate, filt...
Geogrids A Geogrids is geosynthetic material used to reinforce soils and similar material. Geogrids are commonly used to r...
Geonets  Geonets are also planer products.  Consist of ribs in two directions.  Apertures are of diamond shape.  Thick...
Geomembranes A geomembranes is very low permeability synthetic membrane barrier used to control fluid or gas migration in ...
Geosynthetic clay liner It is a woven fabric like material, combination of geotextiles and geomembranes used as a barrier ...
Geocells Geocells are 3-dimensional honeycomb like structure, made of strips of polymer sheet.  Similar to geotextiles or...
Geofoams Geofoam is manufactured into large lightweight blocks by polymeric expansive process. They are large but extremel...
Geocomposites These are combination of two different types of geosynthetics to take advantage of each. This is prepared to...
Geosynthetic Applications  In roads and pavements: 1. Sub grade separation and stabilization. 2. Base reinforcement. 3. O...
Con…….  In erosion and sediment control 1. Hard armor system. 2. Silt fence.  In reinforced soil systems: 1. Embankment ...
Advantages of geosynthetics  Cheaper in product cost, transport and installation.  Can be designed  Can be installed qu...
Con…..  Easy material deployment  Less environmentally sensitive.  Improved performance and extended life.  Increased ...
Types of geosynthetics
Types of geosynthetics
Types of geosynthetics
Types of geosynthetics
Types of geosynthetics
Types of geosynthetics
Types of geosynthetics
Types of geosynthetics
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Types of geosynthetics

39 views

Published on

Types and uses of geosynthetics of civil engineering

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Types of geosynthetics

  1. 1. TYPES OF GEOSYNTHETICS Presented By A.Bharat kumar
  2. 2. GEOSYNTHETICS Geosynthetics are human made materials made from various types of polymers used to enhance, augments and make possible cost effective environmental, transportation and geotechnical engineering construction projects.
  3. 3. TYPES OF Geosynthetics 1) Geotextiles 2) Geogrids 3) Geonets 4) Geomembranes 5) Geosynthetic clay liner 6) Geocells 7) Geofoam 8) Geocomposites
  4. 4. Geotextiles Geotextiles are permeable fabrics which when used in association with soil, have the ability to separate, filter, reinforce, protect, or drain.
  5. 5. Geogrids A Geogrids is geosynthetic material used to reinforce soils and similar material. Geogrids are commonly used to reinforce retaining walls, as well as sub bases or subsoil’s below roads or structures.
  6. 6. Geonets  Geonets are also planer products.  Consist of ribs in two directions.  Apertures are of diamond shape.  Thickness is larger than that of geogrids.  Are also known as “geospacers”.  Geonets are made of stacked, crisscrossing polymer strands that provide in-plane drainage.  Two layers of stands are called “bi-planer”.  Three layers are called “tri-planer”.
  7. 7. Geomembranes A geomembranes is very low permeability synthetic membrane barrier used to control fluid or gas migration in a structure, or system.  Thickness impervious plastic sheet.  Thickness 0.5mm to 3mm approximately.  Used as a fluid barrier in designing drainage systems, etc.  Used as damp proof course in floors, roofs etc.
  8. 8. Geosynthetic clay liner It is a woven fabric like material, combination of geotextiles and geomembranes used as a barrier for liquid or solid waste.  Applied below and above geomembrane layers in landfills.  Self repair mechanism.  Provide sub-base support.
  9. 9. Geocells Geocells are 3-dimensional honeycomb like structure, made of strips of polymer sheet.  Similar to geotextiles or geogrids but have depth.  Provide both a physical containment of a depth of soil and a transfer of load through.  Allow water through it.  Used in slopes with soft sub-grade.  Used in erosion control in channels.
  10. 10. Geofoams Geofoam is manufactured into large lightweight blocks by polymeric expansive process. They are large but extremely light material with gas filled cells.  Low density/high strength geofoams is 1% to 2% the density of soil with equal strength.  Quick to install and can be installed during any type of weather.  If geofoams comes in contact with a petroleum solvent, it will immediately turn into a glue-type substance, making it unable to support any load.
  11. 11. Geocomposites These are combination of two different types of geosynthetics to take advantage of each. This is prepared to extract all the major properties of the geosynthetics into a single unit with minimum cost.
  12. 12. Geosynthetic Applications  In roads and pavements: 1. Sub grade separation and stabilization. 2. Base reinforcement. 3. Overlay stress absorption and reinforcement.  In subsurface drainage: 1. Sub grade dewatering. 2. Road base drainage. 3. Structure drainage.
  13. 13. Con…….  In erosion and sediment control 1. Hard armor system. 2. Silt fence.  In reinforced soil systems: 1. Embankment over soft foundations. 2. Reinforced steepened slopes. 3. Reinforced soil walls.
  14. 14. Advantages of geosynthetics  Cheaper in product cost, transport and installation.  Can be designed  Can be installed quickly with flexibility to construct during short period.  Consistent over a wide range of soils.  Space savings.  Material quality control- more homogeneous sol and aggregates.  Better construction quality control at site.
  15. 15. Con…..  Easy material deployment  Less environmentally sensitive.  Improved performance and extended life.  Increased safety factor.  Compatible with field conditions.  Increased service life of flexible pavement section by a factor of 2.5 to 3.0 for weak sub grades and by 2.0 to 3.3 for moderate sub grades.

×