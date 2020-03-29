Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented By A.Bharat kumar SURVEYING
Surveying Surveying is define as an art of determining the relative positions of points on, above or beneath the surface o...
Surveying
Uses of Surveying  Surveying may be regarded as an art and science of map making.  All engineering and construction proj...
Primary divisions of surveying  Surveying may be divided into two classes 1. Plan surveying 2. Geodetic surveying
Plan surveying  In plan surveying the curvature of the earth is not taken into account, as the surveys extend only over s...
Geodetic surveying  In geodetic surveying, also called trigonometrical surveying, it is necessary to take into account th...
Classification of surveying surveying is classified on the basis of their usage as follows: I. Based on the nature of the ...
II. Based on the object of survey 1. Engineering survey 2. Military survey 3. Mine survey 4. Geological survey 5. Archeolo...
5. Traverse surveying 6. Triangulation surveying 7. Tacheometric surveying 8. Plane table surveying 9. Photo grammetric su...
Surveying

Surveying

  1. 1. Presented By A.Bharat kumar SURVEYING
  2. 2. Surveying Surveying is define as an art of determining the relative positions of points on, above or beneath the surface of the earth by the measurements of horizontal and vertical distance, angles and directions. Objective:- The primary object of a survey is to prepare a plan or map.
  Surveying
  4. 4. Uses of Surveying  Surveying may be regarded as an art and science of map making.  All engineering and construction projects extending over large such as high ways, railways, irrigation, water supply etc, are based upon elaborate and complete surveys.  In all engineering projects the preparation of accurate plans and sections is the first necessity, for which surveying is essential.
  5. 5. Primary divisions of surveying  Surveying may be divided into two classes 1. Plan surveying 2. Geodetic surveying
  6. 6. Plan surveying  In plan surveying the curvature of the earth is not taken into account, as the surveys extend only over small areas.  The degree of accuracy required in this type of surveying is comparatively low.  If the area of survey is less than 150sq.km it is considered as plan.  Plan surveys are done for engineering projects on large scale such as factories, bridge, dams, high way, railway, etc, and also for establishing boundaries.
  7. 7. Geodetic surveying  In geodetic surveying, also called trigonometrical surveying, it is necessary to take into account the curvature of the earth, since large distances and areas are covered.  The geodetic surveying deals with fixing widely spaced control points and it is carried out in our country by the great trigonometrical survey department of India.
  8. 8. Classification of surveying surveying is classified on the basis of their usage as follows: I. Based on the nature of the field survey 1) Land surveying i. Topographical surveys ii. Cadastral surveys iii. City surveys 2) Marine (or) navigation surveying 3) Astronomical surveying
  9. 9. II. Based on the object of survey 1. Engineering survey 2. Military survey 3. Mine survey 4. Geological survey 5. Archeological survey III. Based on the instruments used 1. Chain surveying 2. Compass surveying 3. Levelling 4. Theodolite surveying
  10. 10. 5. Traverse surveying 6. Triangulation surveying 7. Tacheometric surveying 8. Plane table surveying 9. Photo grammetric surveying

