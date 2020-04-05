Successfully reported this slideshow.
LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE OF HEAD AND NECK PRESENTED BY : BHANU PRIYA U
CONTENTS  INTRODUCTION  EMBRYOLOGY  LYMPHATIC SYSTEM  LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE OF HEAD & NECK  LEVELS OF LYMPHNODES  APPLI...
INTRODUCTION  The blood and lymphatic systems are the two major circulatory systems in our body.  One way system- lymph ...
EMBRYOLOGY  Lymphatic vessels arise as sac-like outgrowths from the endothelium of veins.  Six primary lymph sacs –  tw...
 Numerous channels connect the sacs with each other and drain lymph from the limbs, body wall, head, and neck.  Two main...
LYMPHATIC SYSTEM 1. LYMPH 2. LYMPH CAPILLARIES 3. LYMPH VESSELS 4. LYMPH DUCTS 5. LYMPH NODES 6. LYMPH TISSUES & ORGANS Hu...
Functions of lymphatic system 1. Returns Fluid from Tissues to Blood. 2. Hemopoiesis. 3. Returns large molecules to blood....
LYMPHATIC ORGANS Human physiology for bds 5th edition A K Jain.
LYMPH  Transparent, colourless, or slightly yellow, watery fluid.  Resembles blood plasma ,but fewer proteins.  Varies ...
COMPOSITION lymph Water (96%) Others (4%) Protein Lipids Carbohydrates Coagulation factors Cellular components Na+,ca++,k+...
LYMPHATIC CAPILLARIES  Lies close to blood vessels.  Lined by single layer of endothelial cells.  Permeable solvents &c...
LYMPHATIC VESSELS  lymphatic capillaries merge with others to form larger lymphatic vessels.  Resembles veins in structu...
LYMPH NODES  Lymph glands  oval to bean shaped bodies present along lymphatic vessels. anand’s Human Anatomy for Dental ...
anand’s Human Anatomy for Dental Students, 3rd Edition-Mahindra Kumar Anand
LYMPH TRUNKS
LYMPHATIC DUCTS  lymphatic trunks merge together to form two major Lymphatic Ducts 1.RIGHT LYMPHATIC DUCT 2.THORACIC DUCT...
RIGHT LYMPHATIC DUCT (ductus lymphaticus dexter)  Lymphatic trunk on the right side unite to form right lymphatic duct. ...
THORACIC DUCT  Largest.  Drains the rest of the body (3/4th )  Drains all of the body below diaphragm ,left hand ,left ...
Gray’s Anatomy For Students, 4th Edition , Richard L. Drake, A Wayne Vogl, Adam W. M. Mitchell.
Gray’s Anatomy For Students, 4th Edition , Richard L. Drake, A Wayne Vogl, Adam W. M. Mitchell.
FLOW OF LYMPH BLOOD VESSELS INTERSTITIAL FLUID LYMPH CAPILLARIES LYMPH VESSELS LYMPHATIC DUCTS SUBCLAVIAN VEIN Gray’s Anat...
LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE OF HEAD AND NECK Textbook Of Anatomy Head, Neck And Brain ,2ND Edition , Vishram Singh.
DEEP CERVICAL LYMPH NODES  Lymph from head and neck drains into the deep cervical lymph nodes  lie along and around the ...
1. Superior group / jugulodigastric nodes  lie above the omohyoid muscle.  present in a triangle formed by the internal ...
2. Inferior group / jugulo omohyoid node  lie along the internal jugular vein below the omohyoid.  node receives lymph p...
Deep cervical nodes receive afferents from a. Superficial cervical lymph nodes. b. Lymph nodes related to head& neck. c. P...
LYMPHATICS ALONG THE VISCERA 1. Infrahyoid. 2. Pre laryngeal nodes 3. Pre tracheal nodes. 4. Paratracheal. 5. Retropharyng...
Infrahyoid nodes: in front of thyrohyoid membrane. Pre laryngeal nodes: in front of the cricothyroid membrane. Pre trachea...
Supraclavicular nodes  lower part of posterior triangle  Left supraclavicular lymph nodes is called VIRCHOW’S nodes.  S...
SUPERFICIAL CERVICAL LYMPH NODES 1. Submental nodes  4 in number  In submental triangle  Afferents from : tip of tongue...
2. Submandibular nodes  3 in number  In submandibular triangle.  AFFERENTS :- centre of forehead, medial angle of eye, ...
3. Parotid/Preauricular lymph nodes  Superficial group lie over the gland  Deep group within the gland  AFFERENTS :- 1....
5. Occipital nodes  Situated at the apex of occipital triangle along the occipital artery  AFFERENT :- Posterior part of...
6. Buccal nodes  Lie on the buccinator muscle , along the facial vein.  upward extension of submandibular nodes  AFFERE...
WALDEYER’S LYMPHATIC RING  submucosal ring of aggregated masses of lymphoid tissue called tonsils, which surround the com...
lymph from lymphoid tissue of this ring drains into pericervical chain and deep cervical chain, which constitutes the exte...
PALATINE TONSIL  In tonsillar fossae  b/w palatoglossal &palatopharyngeal arches  Efferent pass to jugulodigastric node...
Textbook Of Anatomy Head, Neck And Brain ,2ND Edition , Vishram Singh.
CLINICAL ANATOMY  Tonsils are larger in children, regress after puberty. TONSILLITIS  inflammation of tonsils.  Two typ...
PERITONSILLAR ABSCESS/QUINSY  When tonsillar infection spreads to tonsillar bed.  Radiating pain to ear & side of neck ...
TREATMENT- TONSILLECTOMY  Pt in supine position with head extended ; sand bag under shoulder  Mouth gag is used to open ...
 Bleeding from tonsillar fossa after tonsillectomy: occurs due to damage of paratonsillar vein. blood clots should be rem...
LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE OF FACE  SUB MENTAL NODES  SUB MANDIBULAR NODES  PAROTID LYMPH NODES LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE OF THE SCALP...
LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE OF ORBIT PAROTID SUBMANDIBULAR LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE OF EAR PAROTID MASTOID Gray’s Anatomy For Students, 4...
LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE OF TEETH  MANDIBULAR INCISORS- SUBMENTAL  OTHERS- SUBMANDIBULAR LYMPH NODES LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE OF NAS...
LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE OF TONGUE 1. Apical vessels: tip and inferior surface of the tongue into submental lymph nodes. 2. Marg...
LEVELS OF LYMPH NODES (American head and neck society & the American academy of otolaryngology) IA- submental lymph nodes ...
Quick Reference Guide To TNM Staging Of Head And Neck Cancer And Neck Dissection Classification – 4th Edition, American Ac...
LEVEL I LYMPH NODES I A - between the anterior belly of the digastric muscles and hyoid bone. II A- bounded by the anterio...
LEVEL II LYMPH NODES  Upper jugular  around the upper portion of the internal jugular vein and the upper part of the spi...
LEVEL III LYMPH NODES  Mid jugular group, which includes lymph nodes around the middle third of the internal jugular vein...
LEVEL V  Posterior triangle group  Lower portion of spinal accessory nerve  bounded by the triangle formed by the clavi...
LEVEL VI  Central compartment  Hyoid bone to suprasternal notch.  And between carotid sheaths. LEVEL VII  superior med...
EXAMINATION OF LYMPHNODES LOOK FOR 1. LOCATION 2. SIZE 3. CONSISTENCY 4. NUMBER
ORDER OF EXAMINATION 1. UPPER HORIZONTAL CHAIN 2. EXTERNAL JUGULAR CHAIN 3. INTERNAL JUGULAR CHAIN 4. SPINAL ACCESSORY CHA...
PATTERNS OF NECK METASTASIS  For primary tumors in the oral cavity, the regional lymph nodes at highest risk for early di...
 For tumors on the lateral aspect of the oropharynx, hypopharynx, and larynx first-echelon lymph nodes at highest risk ar...
Jatin Shah’s Head And Neck Surgery And Oncology 4th Edition -Jatin P. Shah, Snehal G. Patel, Bhuvanesh Singh.
Jatin Shah’s Head And Neck Surgery And Oncology 4th Edition -Jatin P. Shah, Snehal G. Patel, Bhuvanesh Singh.
Jatin Shah’s Head And Neck Surgery And Oncology 4th Edition -Jatin P. Shah, Snehal G. Patel, Bhuvanesh Singh.
Cutaneous malignant tumors of the scalp  A line joining the helix of one ear to the helix of the opposite ear in a corona...
CLINICAL STAGING OF CERVICAL LYMPH NODES (N STAGING) American Joint Committee on Cancer and the International Union Agains...
Neck Dissection Classification A. Radical Neck Dissection  standard basic procedure for cervical lymphadenectomy  remova...
B. Modified Radical Neck Dissection RND + preservation of one or more non lymphatic structures (SAN , IJV & SCM). RND Quic...
C. Selective Neck Dissection preservation of one or more of the lymph nodes Anterior Neck Dissection—Includes Level VI . S...
LYMPHATIC DISORDERS 1. Acute Lymphangitis  caused by Streptococcus pyogenes  spreads to the draining lymphatics and lymp...
3. LYMPHOMAS Neoplastic condition  Types – Hodgkin & non Hodgkin lymphoma.  HODGKIN’S LYMPHOMA - most common  NON HODGK...
4. BURKITT’S LYMPHOMA  EBV –aetiology  Common in jaw –either upper/lower  Treatment-radiotherapy & chemotherapy 5.TUBER...
LYMPHADENOPATHY-INVESTIGATIONS  BLOOD EXAMINATION  FNAC  BIOPSY  IMAGING – 1. ULTRASOUND 2. CT 3. MRI 4. PET 5. NANOPA...
ULTRASOUND  NORMAL – FLATTENED HYPOECHOICH STRUCTURE WITH VARYING AMOUNT OF FAT – CIGAR SHAPED MALIGNANT LYMPHNODES – ENL...
CT SCAN NORMAL  <1cm in size  Smooth,well defined ,homogenous LYMPHADENOPATHY
MRI SCAN NORMAL LYMPHADENOPATHY
POSITRON EMISSION TOMOGRAPHY
MR LYMPHANGIOGRAM Contrast dye will then be injected into the vessel, making the vessels more visible under imaging.
LYMPHOSCINTIGRAPHY  injecting tiny amounts of radioactive particles (Technetium-99m sulfur- colloid) at the site of the p...
CONCLUSION Situation of lymph nodes in neck, their areas of drainage are of clinical importance since removal of lymph nod...
REFERENCE i. Gray’s Anatomy For Students, 4th Edition , Richard L. Drake, A Wayne Vogl, Adam W. M. Mitchell. ii. Textbook ...
THANK YOU
