Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Promotional drug literature Dr. Bhagyashree Mohod MD Pharmacology
Overview  Introduction  Promotional product literature  How promotional literature should be  Regulatory codes & guide...
Introduction Medicinal drug promotion (WHO 1988) –  Main goal of advertisements - convince healthcare professionals to p...
Introduction cont…  Advertisement department of pharmaceutical companies - 81% more employees than their research & devel...
Main target  Physician - crucial target of the promotional activities of major pharmaceutical corporations (DTP)  Scarci...
Sources of information for physicians A. Published literature: 1. Primary: journal articles, theses, reports, etc 2. Secon...
Contd…………. B. Internet C. CME: Scientific seminar/symposia/case presentation D. Drug promotional literature: scientific pa...
Aids used for promotion 1.Literature: scientific paper, leaflet, brochure, drug reminder etc 2.Audio-visual aid 3.Gift ite...
Direct-to-physician (DTP) marketing - Important facet of the promotion of pharmaceuticals - DTP includes verbal in-office ...
Promotional product literature defined as Graphic/written material prepared by pharmaceutical company, which is made avail...
Types  Folders  Presentation by medical representatives  Scientific papers  Leave behind leaflets  Mails
Components of promotional drug literature  Heading - Important part of a printed piece - Tells about rest of the piece - ...
Written literature contains  Protocols as evidence of clinical benefits  Data from in-vitro studies, healthy volunteers ...
Claims Efficacy Safety Cost Convenience Pharmacokinetic property Pharmaceutical property
References  Promotional literature quoting references in support of the claims  Evaluated for its authenticity  Categor...
Pictorial content  Made attractive using various pictures or various methods of data presentation  Pictorial content of ...
How promotional literature should be  Educative – healthcare professionals about product establish a clear understanding ...
How promotional literature should be cont….  Accurate  Transparent  Should not be misleading  Consistent  Balanced
How promotional literature should be cont….  Claims are accurate, balanced and substantiated  Graphs and diagrams should...
VIOXX scandal  Vioxx (rofecoxib) manufactured by Merck  Marketed the drug as the better alternative in choice of NSAIDs ...
Regulatory codes & guidelines  Ethical criteria for medicinal drug promotion (WHO 1988)  IFPMA Code of Practice (2012) ...
Ethical criteria for medicinal drug promotion (WHO 1988)  WHO- published ethical criteria for medicinal drug promotion to...
Who guidelines 1. The name(s) of the active ingredient(s) using either international non proprietary names (INN) or the ap...
Who guidelines cont… 6. Dosage form or regimen 7. Side-effects and major adverse drug reactions 8. Precautions, contra-ind...
IFPMA & OPPI code  IFPMA (International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations ) Code of Practice(2012...
IFPMA code  IFPMA and its members - committed to educational & promotional efforts that benefit patients & promotional pr...
National legislations  In India - regional Ethics Committees collect complaints against unethical drug promotion advertis...
Advantages  Fulfilling requirement for information of physician & general public  Introduces a new product in the market...
Disadvantages  Create the potential for inappropriate prescribing practices by influencing physicians prescribing behavio...
Disadvantages cont…  Concentrated not much on innovative medicines exposure but on publicizing fixed dose combinations no...
Related Studies  WHO guidelines - not followed by drug companies while promoting drug products  Effect of promotion on t...
 58% of the evaluated research works cited in the promotion literature - sponsored by pharmaceutical companies  Wherever...
Current recommendations  Physicians should be made aware of the limitations of the current methods of medical industry pr...
Current recommendations cont...  Creation of an independent, reliable, easily accessible, and current source of informati...
Conclusion  Literature by pharmaceutical companies forms a very important source of information to the practicing physici...
Conclusion cont…  IFPMA code & OPPI code (In India) ensure ethical promotional practices  At national levels, ethical co...
Development of laws and their implementation by drug manufacturers, practitioner’s awareness and strengthening of existing...
Promotional drug literature
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Promotional drug literature

34 views

Published on

How should be promotional literature and Regulatory codes & guidelines for them.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Promotional drug literature

  1. 1. Promotional drug literature Dr. Bhagyashree Mohod MD Pharmacology
  2. 2. Overview  Introduction  Promotional product literature  How promotional literature should be  Regulatory codes & guidelines  Advantages & Disadvantages  Current recommendations  Conclusion
  3. 3. Introduction Medicinal drug promotion (WHO 1988) –  Main goal of advertisements - convince healthcare professionals to prescribe the particular product All informational and persuasive activities by manufacturers and distributors, the effect of which is to induce the prescription, supply, purchase, and/or use of medicinal drugs
  4. 4. Introduction cont…  Advertisement department of pharmaceutical companies - 81% more employees than their research & development department  According to the International Marketing Systems (IMS) - $ 11 billion/year-for drug promotion and marketing, - $ 6.8 billion/year – directed to clinicians (US)
  5. 5. Main target  Physician - crucial target of the promotional activities of major pharmaceutical corporations (DTP)  Scarcity of availability of sources  Providing the updated information  Medical Representatives (MRs) or Pharmaceutical Sales Representatives (PSRs) – major source of information for the doctor
  6. 6. Sources of information for physicians A. Published literature: 1. Primary: journal articles, theses, reports, etc 2. Secondary: review papers, articles, textbooks, etc. 3. Tertiary:, science magazines, newsletters, encyclopaedias, etc
  7. 7. Contd…………. B. Internet C. CME: Scientific seminar/symposia/case presentation D. Drug promotional literature: scientific paper, leaflet, brochure, drug reminder etc
  8. 8. Aids used for promotion 1.Literature: scientific paper, leaflet, brochure, drug reminder etc 2.Audio-visual aid 3.Gift item: pen ,paper weight, date calender, notepad 4.Media: television, internet 5.Visual aid: banner,hording 6.Direct mailing 7.Newspaper & magazine BUT most importantly, verbal presentation by medical representatives
  9. 9. Direct-to-physician (DTP) marketing - Important facet of the promotion of pharmaceuticals - DTP includes verbal in-office presentations - Accompanied by promotional advertising brochures, free medication samples Direct-to consumer (DTC) pharmaceutical marketing - Increased dramatically in the last decade - DTP marketing expenditures remain greater than DTC marketing
  10. 10. Promotional product literature defined as Graphic/written material prepared by pharmaceutical company, which is made available to the public for information and distribution, for the purpose of promoting or marketing the particular product or brand
  11. 11. Types  Folders  Presentation by medical representatives  Scientific papers  Leave behind leaflets  Mails
  12. 12. Components of promotional drug literature  Heading - Important part of a printed piece - Tells about rest of the piece - Responsible for sales effectiveness  Body Copy - Main body of the literature - Text which conveys the advertiser’s message - Information about the product
  13. 13. Written literature contains  Protocols as evidence of clinical benefits  Data from in-vitro studies, healthy volunteers  Claims of superior potency  References for that claims  Pictorial content  Graphs  Price comparisons  Statistics  Surrogate end points
  14. 14. Claims Efficacy Safety Cost Convenience Pharmacokinetic property Pharmaceutical property
  15. 15. References  Promotional literature quoting references in support of the claims  Evaluated for its authenticity  Categorized as per -source of material Journals, web sites, books, data on file & other including guidelines, seminar, departmental studies, and prescription information
  16. 16. Pictorial content  Made attractive using various pictures or various methods of data presentation  Pictorial content of the promotional brochures was evaluated for : 1. The type of pictures 2. Number of scientific tables 3. Scientific graphs and Pseudo graphs Pseudo graph is a graphical presentation without proper axes, labelling legend, or just arrows with numbering showing reduction or increase
  17. 17. How promotional literature should be  Educative – healthcare professionals about product establish a clear understanding of the appropriate use of prescription medicines  Maintain high ethical standards  Based on an up-to-date evaluation of all relevant evidence
  18. 18. How promotional literature should be cont….  Accurate  Transparent  Should not be misleading  Consistent  Balanced
  19. 19. How promotional literature should be cont….  Claims are accurate, balanced and substantiated  Graphs and diagrams should not be misleading  Reflects the outcome of the patient, such as mortality, quality of life changes & symptom reduction
  20. 20. VIOXX scandal  Vioxx (rofecoxib) manufactured by Merck  Marketed the drug as the better alternative in choice of NSAIDs due to fewer instances of digestive tract problems  Increase in cardiovascular risks  Underwent a voluntary market withdrawal by Merck in 2004
  21. 21. Regulatory codes & guidelines  Ethical criteria for medicinal drug promotion (WHO 1988)  IFPMA Code of Practice (2012)  OPPI Code of Pharmaceutical Practices(2012)  National legislation
  22. 22. Ethical criteria for medicinal drug promotion (WHO 1988)  WHO- published ethical criteria for medicinal drug promotion to support and improve health care by promoting rational use of medicines  Objective: To support and encourage the improvement of health care through the rational use of medicinal drugs  Applicability: Both prescription and non prescription medicinal drugs ("over-the-counter drugs")  Do not constitute legal obligations
  23. 23. Who guidelines 1. The name(s) of the active ingredient(s) using either international non proprietary names (INN) or the approved generic name of the drug 2. The brand name 3. Content of active ingredient(s) per dosage form / regimen 4. Name of other ingredients known to cause problems 5. Approved therapeutic uses
  24. 24. Who guidelines cont… 6. Dosage form or regimen 7. Side-effects and major adverse drug reactions 8. Precautions, contra-indications and warnings 9. Major interactions 10. Name and address of manufacturer or distributor 11. Reference to scientific literature as appropriate
  25. 25. IFPMA & OPPI code  IFPMA (International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations ) Code of Practice(2012) - ensure Ethical promotional practices  In India, Promotional activities standards - Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI 2012) & National legislation
  26. 26. IFPMA code  IFPMA and its members - committed to educational & promotional efforts that benefit patients & promotional programs & collaborations that enhance the practice of medicine  Objective - The IFPMA Code sets out standards for the ethical promotion of pharmaceutical products to healthcare professionals to ensure that member companies’ interactions with healthcare professionals are appropriate
  27. 27. National legislations  In India - regional Ethics Committees collect complaints against unethical drug promotion advertisements  Drug controller authority - necessary legal steps against drug manufacturers and distributors  Government regulatory bodies must play a proactive role
  28. 28. Advantages  Fulfilling requirement for information of physician & general public  Introduces a new product in the market  Increases sales  Fights competition  Eliminates middlemen
  29. 29. Disadvantages  Create the potential for inappropriate prescribing practices by influencing physicians prescribing behaviour without necessarily benefiting the patients  Data given - inadequate, inaccurate, invalid, unethical, false, misleading, biased  Increases the price of the product as expenses on it form the part of the total cost of the product
  30. 30. Disadvantages cont…  Concentrated not much on innovative medicines exposure but on publicizing fixed dose combinations not recommended by WHO  Enhances the self medication of patients
  31. 31. Related Studies  WHO guidelines - not followed by drug companies while promoting drug products  Effect of promotion on the prescribing habits of the physicians - lower the quality of prescription or increase the prescription costs  Facts & figures in these literatures are often distorted and biased - highlight only the beneficial effect of the products
  32. 32.  58% of the evaluated research works cited in the promotion literature - sponsored by pharmaceutical companies  Wherever the hospitals are attached to the academician - prior scrutiny of the promotional material for authenticity of the content could be done by respective department of pharmacology
  33. 33. Current recommendations  Physicians should be made aware of the limitations of the current methods of medical industry promotions and the influence of marketing on prescribing behaviour  Physicians should equipped themselves with the skills of critically appraising and assessing the literature  The methodology & references the study should be carefully judged to determine the authenticity of the evidence
  34. 34. Current recommendations cont...  Creation of an independent, reliable, easily accessible, and current source of information for physicians  Need for training of the medical students in the rational drug use- to develop more rational professionals
  35. 35. Conclusion  Literature by pharmaceutical companies forms a very important source of information to the practicing physician  Influencing physicians prescribing behaviour without necessarily benefiting the patients  Practicing physicians need to be able to judge the accuracy of the data presented to them
  36. 36. Conclusion cont…  IFPMA code & OPPI code (In India) ensure ethical promotional practices  At national levels, ethical committees & drug regulatory authorities need to maintain stringent control on the promotional activities of the pharmaceutical companies
  37. 37. Development of laws and their implementation by drug manufacturers, practitioner’s awareness and strengthening of existing guidelines can be beneficial measures in unethical promotion

×