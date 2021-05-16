atmosphere-mini-pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. How do we take care of the air we breathe when indoors?
  2. 2. Clarity is in the air
  3. 3. Quality of air is Quality of life
  4. 4. Amway’s expertise In air purifiers 30 + 80 + 3.5 million Years of experience Patents Air purifiers sold worldwide
  5. 5. Introducing Atmosphere Mini
  6. 6. Performance is in the air Introducing Atmosphere Mini™ From the makers of Atmosphere™, the world’s largest selling home air treatment product Designed in USA.. ..to be portable, compact and convenient.. ..for Indian homes
  7. 7. Beyond HEPA Better than HEPA grade filter Equipped with better than HEPA grade filter
  8. 8. Beyond HEPA What’s HEPA? High Efficiency Particulate Air Captures particles of size 0.3 micron with 99.97% efficiency
  9. 9. Beyond HEPA How are we better than HEPA? Captures particles as small as 0.0024 micron with 99.99% single pass efficiency
  10. 10. Beyond PM2.5 How small is 0.0024 micron? 0.0024 micron PM2.5
  11. 11. Beyond PM2.5 0.0024 micron : 125x smaller than 0.3 micron (HEPA standards) Micron: Removal: Rhinovirus (Common cold) 0.023 99.99546% Coronavirus (SARS) 0.11 99.07% H1N1 (Swine flu) 0.10 99.07% Influenza A (Bird Flu) 0.098 99.07% Variola (Smallpox) 0.224 99.03%
  12. 12. Beyond PM2.5 300+ pathogens and particulates Traps more than 300 pathogens & particulates, more than 15 gaseous contaminants and common household odors
  13. 13. Beyond PM2.5 300+ pathogens and particulates 60+ Pollens 70+ fungi & fungal spores 95+ bacteria & bacterial spores 80+ virus 9 allergens Dust & Smoke
  14. 14. Beyond PM2.5 15+ gaseous contaminants VOCs such as Formaldehyde, benzene From paint, air fresheners, cleaning products, cosmetics, wooden furniture, home furnishings, tobacco smoke And more like Sulphur dioxide, Ozone Nitrogen dioxide From gas appliances
  15. 15. Beyond PM2.5 Household odors Cooking odors Pet odors Cigarette smoke Cleaning products
  16. 16. B.E.S.T In class filtration T. Traps 300+ pathogens & particulates, 15+ gaseous contaminants and common household odors B. Better than HEPA grade filter E. Efficiency of 99.99% in every single pass S. Small particle removal down to size 0.0024 micron
  17. 17. Clean air delivery rate 220m3/hour 325 square feet 3 times in an hour 200 sq. ft. 5 times in an hour 244 sq. ft. 4 times in an hour
  18. 18. How it works?
  19. 19. 3-stage filtration system In a single compact filter
  20. 20. 3-stage filtration system Stage 1 : Pre-filter Captures bigger particles Such as hair and dust
  21. 21. 3-stage filtration system Stage 2 : Particulate filter Captures smaller particles such as PM2.5, bacteria, virus & more Over 4.5 meter long & pleated over 95 times to give 99.99% SPE
  22. 22. 3-stage filtration system Stage 3 : Carbon filter Reduces gaseous contaminants and household odors Surface area of 3,22,963m2 Same as 44 football fields
  23. 23. Beyond Trust Certified, Verified & approved
  24. 24. Beyond Trust Certified, Verified & Approved Certified by UK allergy for reducing Over 100 allergens & irritants Verified by AHAM For performance Approved by ECARF For reducing allergens
  25. 25. Beyond Simplicity Intuitive operation
  26. 26. Sensitive, compact & efficient
  27. 27. Sensitive, compact & efficient Extra sensitive particle detection Portable & compact Weight only 5 KG Energy efficient at 42 W at max speed Your avg. refrigerator consumes between 100-200 W
  28. 28. Beyond Smart Connected experience
  29. 29. Beyond Smart Connected experience with Atmosphere Connect Control your indoor air quality, from anywhere, anytime Track you filter life Measure system’s reactiveness
  30. 30. Beyond Care Up to 3 years of warranty
  31. 31. In home Service Call @ 8448445036
  32. 32. Over 80 cities activated Call center : 9 AM to PM Monday to Saturday (Sunday Closed) Assam Bangalore Mumbai Jammu Gurgaon Pune Chennai Imphal Kolkata Lucknow Surat Kanpur Patna Lucknow Kota Delhi Ahmedabad Gaya Chandigarh Ludhiana Bhubaneshwar Indore
  33. 33. Cost of quality air Per day Only Rs. 33 per day Including the Mini + Filter + Electricity
  34. 34. B.E.S.T In class filtration T. Traps 300+ pathogens & particulates, 15+ gaseous contaminants and common household odors B. Better than HEPA grade filter E. Efficiency of 99.99% in every single pass S. Small particle removal down to size 0.0024 micron
  35. 35. Minimize the exposure To reduce the risk

