Volumetric video captures the act or scene from several standpoints and then the captured information is used for creating a depth map of the recorded video. For instance, each Manifold is capable of capturing every direction from the system with the use of at least four sensors, or seven sensors in most places. Further, different software are used to give required effect to the video. Several players have also established their volumetric video studios to offer services to their clients as per their requirements, which can be custom-made.



