Impact of Covid-19 on Volumetric Video Market: Companies Profiles  Holoxica  Scatter  The Coretec Group, Inc.  VOSTOK ...
volumetric video market was valued at US$ 1,424.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,471.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Volumetric video captures the act or scene from several standpoints and then the captured information is used for creating a depth map of the recorded video. For instance, each Manifold is capable of capturing every direction from the system with the use of at least four sensors, or seven sensors in most places. Further, different software are used to give required effect to the video. Several players have also established their volumetric video studios to offer services to their clients as per their requirements, which can be custom-made.

  1. 1. volumetric video market was valued at US$ 1,424.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,471.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2020 to 2027. Volumetric Video Market to 2027 Volumetric Video Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Volumetric Capture (Hardware, Software, and Services); Application (Sports Events and Entertainment, Medical, Signage and Advertisement, Education and Training, and Others)
  3. 3. . Volumetric Video Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Volumetric Capture (Hardware, Software, and Services); Application (Sports Events and Entertainment, Medical, Signage and Advertisement, Education and Training, and Others) Volumetric Capture Insights In volumetric capture segment, hardware captured the largest share in the global volumetric video market. Volumetric video is the procedure which captures the object/location regardless whether it’s a 2D or 3D object or static or moving. Further, for moving 3D objects, it involves motion sensing techniques and for static, it is captured through imaging. Imaging of 2D or a 3D object is performed by utilizing in-depth sensors that can be directly positioned at the object or it can be scanned through 360 degree cameras. Mesh based as well as point based scanning is broadly used for detailed 3D images, mainly in video games for offering a real-time imaging to the character. Additionally, in-depth sensors as well as 360 degree camera view are processed in a computing engine for application of AR/VR or other client based applications, i.e. sports, entertainment and others. Further, the services segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the volumetric video market.
  4. 4. Impact of Covid-19 on Volumetric Video Market: Companies Profiles  Holoxica  Scatter  The Coretec Group, Inc.  VOSTOK VR  Voxon Photonics  4D View Solution SAS  Dimension  Microsoft Corporation  Intel Corporation  RealView Imaging Ltd
  5. 5. Report : Volumetric Video Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), and Usage (Website, Contact Centers, Social Media, Mobile Platform) End- user (Education, Retail & E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, Others) Global Volumetric Videos Market - By Component Solution Services Global Volumetric Videos Market - By Deployment On-premise Cloud Global Volumetric Videos Market - By Usage Websites Contact Centers Social Media Mobile Platform Global Volumetric Videos Market - By End-user Education Retail & E-Commerce BFSI Healthcare Travel & Tourism Others
  Volumetric Video Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Volumetric Capture (Hardware, Software, and Services); Application (Sports Events and Entertainment, Medical, Signage and Advertisement, Education and Training, and Others)

