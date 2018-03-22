-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Download read online Visual Merchandising and Display Pdf books PDF Free
Download Here https://lukmansolehah.blogspot.co.id/?book=1609010841
This new edition of the bestselling text is for anyone in merchandising - from store planners and manufacturers to visual merchandisers. The author zeroes in on all aspects of visual merchandising and display, from classic techniques to the most avant-garde development. Using hundreds of textual and visual examples, the author reveals how merchandisers can optimize their image with their target market by adding interest to window and interior displays. A new section on sustainability has been added to select chapters to guide readers toward ways of incorporating this important movement into their visual merchandising strategy.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment