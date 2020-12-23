This annual has an established reputation as an authoritative but affordable summary of all that has happened in the naval world in the previous twelve months. It combines regional surveys with major articles on noteworthy new ships and other important developments. Besides the latest warship projects, it also looks at wider issues of importance to navies, such as aviation and electronics, and calls on expertise from around the globe to give a balanced picture of current events and to interpret their significance.This edition includes an in-depth analysis of the Royal Netherlands Navy, while the section on Significant Ships will cover the USN's radical new Zumwalt-class destroyers, the Republic of Korea's amphibious assault ship Dokdo, and the JMSDF's Akizuki-class destroyers, among others. There are technological reviews on naval aviation by David Hobbs (with a focus on the present state of the Royal Navy's Fleet Air Arm), while Norman Friedman surveys naval surface-to-surface

