[BEST BOOKS] Health Fitness Management by Michael Bates Complete

A resource for the management and operation of health and fitness facilities and programmes that addresses the human resources aspects, member recruitment, retention and profitability, financial management, and evaluation of programmes.



Author : Michael Bates

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Michael Bates ( 4✮ )

Link Download : https://rovewov.blogspot.com/?book=073606205X

