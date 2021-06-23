Auditoria de Calidad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD CURRICULAR CALIDAD TOTAL DOCENTE : MSC BETZAIDA SOSA
5.1 Conceptos Básicos: Características generales de la auditoría. Glosario de términos Un proceso sistemático que consiste...
Características generales de la auditoría La auditoría debe ser realizada en forma analítica, sistémica y con un amplio se...
La Auditoría es evaluación y como toda evaluación debe poseer un patrón contra el cual efectuar la comparación y poder con...
Glosario de términos Aseguramiento de la Calidad Es aquello que asegura el cumplimiento de los estándares predefinidos y l...
Auditoría Global Es aquella que combina tanto pasos de auditoría contables como operativas. Auditoría Informática Es un pr...
Comité de Informática Es el lugar en que se debaten los grandes asuntos de la informática que afectan a toda la empresa y ...
Estándar Es toda regla aprobada o práctica requerida para el control de la performance técnica y de los métodos utilizados...
Integridad Consiste en que sólo los usuarios autorizados puedan variar l os datos. Irregularidades Son las violaciones int...
Prioridad Son las acciones que deben llevarse a cabo antes que las demás sugeridas para el proyecto. Procedimientos de Con...
Quality System Es la estructura de la Organización, responsabilidades, procedimientos, procesos y recursos que implementan...
Técnica Son el conjunto de pasos ordenados lógicamente para apoyarse en la terminación (cómo hacerlo) de todas las accione...
5.3 Auditorías como herramienta de gestión La auditoría de gestión es una herramienta que se utiliza en las organizaciones...
Por otro lado, para llevar a cabo esta evaluación, se debe seguir una serie de pasos que garanticen su correcto desarrollo...
Los diferentes actores en una auditoría son: Auditor/es: son las personas que llevan a cabo la auditoría. Sólo las persona...
5.5 Clasificación de las auditorías Auditoría Financiera Con este procedimientos se permitirá revisar los estados financie...
Auditoría medioambiental Hacer de la trayectoria del ambiente que son cuantificadas y sumadas a informes directos de organ...
5.6 El proceso de realización de la auditoría Toda auditoría se debe iniciar con una previa reunión entre el auditor y el ...
Auditoria de Calidad

Contenido perteneciente a la Unidad Curricular Calidad Total del 7mo semestre carrera Ingeniería Civil de la Universidad Nacional Experimental de las Fuerzas Armadas (UNEFA)

Auditoria de Calidad

  2. 2. 5.1 Conceptos Básicos: Características generales de la auditoría. Glosario de términos Un proceso sistemático que consiste en obtener y evaluar objetivamente evidencia sobre las afirmaciones relativas a los actos y eventos de carácter económico , es decir sobre los balances que estén razonable s para luego informar a los sueños o los socios . Podemos concluir entonces que la auditoria a los estados financieros , es un examen sistemático de los registro s y las operaciones para determinar si están o no de acuerdo con los principios y las normas establecidas . La auditoria tiene por objeto determinar la razonabilidad integridad y autenticidad de los estados financieros, expedientes y demás documentos administrativos contables presentados por la dirección , así como expresar las mejoras o sugerencias de carácter administrativos contable. Existe varios tipos d auditorias: Auditoria Financiera, Auditoria de Gestión , Auditoria Ambiental, Auditoria Gubernamental etc. 5.1 Conceptos Básicos:
  3. 3. Características generales de la auditoría La auditoría debe ser realizada en forma analítica, sistémica y con un amplio sentido crítico por parte del profesional que realice el examen. Por tanto no puede estar sometida a conflictos de intereses del examinador, quien actuará siempre con independencia para que su opinión tenga una verdadera validez ante los usuarios de la misma. Todo ente económico puede ser objeto de auditare, por tanto la auditoría no se circunscribe solamente a las empresas que posean un ánimo de lucro como erróneamente puede llegar a suponerse. La condición necesaria para la auditoría es que exista un sistema de información. Este sistema de información puede pertenecer a una empresa privada u oficial, lucrativa o no lucrativa.
  4. 4. La Auditoría es evaluación y como toda evaluación debe poseer un patrón contra el cual efectuar la comparación y poder concluir sobre el sistema examinado. Este patrón de comparación obviamente variará de acuerdo al área sujeta a examen. Para realizar el examen de Auditoría, se requiere que el auditor tenga un gran conocimiento sobre la estructura y el funcionamiento de la unidad económica sujeta al análisis, no sólo en su parte interna sino en el medio ambiente en la cual ella se desarrolla así como de la normatividad legal a la cual está sujeta. El diagnóstico o dictamen del auditor debe tener una intencionalidad de divulgación, pues solo a través de la comunicación de la opinión del auditor se podrán tomar las decisiones pertinentes que ella implique. Los usuarios de esta opinión pueden ser internos o externos a la empresa.
  5. 5. Glosario de términos Aseguramiento de la Calidad Es aquello que asegura el cumplimiento de los estándares predefinidos y los requerimientos corporativos. Auditoría Es un control selectivo, efectuado por un grupo independiente del sistema a auditar, con el objetivo de obtener información suficiente para evaluar el funcionamiento del sistema bajo análisis. Auditoría Contable Está diseñada para evaluar la exactitud de los estados o registros contables. Auditoría del Desarrollo Es aquella que tratará de verificar la existencia y aplicación de procedimientos de control adecuados que permitan garantizar que el desarrollo de SI se ha llevado a cabo según estos principios de ingeniería, o por el contrario, determinar las deficiencias existentes en este sentido. Análisis Costo / Beneficio Es aquel que da a la gerencia de SI un análisis del costo de la implementación del software y los beneficios que surgen del software propuesto. Áreas de Oportunidad Son aquellas que detectan todas las circunstancias que facilitarán la implantación de soluciones y que tendrán un impacto relevante en alguna función del negocio. Auditoría Externa Es aquella que es realizada por personas ajenas a la empresa auditada.
  6. 6. Auditoría Global Es aquella que combina tanto pasos de auditoría contables como operativas. Auditoría Informática Es un proceso formal ejecutado por los especialistas del área de auditoría y de informática, el cual se orienta a la verificación y aseguramiento de que las políticas y procedimientos establecidos para el manejo y uso adecuado de la TI en la organización se lleven a cabo de una manera oportuna y eficiente. Auditoría Interna Es aquella que es realizada con recursos materiales y personas que pertenecen a la Empresa auditada. Auditoría Operativa Está diseñada para evaluar la estructura de control interno en un área determinada. Calidad Es la propiedad o conjunto de propiedades inherentes a una cosa que permiten apreciarla como igual, mejor o peor que las restantes de su especie. Calidad de Software Es la concordancia con los requerimientos funcionales y de rendimiento explícitamente establecidos, con los estándares de desarrollo explícitamente documentados y con las características implícitas que se esperan de todo software desarrollado profesionalmente. Confidencialidad Es aquello que se cumple cuando sólo las personas autorizadas pueden conocer los datos o la información correspondiente.
  7. 7. Comité de Informática Es el lugar en que se debaten los grandes asuntos de la informática que afectan a toda la empresa y permite a los usuarios conocer las necesidades del conjunto de la organización y participar en la fijación de prioridades. Control de Calidad Es aquello que asegura que las prestaciones son exactas y apropiadas sobre el servicio o producto. Controles Correctivos Son aquellos que corrigen errores, o misiones o actos maliciosos una vez detectados (Verificación de la fechas de las facturas) Controles de Detección Son aquellos que detectan que se ha producido un error, o misión o acto malicioso e informan de su aparición (pe. Impresión del registro histórico Controles Generales Son controles interdependientes válidos para todas as áreas de la organización. Controles Preventivos Son aquellos controles diseñados para evitar que se produzca un error, omisión o acto malicioso. (Software de control de acceso) Disponibilidad Es aquello que se alcanza si las personas autorizadas pueden acceder a tiempo a la información a la que estén autorizadas. Documentación de Auditoría de SI Es el registro del trabajo de auditoría realizado y la evidencia que respalda los hallazgos y conclusiones del auditor. Eficacia Es aquello que permite que una cosa sea eficaz
  8. 8. Estándar Es toda regla aprobada o práctica requerida para el control de la performance técnica y de los métodos utilizados por el personal involucrado en el Planeamiento y Análisis de los Sistemas de Información. Evaluación Es el proceso de recolección y análisis de información, y a partir de ella presentar las recomendaciones que facilitarán la toma de decisiones. Evaluación de Riesgo Es el proceso utilizado para identificar y evaluar riesgos y su impacto potencial. Evidencia Es toda información que utiliza el AI para determinar si el ente o los datos auditados siguen los criterios u objetivos de la auditoría. Fiabilidad Es el conjunto de atributos que se refieren a la capacidad del software de mantener su nivel de rendimiento bajo unas condiciones especificadas durante un período definido. Fiduciario Es aquello que equivale a requerimientos de información. Funcionalidad Es el conjunto de atributos que se refieren a la existencia de un conjunto de funciones y sus propiedades específicas. Herramienta Es el conjunto de elementos físicos utilizados para llevar a cabo las acciones y pasos definidos en la técnica.
  9. 9. Integridad Consiste en que sólo los usuarios autorizados puedan variar l os datos. Irregularidades Son las violaciones intencionales a una política gerencial establecida declaraciones falsas deliberadas u omisión de información del área auditada o la organización. Legalidad Es la calidad legal de la información existente. Metodología Es un conjunto de etapas formalmente estructuradas, de manera que desarrollo de sus proyectos: plan general y detallado, tareas y acciones, tiempos, aseguramiento de la calidad, involucrados, etapas, revisiones de avance, responsables, recursos requeridos, etc. Muestreo Estadístico Es un método objetivo para determinar el tamaño de la muestra y los criterios de selección. Normativa Es aquello que debe definir de forma clara y precisa todo lo que debe existir y ser cumplido, tanto desde el punto de vista conceptual, como práctico, desde lo general a lo particular. Objetivo de Control Son declaraciones sobre el resultado final deseado o propósito a ser alcanzado mediante las protecciones y los procedimientos de control. Son los objetivos a cumplir en el control de procesos. Ofimática Es el sistema informatizado que genera, procesa, almacena, recupera, comunica y presenta datos relacionados con el funcionamiento de la oficina.
  10. 10. Prioridad Son las acciones que deben llevarse a cabo antes que las demás sugeridas para el proyecto. Procedimientos de Control Son los procedimientos operativos de las distintas áreas de la empresa, obtenidos con una metodología apropiada, para la consecución de uno o varios objetivos de control, y por tanto deben estar documentados y aprobados por la Dirección. Procedimientos Generales de Auditoría Son los pasos básicos en la realización de una auditoría. Proceso de Desarrollo de Sistemas Es el enfoque utilizado para planificar, diseñar, probar, documentar e implantar un sistema de aplicación. Programa de Auditoría Es un conjunto documentado de procedimientos de auditoría diseñados para alcanzar los objetivos de auditoría planificados. Pruebas de Cumplimiento Son aquellas que proporcionan evidencia de que los controles claves existen y que son aplicables efectiva y uniformen te. Pruebas Sustantivas Son aquellas que implican el estudio y evaluación de la información por medio de comparaciones con otros datos relevantes. Quality Assurance Son todas aquellas acciones planeadas, necesarias para poner la confidencia adecuada o la seguridad, que un producto o servicio cumplirá con calidad los requerimientos dados. Quality Control Son las técnicas y actividades operativas que se utilizan para verificar la calidad de los requerimientos.
  11. 11. Quality System Es la estructura de la Organización, responsabilidades, procedimientos, procesos y recursos que implementan el manejo de la calidad. Restricciones Son los hechos o circunstancias que están ocurriendo o que pueden ocurrir en el transcurso de la Auditoría y que van a afectar directa o indirectamente al proyecto. Resumen Ejecutivo Es un informe de fácil lectura, gramaticalmente correcto y breve que presenta los hallazgos a la gerencia en forma comprensible. Riesgo Es la posibilidad de que ocurra un hecho o suceso que pueda tener efecto adverso sobre la organización y sus sistemas de información. Riesgo de Control Es el riesgo que los sistemas de control en vigencia no puedan detectar o evitar errores o irregularidades significativas en forma oportuna. Riesgo de Detección Es el riesgo que a través de la labor de auditoría no se detecten errores o irregularidades significativas en el caso que existiesen y no hubiesen sido prevenidos o detectados por los sistemas de control. Riesgo del Negocio Son aquellos riesgos que pueden afectar la viabilidad a largo plazo de un determinado negocio o de la empresa en su conjunto. Riesgo Global de Auditoría Es la combinación de categorías individuales de riesgos de auditoría evaluados para cada objetivo de control individual específico. Riesgo Inherente Es la susceptibilidad a errores o irregularidades significativas, antes de considerar la efectividad de los sistemas de control.
  12. 12. Técnica Son el conjunto de pasos ordenados lógicamente para apoyarse en la terminación (cómo hacerlo) de todas las acciones o tareas estimadas en el proyecto emanado de la metodología. Técnica de Sistemas Es la actividad a desempeñar para instalar y mantener en adecuado orden de utilización la infraestructura informática. Usabilidad Es el conjunto de atributos que se refieren al esfuerzo necesario para usarlo, y sobre la valoración individual de tal uso, por un conjunto de usuarios de usuarios definidos o implícitos. Vulnerabilidad Es la situación creada, por falta de uno o varios controles, con lo que la amenaza pudiera acaecer y así afectar al entorno informático. 5.2 Normativa ISO sobre auditorías El alcance de la nueva norma ISO 19011:2018 incluye los principios de auditoría, gestión de un programa de auditorías y conducción de auditorías del sistema de gestión, así como la orientación sobre la evaluación de la competencia de los empleados involucrados en el proceso de auditoría. Estas actividades incluyen los profesionales que administran el programa de auditoría, los auditores, y el equipo de trabajo en general.
  13. 13. 5.3 Auditorías como herramienta de gestión La auditoría de gestión es una herramienta que se utiliza en las organizaciones con la finalidad de diagnosticar, controlar, verificar y establecer recomendaciones en todos los procesos que las empresas u organizaciones realizan para lograr la consecución y el cumplimiento de sus objetivos estratégicos. Uno de los motivos principales por el cual una empresa puede decidir emprender una auditoría de gestión es establecer un control de todos los recursos que ésta tiene y que están siendo utilizados en sus procesos Estos recursos requieren de un control con la finalidad de evitar desperdicios y desviaciones que estén disminuyendo la rentabilidad de las organizaciones por lo que basada en esta información la organización podría reajustar el sistema de gestión. Este trabajo tiene como objetivo describir algunos posicionamientos teóricos y diferentes ámbitos de aplicación de la auditoría de gestión como una herramienta eficaz para las organizaciones. Cuándo se realizan las auditorías Con independencia de si el auditor es miembro interno o no de la organización, ésta persona debe tener la formación necesaria y disponer de los conocimientos mínimos para poder llevar a cabo la auditoría de manera eficaz, además de contar con los recursos y el apoyo necesario por parte de la organización
  14. 14. Por otro lado, para llevar a cabo esta evaluación, se debe seguir una serie de pasos que garanticen su correcto desarrollo. Respecto a cuándo es más conveniente emprender este procedimiento, se pueden identificar cuatro momentos clave: •En el momento que esté programada. En los planes de calidad y manuales, se debe establecer en qué momento concreto se llevarán a cabo las auditorías. Si se realizarán cada semestre, cada año, cada dos años, etc. •Siempre que sea solicitado y se considere necesario. En ocasiones son los clientes o los inversores quienes demandan este análisis. •Siempre que se produzcan cambios importantes en el Sistema de Gestión de la Calidad. Finalidad y utilidad de las auditorías Los fines de la auditoria son los aspectos bajo los cuales su objeto es observado. Podemos escribir los siguientes: •Indagaciones y determinaciones sobre el estado patrimonial •Indagaciones y determinaciones sobre los estados financieros. •Indagaciones y determinaciones sobre el estado reditual. •Descubrir errores y fraudes. •Prevenir los errores y fraudes •Exámenes de aspectos fiscales y legales •Examen para compra de una empresa( cesión patrimonial) •Examen para la determinación de bases de criterios de prorrateo, entre otros. •Estudios generales sobre casos especiales, tales como: Los variadísimos fines de la auditoria muestran, por si solos, la utilidad de esta técnica.
  15. 15. Los diferentes actores en una auditoría son: Auditor/es: son las personas que llevan a cabo la auditoría. Sólo las personas que cumplen con ciertos requisitos necesarios pueden realizar una auditoría de calidad. Auditado: Es la organización parte de la organización que se somete a la auditoría. Cliente: persona u organización que solicita la auditoría. El cliente y el auditado pueden pero no tienen por qué ser la misma persona u organización. 5.4 Los protagonistas de la auditoría La auditoría financiera tiene como objetivo revisar y examinar los estados financieros de una entidad con el fin de establecer su razonabilidad, y de esta manera aumentar la utilidad de la información que los mismos poseen. Esta labor debe ser realizada por parte de un contador público, diferente de aquel que preparó la información contable plasmada en los mismos. La opinión del contador público independiente con respecto a los estados financieros de la entidad, brinda credibilidad a las declaraciones de la administración de la entidad y aumenta la confianza en la misma; sin embargo, no es correcto considerar que, por estar respaldadas por un contador independiente, dichas declaraciones se tomen como absolutas; lo anterior es pertinente aclararlo, pues la función del auditor no es la de ser asegurador de la información contenida en los informes financieros, sino la de verificar su razonabilidad.
  16. 16. 5.5 Clasificación de las auditorías Auditoría Financiera Con este procedimientos se permitirá revisar los estados financieros y sus movimientos de tal modos poder así determinar a través de sus movimientos las operaciones financieras contables, además, de emitir criticas técnicas o profesionales. Auditoria operacional Con este tipo de auditoría se permitirá observar los procesos o actividades sistemáticamente de una organización, así poder determinar su eficacia y eficiencia. Auditoria de sistemas Una revisión que tiene la finalidad de conocer y evaluar la metodología y los procedimientos que hay en alguna entidad. De tal modo poder conocer si el diseño que posee o aplicación que es utilizado son correctas, así mismo, asume el cuidado de procesamiento de información. Auditoria social La eficacia social permite evaluar el comportamiento ético conforme a los objetivos que se han planteado alguna institución. Para esto existe la auditoría social, para determinar si tales objetivos han sido cabalmente cumplidos, y de ser así, observar y evaluar si los objetivos han sido realizados eficazmente.
  17. 17. Auditoría medioambiental Hacer de la trayectoria del ambiente que son cuantificadas y sumadas a informes directos de organizaciones que se encargan de gestionar este trabajo. Auditoria socio-laboral Esta actividad es realizada por una persona calificada para analizar cierta situación del campo laboral. Se vale del estudio de la documentación y la información otorgada por la misma empresa. Esta misma tiene tres clasificaciones que la lleva a dirigirse a departamentos específicos del campo laboral. 1. Auditoría laboral y de legalidad 2. Auditoría en cuanto a los recursos humanos 3. Auditoría de prevención de riesgos laborales La clasificación de una auditoría es según el objeto de investigación: 1. Auditoría Interna 2. Auditoría Externa La clasificación según la naturaleza: Ámbito Público: 1. Auditoría Política 2. Auditoría Gubernamental 3. Auditoría Universitaria Ámbito Privado Ámbito Social La clasificación del auditor es según el tipo de auditor que dirige el proceso de investigación: 1. Auditor Externo 2. Auditor Interno 3. Auditor Operativo
  18. 18. 5.6 El proceso de realización de la auditoría Toda auditoría se debe iniciar con una previa reunión entre el auditor y el propietario del proceso, para que entre ambos aprueben el plan de auditoría. El auditor podrá reunir la información que necesite por varias vías como pueden ser la revisión de los registros previos, hablando con los propios empleados, haciendo un análisis de los datos extraídos del proceso o bien a través de la observación directa del mismo proceso en funcionamiento. Con esta recaudación de información, el auditor busca comprobar que el proceso es eficaz produciendo los resultados establecidos y que, en general, funciona según lo previsto en el Sistema de Gestión de Calidad. Para aportar valor al proceso que se está auditando, una buena acción del auditor es no sólo reflejar las partes que no funcionan bien, sino también indicar aquellas áreas del proceso que pueden funcionar aún mejor de lo que lo hacen si se hacen algunas modificaciones. En nuestro artículo 5 cosas que un auditor interno nunca debería decir recogemos también algunos ejemplos prácticos a tener en cuenta durante la realización de la auditoría.

