LEARNING ANALYTICS Y BIG DATA POR BETZAIDA JIMÉNEZ CHAVES
Big Data y Learning Analytics son conceptos de moda en el mundo tecnológico. LEARNING ANALYTICS Y BIG DATA POR BETZAIDA JI...
En la medida en que crece la minería de datos educativos o Learning Analytics se hace necesario avanzar al uso de la Big D...
Big Data procesa conjuntos de datos estructurados de gran tamaño y complejos, con capacidad de identificar datos con un va...
DATOS P R O C E S A M I E N T O DECISIONES Learning Analytics LEARNING ANALYTICS Y BIG DATA POR BETZAIDA JIMÉNEZ CHAVES
Siemens, G. (2010) define Learning Analytics como “El análisis del aprendizaje es el uso de datos inteligentes, datos prod...
DATOS P R O C E S A M I E N T O DECISIONES Learning Analytics modelos predecir datos inteligentes información LEARNING ANA...
Proceso del Análisis de Aprendizaje LEARNING ANALYTICS Y BIG DATA POR BETZAIDA JIMÉNEZ CHAVES
Mejora la toma de decisiones Identifica a los alumnos en riesgo e intervención oportuna. Información transparente y analít...
Referencias: Siemens, G. (2010). What are Learning Analytics? Recuperado el 07 de noviembre del 2017 en http://www.elearns...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proceso del análisis de aprendizaje

19 views

Published on

Learning Analytics y Big Data

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Proceso del análisis de aprendizaje

  1. 1. LEARNING ANALYTICS Y BIG DATA POR BETZAIDA JIMÉNEZ CHAVES
  2. 2. Big Data y Learning Analytics son conceptos de moda en el mundo tecnológico. LEARNING ANALYTICS Y BIG DATA POR BETZAIDA JIMÉNEZ CHAVES
  3. 3. En la medida en que crece la minería de datos educativos o Learning Analytics se hace necesario avanzar al uso de la Big Data. LEARNING ANALYTICS Y BIG DATA POR BETZAIDA JIMÉNEZ CHAVES
  4. 4. Big Data procesa conjuntos de datos estructurados de gran tamaño y complejos, con capacidad de identificar datos con un valor potencial y transformarlos en información aprovechable, mediante la identificación de comportamientos, patrones y desviaciones. LEARNING ANALYTICS Y BIG DATA POR BETZAIDA JIMÉNEZ CHAVES
  5. 5. DATOS P R O C E S A M I E N T O DECISIONES Learning Analytics LEARNING ANALYTICS Y BIG DATA POR BETZAIDA JIMÉNEZ CHAVES
  6. 6. Siemens, G. (2010) define Learning Analytics como “El análisis del aprendizaje es el uso de datos inteligentes, datos producidos por el aprendiz y modelos de análisis para descubrir información y conexiones sociales y predecir y asesorar sobre el aprendizaje”. LEARNING ANALYTICS Y BIG DATA POR BETZAIDA JIMÉNEZ CHAVES
  7. 7. DATOS P R O C E S A M I E N T O DECISIONES Learning Analytics modelos predecir datos inteligentes información LEARNING ANALYTICS Y BIG DATA POR BETZAIDA JIMÉNEZ CHAVES
  8. 8. Proceso del Análisis de Aprendizaje LEARNING ANALYTICS Y BIG DATA POR BETZAIDA JIMÉNEZ CHAVES
  9. 9. Mejora la toma de decisiones Identifica a los alumnos en riesgo e intervención oportuna. Información transparente y analítica Pueden innovar y transformar el sistema Uso de algoritmos para proporcionar información sobre oportunidades de mejora Ayuda a la transición a los líderes holístico Aumenta la productividad de la organización y la eficacia al proveer información actualizada Ayuda a los líderes institucionales a determinar o resolver asuntos LEARNING ANALYTICS Y BIG DATA POR BETZAIDA JIMÉNEZ CHAVES
  10. 10. Referencias: Siemens, G. (2010). What are Learning Analytics? Recuperado el 07 de noviembre del 2017 en http://www.elearnspace.org/blog/2010/08/25/what- are-learning-analytics/ Santamaria Fernando Análisis del aprendizaje, Recuperado el 07/11/2017 en http://fernandosantamaria.com/blog/learning-analytics-analisis-del- aprendizaje-2/ Imagen Recuperada 07/1/2017 http://www.laceproject.eu/wp- content/uploads/2015/02/cartoon_LACE-spring.jpg

×