Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina1 de 10 La fec...
t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina2 de 10 Sup�nq...
t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina3 de 10 1.1.3 ...
t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina4 de 10 A esto...
t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina5 de 10 Selecc...
t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina6 de 10 Esta o...
t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina7 de 10 De cli...
t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina8 de 10 Aparec...
t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina9 de 10 https:...
t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina10 de 10 https...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad12do p

32 views

Published on

Actividad virtual segundo periodo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Actividad12do p

  1. 1. t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina1 de 10 La fecha m�xima de entrega ser� el 15 de mayo MOTIVACION Veaenfamiliael siguiente videoycom�ntalo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XU04Lo9gNMk 1.-PASO A PASO EN EXCEL Con este pasoa paso estar�sencapacidadde trabajarconocer y aplicarlasreferenciasrelativas, absolutasymixtas;validardatoscon mensajesycomentarios;proteger informaci�n. EL USODE EXCEL La complejidadde lastransaccionesecon�micasyfinancieras,propiasdel �mbitoempresarial, tienenunsoporte enel desarrollode lashojasde c�lculo,capacesde almacenaryprocesar grandescantidadesde informaci�nde unamaneraconfiable.Excel permitelaautomatizaci�nde procesosque realizadosde formamanual,implicar�ainversionesde tiempoyde dinero.Excel simplificalosprocesosde unamanerabastante amigable. LAS F�RMULAS Excel puede hacerlasoperacionesb�sicas:sumar,restar,multiplicarydividir.Tambi�npuede,en una celda,colocaruna f�rmulaque esunasecuenciaformadaporvaloresconstantesocon referenciaaotrasceldas,nombres,funcionesuotrosoperadores.Se entiendeque unaf�rmulaes una t�cnicab�sicapara el an�lisisde datos. Una f�rmuladebe empezarsiempre conel signo= yconstituye el n�cleo.Mediantelasf�rmulasse llevanacabo las operacionesque se necesiten. 1.1 REFERENCIAS A CELDAS La referenciaeslaubicaci�nde unacelda,comenzandoporlacolumnay luegoporla fila, ejemplo:A4.Enotras palabras,lasreferenciassonenlacesaun lugar,esdecir,cuandoenuna f�rmuladigitas=SUMA(A1;B1) te est�srefiriendoaque sume el contenidode A1yel contenidode B1. Existentresclasesde referencias:relativas,absolutasymixtas. 1.1.1 REFERENCIA RELATIVA Las referenciasde filasycolumnascambiansi se copialaf�rmulaenotra celda,esdecirse adapta a su entornoporque lasreferenciaslashace conrespectoala distanciaentre laf�rmulaylas celdasque formanparte de lamisma.Esta esla opci�nque ofrece Excel pordefecto.
  2. 2. t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina2 de 10 Sup�nque quierescalcularel total de ventasde unaserie de art�culos.Por supuesto,el total se calculamultiplicandoel preciode cadaunode ellosporlasunidadesvendidas,esdecir,que para el primerode ellosse introduce enD2laf�rmula=B2*C2. Para calcularlas ventasdel Art�culo2 se puede copiarypegarla f�rmulaanteriorenD3 ya que las celdasque lacomponen tambi�nse desplazar�nconrespectoal destinoque est�unaceldam�s abajo,y la f�rmulapasar�a ser: =B2*C2 a =B3*C3 La hojade c�lculoquedaas�: Si ubicamosla se�al del mouse enlaesquinainferirorderechade laceldaD3 hasta que aparezca un mas oscurodelgadoydamosclic sostenidoarrastrandolaf�rmulahastaD21 pasara lomismo. 1.1.2 REFERENCIA ABSOLUTA Una referenciaaceldasesabsolutasi se mantiene igual conindependenciade laceldadonde la copiemos.Paracrear unareferenciaabsoluta,al introducirlaf�rmula,debesdigitarel signo$ antesde la filao de la columna.Tambi�nse denominacomoladirecci�nexactade unacelda independientede laposici�nde laceldaque contiene laf�rmula.Unareferenciaabsolutatiene la forma$A$1. Cree la f�rmulacomomuestralasiguiente imagenyc�pielahastalaceldaE22.
  3. 3. t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina3 de 10 1.1.3 REFERENCIASMIXTAS Una referenciamixtatieneunacolumnaabsolutayunafilarelativa,ounafilaabsolutayuna columnarelativa.Unareferenciade columnaadoptalaf�rmulade $C1 o $G4. Una referenciade filaabsolutaadoptalaforma C$1 0 G$4. Si cambiasla posici�nde laceldaque contiene laf�rmula se cambia lareferenciarelativaylareferenciaabsolutapermanece invariable. Ejemplo:Cree unanuevahojallamadaEjemploreferencias e ingrese lossiguientesdatos: Recuerdaque digitasenA8 VENDEDORN� 1 y generala serie. Lo mismoenla celdaB8 yB9 digitaslosvaloresseleccionasestasdosceldasygeneraslaserie. Haces lomismoenlas celdasC8 y C9 Combine lasceldasA6y A7. Combine lasceldasD6 y D7. Aplique losformatos(moneda). En la celdaD8 construyalaf�rmulaque sume losdossemestresyc�pielaparatodoslos vendedores,observe lareferenciarelativaenlacolumnaD
  4. 4. t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina4 de 10 A estosvendedoresse lespagaunporcentaje de comisi�ndel 5%.Colocaestacomisi�nenB4y en la celdaE8 digitaraslaf�rmula=D8*$B$4. Copie estaf�rmulahastalaceldaE17. El signo$ antesde B y antesde 4 le indicaa Excel que cuandocopie la f�rmula estaceldano cambiara esuna referenciaabsoluta. 1.2 VALIDACION DE DATOS La validaci�nayudaaevitarloserroresdesde que se introduce lainformaci�n.Cuandodise�aslas tablas,esimportante que te aseguresde lacorrecci�nde su contenido.Excel puede ayudara evitarerrores desde el principio,al tenerencuentaque habitualmente lainformaci�nde unatabla esintroducidapordistintaspersonas. 1.2.1 DEFINIR EL TIPO DE DATO Si realizasestaoperaci�n,puedesevitar,porejemplo,que unacelda destinadaaunn�mero contengaun texto,oque otra, pensadaporuna fecha,tengaunacifra con decimales.As�,cada celdas�loaceptar�el tipo de datosque le especificar�sylohar� dentrode los l�mitesdeseados. Cree una nuevahoja y copie lalista de vendedoresydigite lossiguientesdatos:
  5. 5. t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina5 de 10 Seleccione el rangode celdasB3a E12. Que sonlas ventasmensualesde losvendedorespor art�culos,destinadoala cantidadenunidadesvendidasde undeterminadoart�culo.Sabes,por tanto,que el dato que debe contenerunn�meroenteroyque nuncase tratar� de un valor negativo. Luegoenlacintade opcionesseleccione laopci�nDatos yde clicenel �cono Validaci�n de datos y seleccionelaopci�nValidaci�nde datos. Aparece lasiguiente ventana donde debajodebajode PermitirSeleccione N�meroentero Debajode Datos seleccioneMayoro igual que Y debajode M�nimodigite 0 y luegode clicenAceptar. Intentaencualquierceldadigitarunn�merofuerade estascondicionesyver�s que nolo acepta. 1.2.2 MENSAJE ENTRANTE En el men�validaci�nde datoshayuna opci�nque facilitael llenadode lastablasporque puedes colocar mensajesque sonde dosclases.
  6. 6. t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina6 de 10 Esta opci�npermite a�adir a unaceldaun mensaje,que aparece cadavezque dichaceldase activa.Toma el rango B3:B10 y de clicen el mismo�conoValidaci�nde datos.Luegote sit�asenla pesta�aMensaje entrante,colocalavalidaci�nparaMostrar mensaje al seleccionarlacelda.En T�tulo colocaCamisasy enel Mensaje de entradadigite:Introduzcalacantidadde unidades vendidasde unmismoart�culo.La pantalladebe quedaras�: Cuandote ubiquesenalgunade esascasillasse mostrar�el siguiente mensaje: 1.3 LOS COMENTARIOS Adem�s,esposible a�adircomentariosescritosalasceldas, dandoclicenla opci�nReferenciade la Cintade opciones yen el grupoComentariosde clicenel �cono Nuevocomentarios.Aparece un recuadrodonde puede digitarel mensaje. De clicenla celdaC3 y digite el siguientecomentario 1.4 PROTEGER UNAHOJA DE C�LCULO Con informacionesimportantes,esnecesarioevitarmodificacionesnodeseadas.Si por equivocaci�n,cambiasalgunode losdatoscorresgranriesgo,puesestar�astrabajandosobre datoserrados.Por tanto,es importante preservarlainformaci�n de cualquierintromisi�no modificaci�ninvoluntaria.Excelofrece laposibilidadde salvaguardarunahojaimpidiendo cualquiercambio. Seleccione el rangode celdasdonde tiene f�rmulas
  7. 7. t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina7 de 10 De clicenla Cintade opcionesenlaopci�nRevisaryenel �cono del grupoCambios:Permitirque losusuariosmodifiquenrangos Aparece lasiguiente ventana.De clicenel bot�nNuevo. Aparece lasiguiente ventanadonde vaseleccionarel rangode celdasdonde se podr�ncambiarlos datos: Digite lacontrase�a(nola olvide) de clicenel bot�nAceptar Aparece lasiguiente ventanaparavolveradigitarla contrase�a.De clicenel bot�n Aceptar. Regresar�a la ventanaanterior,comolasiguiente imagen.De clicenel bot�nProtegerhoja.
  8. 8. t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina8 de 10 Aparece lasiguiente ventana De clicenAceptar Si quieresvolveraarreglarlasf�rmulasdebe desproteger lahojadandoclic enla Cintade opcionesenlaopci�nRevisaryenel �cono Desprotegerhoja,comomuestralasiguiente imagen Aparece laventanadonde digitar�sla contrase�a ANEXAR EN LA PLATAFORMA EL ARCHIVO DE EXCEL 2.-PASO A PASO PARA CONSTRUIR SU BLOG 2.1.-Veael siguientevideoycree un blog
  9. 9. t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina9 de 10 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTYg4OXw9hY 2.2.- Veael siguiente videoycree cuentaenSLIDESHARE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFQFV2d4TU4&list=TLPQMjQwNDIwMjCJmd3JPlozOA&inde x=1 2.3.-Subaun archivocreado enPower Point donde analice yexplique lainfluenciade lasTIC (Tecnolog�as de laInformaci�n yComunicaci�n) enloscambiosculturales,individualesysociales, enesta �pocadel COVID-19. Para esto ay�dese con este video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSR_eag-k7k ENVIAR LA DIRECCCION DEL BLOG CREADO Valoraci�n 1. Paso a paso Excel 1.1. Vale 0,5 unidades 1.2. Vale 0,5 unidades 1.3. Vale 0,5 unidades 1.4. Vale 0,5 unidades 2. Paso a paso construir su blog 2.1. Vale 0,5 unidades 2.2. Vale 0,5 unidades 2.3. Vale 1,0 unidades Da 4 unidades + 1 unidad base da 5 unidades PROFUNDIZACION Lea y siga paso a paso cada unidad
  10. 10. t COLEGIO T�CNICO MICROEMPRESARIAL EL CARMEN NOMBRE ACTIVIDAD EN EXCEL, BLOGGER Y SLIDESHARE GRADO 9- P�gina10 de 10 https://www.aulaclic.es/excel2010/t_16_1.htm https://www.aulaclic.es/excel2010/t_17_1.htm https://www.aulaclic.es/excel2010/t_18_1.htm

×