This handsome boxed set brings together the first three paperbacks in the exciting, hilarious, and poignant series about Apollo, an arrogant god turned hapless human who must restore five ancient Oracles and battle a triumvirate of evil Roman emperors in order to regain his place in Mount Olympus. As a bonus, readers can also get a taste of three Rick Riordan Presents titles: SAL AND GABI BREAK THE UNIVERSE by Carlos Hernandez, RACE TO THE SUN by Rebecca Roanhorse, and TRISTAN STRONG PUNCHES A HOLE IN THE SKY by Kwame Mbalia in a special chapter sampler.

