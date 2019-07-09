Successfully reported this slideshow.
Infographics a short history
Page 2 | Infographics | April 2012 Definition Infographics = information graphics “graphic visual representations of infor...
Purpose Shifts the balance between perception and cognition to take fuller advantage of the brain's abilities
Page 4 | Infographics | April 2012 Principles Proximity Objects that are close together are perceived as a group Similarit...
Page 5 | Infographics | April 2012 Principles Enclosure Objects that appear to have a boundary around them (e.g. formed by...
Page 7 | Infographics | April 2012 Origins Cave paintings! Maps pre-date writing by several millennia An early infographic...
Page 10 | Infographics | April 2012 Research centric Lauren Manning, a New York based designer, explores various methods t...
Public data research centric and attributed to multiple sources
Attributed to multiple sources Blog data comes from a variety of online sources, including LiveJournal, MSN Spaces, MySpace, Blogger, Flickr, Technorati, Feedster, Ice Rocket, and Google.
Page 16 | Infographics | April 2012 RSPCA Freedom Food sales data visualisation We produced assets to reach out to blogger...
Channel 4 'Ask the Chancellors' debate
Datacopter Twitter visualisation app for Channel 4
Datacopter Twitter visualisation app V2.0
Barclaycard: influencer mapping
notaninfographic.tumblr.com
@bethgranter http://delicious.com/bethgranter/infographics
A short history of infographics

From 2013. What makes a good infographic? What makes a bad infographic?

  Infographics a short history
  Definition Infographics = information graphics "graphic visual representations of information, data* or knowledge. These graphics present complex information quickly and clearly" - Wikipedia *aka data visualisation Bar charts and maps, line graphs, pie charts, system diagrams, tables…
  Purpose Shifts the balance between perception and cognition to take fuller advantage of the brain's abilities
  Principles Proximity Objects that are close together are perceived as a group Similarity Objects that share similar attributes (e.g. color or shape) are perceived as a group Connection Objects that are connected (e.g. by a line) are perceived as a group
  Principles Enclosure Objects that appear to have a boundary around them (e.g. formed by a line or area of common colour) are perceived as a group Closure Open structures are perceived as closed, complete, and regular whenever there is a way that they can reasonably be interpreted as such Continuity Objects that are aligned together or appear to be a continuation of one another are perceived as a group Connection Objects that are connected (e.g. by a line) are perceived as a group
  6. 6. Page 6 | Infographics | April 2012
  Origins Cave paintings! Maps pre-date writing by several millennia An early infographic that made a difference… In 1857, English nurse Florence Nightingale used information graphics persuading Queen Victoria to improve conditions in military hospitals, principally the Coxcomb chart, a combination of stacked bar and pie charts, depicting the number and causes of deaths during each month of the Crimean War.
  8. 8. Page 8 | Infographics | April 2012 Origins
  9. 9. Page 9 | Infographics | April 2012 Modern infographics
  Research centric Lauren Manning, a New York based designer, explores various methods to visualise one single data set for her thesis. Food Consumed: "It's like comparing apples to oranges." This phrase is the best way to describe the current state of data visualizations. …Instead of seeing many excellent visualizations of all different data sets, what if you could see tons of visualizations of the same data set? What new comparisons, knowledge and structure might be developed from this?
  Research centric Lauren Manning, a New York based designer, explores various methods to visualise one single data set for her thesis. Food Consumed: "It's like comparing apples to oranges." This phrase is the best way to describe the current state of data visualizations. …Instead of seeing many excellent visualizations of all different data sets, what if you could see tons of visualizations of the same data set? What new comparisons, knowledge and structure might be developed from this?
  12. 12. Page 12 | Infographics | April 2012 Research centric
  13. 13. Page 13 | Infographics | April 2012 Customisable
  Public data research centric and attributed to multiple sources
  Attributed to multiple sources Blog data comes from a variety of online sources, including LiveJournal, MSN Spaces, MySpace, Blogger, Flickr, Technorati, Feedster, Ice Rocket, and Google.
  RSPCA Freedom Food sales data visualisation We produced assets to reach out to bloggers and online influencers, providing visuals to support a statistics based PR story. Very successful campaign results for RSPCA.
  Channel 4 'Ask the Chancellors' debate
  Datacopter Twitter visualisation app for Channel 4
  Datacopter Twitter visualisation app V2.0
  Barclaycard: influencer mapping
  notaninfographic.tumblr.com
  @bethgranter http://delicious.com/bethgranter/infographics

