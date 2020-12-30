Book Descriptions:

Mastering the skills you need to succeed on the AP English Language and Composition test takes practice. Barron's updated AP English Language and Composition features the practice you need to score high on the exam, including:Five full-length practice exams with all questions answered and explainedA complete overview of the AP testAdvice and instruction for answering multiple-choice questionsA guide to writing focused and well-organized responses to essay questionsSample student essays with critiquesGuidelines for evaluating essays and determining final AP exam scoresBONUS ONLINE PRACTICE TEST: Students who purchase this book will also get FREE access to one additional full-length online AP English Language and Composition test with all questions answered and explained.



